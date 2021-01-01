Klopp on Mane: "If somebody shows me 5 million times respect and one time not, what is more important? I hope for you that your boss, if you one time don't show him respect, doesn't forget the other stuff."
For all we know Mane may have apologised directly to Klopp before the team even left Old Trafford last night.But we're never going to hear that from either officially. Its just not the way we do things. All behind closed doors.
the boss already said they havent talked about it yet, but they will and itll be sorted, so I guess we have heard officially
I meant after the interview. That was pretty much right after the game? A lot could have happened afterward, but we'll never know.
that was this morning, its from his pre-match press conference.
Here is the clip of Kloppo talking about this incident, worth watching for sure. https://twitter.com/JamieHolme/status/1393175158626652161?s=20
