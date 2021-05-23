« previous next »
Sadio Mané

fowlermagic

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10880 on: May 23, 2021, 10:41:53 pm
Well shyte all he needed was 10k pushing him on. Brilliant today
lgvkarlos

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10881 on: May 23, 2021, 10:44:11 pm
Great to see him smiling again.
darragh85

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10882 on: May 24, 2021, 12:11:04 am
looked totally different today. way more energy about him. maybe he just feeds off the energy from the crowd.

there are definitely players that thrive in front of supporters and the atmosphere they generate. Mane is one of them. there are others that thrive playign in empty stadiums. hopefully normal service is resumed next season,
Cafe De Paris

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10883 on: May 24, 2021, 12:25:55 am
So happy for Sadio to get goals today. I was concerned when he seemed to be missing chance after chance and what could of been the after effects of Covid. But as others state it may just be a case of needing that support. Anyway so happy for him.
MNAA

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10884 on: May 24, 2021, 01:03:28 am
Well in Mane. Have good rest in the summer and come back fitter, stronger and back to your world class best brother!
harleydanger

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10885 on: May 24, 2021, 01:46:20 am
Quote from: Morgana on May 23, 2021, 06:16:20 pm
We really need to come up with a proper song for Sadio. Something memorable and catchy and easy to sing. Wouldn't be surprised if he sometimes feels a bit overlooked, even when he's played well with assist or goals.

Did the Radio Gaga one get binned
Phineus

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10886 on: May 24, 2021, 07:48:49 am
Its mad how he just looked a different player in one game.

Hopefully hell be back to his usual self next season, such an important player when on form.
Gaz123456

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10887 on: May 24, 2021, 07:51:52 am
Hopefully he can get a good rest and recharge his batteries. Looked like a new player yesterday.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10888 on: May 24, 2021, 08:37:48 am
Finishes the season with 16 in 48

74 goals in 162 league games, no pens. Double figures in all 5 seasons here

For sure he wasn't at his best but even through that he still putting up great numbers
him_15

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10889 on: May 24, 2021, 08:50:26 am
Give him some pay rises and he will back to his best.
.adam

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10890 on: May 24, 2021, 09:44:42 am
Mane has perfectly embodied the player who needed a crowd to drag him out of his slump.

After a proper rest this summer to recharge his batteries, I'm as close to being as certain as I can be that he'll be back to his best when fans are in the stadiums next season.
Red_Mist

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10891 on: May 24, 2021, 10:11:36 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on May 24, 2021, 12:25:55 am
So happy for Sadio to get goals today. I was concerned when he seemed to be missing chance after chance and what could of been the after effects of Covid. But as others state it may just be a case of needing that support. Anyway so happy for him.
Me too, delighted for him. 16 for the season is a great return for someone who was undoubtedly affected by Covid, not just physically but as a player who feeds off the crowd. He did have a torrid time for a while as you say...but also had a spell earlier in the season when he was as good as ever. That brace at Chelsea sticks in the memory. A peach of a header then the typical charge at the keeper, steal of the ball and calm finish. I thought then he was going to hit even higher highs. Still, he bagged 16 times, so didnt do too badly in the end! Like Liverpool. I honestly think when Mané plays well, Liverpool play well. Hes that important.

Rest up Sadio...then start terrorising defences again next season.
newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10892 on: May 24, 2021, 03:12:39 pm
I want him to start taking players on again down the byline.
afc turkish

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10893 on: May 24, 2021, 08:29:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 24, 2021, 03:12:39 pm
I want him to start taking players on again down the byline.

I want to hear Virgil call him 'Sadio Main' again... :D
jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10894 on: June 11, 2021, 09:12:34 am
Andy Kelly
@AndyK_LivNews
·
1h

Sadio there presenting the Senegal President with a plan for a new hospital. What a fella.


This guy has got such a pure soul, planning to get another hospital built. Well done Sadio.  :wellin
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10895 on: June 11, 2021, 09:27:53 am
Quote from: jillc on June 11, 2021, 09:12:34 am
Andy Kelly
@AndyK_LivNews
·
1h

Sadio there presenting the Senegal President with a plan for a new hospital. What a fella.


This guy has got such a pure soul, planning to get another hospital built. Well done Sadio.  :wellin


He's a legend.
Ghost Town

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10896 on: June 11, 2021, 11:48:22 am
Absolute legend, shamefully treated by some of his own fans during last season.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10897 on: June 11, 2021, 11:55:02 am
Quote from: him_15 on May 24, 2021, 08:50:26 am
Give him some pay rises and he will back to his best.

Our club takes the Herzberg approach with money and motivation.

Hopefully he can be back to his best after the extended break and with a few fans calling out his name.
MonsLibpool

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10898 on: June 11, 2021, 01:12:10 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 11, 2021, 11:55:02 am
Our club takes the Herzberg approach with money and motivation.

Hopefully he can be back to his best after the extended break and with a few fans calling out his name.

Let fans in and he'll be at his best.
Hazell

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10899 on: June 11, 2021, 06:16:57 pm
Quote from: jillc on June 11, 2021, 09:12:34 am
Andy Kelly
@AndyK_LivNews
·
1h

Sadio there presenting the Senegal President with a plan for a new hospital. What a fella.


This guy has got such a pure soul, planning to get another hospital built. Well done Sadio.  :wellin

Brilliant that :)
duvva

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10900 on: June 11, 2021, 07:23:50 pm
Hes a great human being. Not a bad player either. Looking forward to seeing him back at his best next season
Ghost Town

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10901 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 pm
Sadio has inaugurated his new hospital today





Absolute boss!

jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10902 on: Today at 06:36:46 am
Fantastic Sadio, you are a legend.  :wellin
kavah

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10903 on: Today at 07:48:39 am
Nice one Sadio - Absolute legend, on and off the field
BarryCrocker

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10904 on: Today at 08:17:46 am
So while Haaland is partying with Riyad Mahrez in Mykonos, Sadio is building a hospital for his people back in Senegal. No wonder he can't afford to get his iPhone screen fixed.

Well in Sadio.
bird_lfc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10905 on: Today at 10:51:46 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:17:46 am
So while Haaland is partying with Riyad Mahrez in Mykonos, Sadio is building a hospital for his people back in Senegal. No wonder he can't afford to get his iPhone screen fixed.

Well in Sadio.

Great gesture but Sadio - fantastic human being, but confused as to why youve felt the need to make a dig at the two above players. They are on their holidays and can do what they want lol
