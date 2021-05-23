So happy for Sadio to get goals today. I was concerned when he seemed to be missing chance after chance and what could of been the after effects of Covid. But as others state it may just be a case of needing that support. Anyway so happy for him.



Me too, delighted for him. 16 for the season is a great return for someone who was undoubtedly affected by Covid, not just physically but as a player who feeds off the crowd. He did have a torrid time for a while as you say...but also had a spell earlier in the season when he was as good as ever. That brace at Chelsea sticks in the memory. A peach of a header then the typical charge at the keeper, steal of the ball and calm finish. I thought then he was going to hit even higher highs. Still, he bagged 16 times, so didnt do too badly in the end! Like Liverpool. I honestly think when Mané plays well, Liverpool play well. Hes that important.Rest up Sadio...then start terrorising defences again next season.