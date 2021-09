He dribbled past his opponent, 7 times, same as Mo, but he lost the ball on 8 occasions.



He beat his man repeatedly but ran into a space where he was isolated and lost the ball. They did a bunch of tests on him last season at his request and apparently his physical attributes are unchanged. He can still sprint fast and beat a man, I think his issue is in his head which is a bit tougher to fix.There's no doubt he's mistiming jumps, mistiming initiating body contact, and choosing the wrong option a lot more than we'd expect. But I think Robbo being underdone and Hendo being the wrong side made him look worse than he is. You can't expect him to beat a man, then beat another immediately every time. We need other players to be opening up space for him so that when he beats a man he's got a moment to lay it off or try again. I think Mane's getting the blame for what was happening behind him, I remember a few occasions where he'd taken up a good position only for the pass from Robbo to let him down.