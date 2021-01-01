« previous next »
Reply #10760 on: Today at 01:48:19 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:46:51 pm
Klopp on Mane: "If somebody shows me 5 million times respect and one time not, what is more important? I hope for you that your boss, if you one time don't show him respect, doesn't forget the other stuff."
Great to hear. As if he couldnt get any higher in our estimation of him. We mere mortals could only wish for a boss like Jurgen.
Reply #10761 on: Today at 01:57:47 pm
For all we know Mane may have apologised directly to Klopp before the team even left Old Trafford last night.

But we're never going to hear that from either officially.  Its just not the way we do things.

All behind closed doors.
Reply #10762 on: Today at 02:02:25 pm
Only gripe with him, was when he had a 1v1 with Henderson he didn't take his chance. Needs to sort that out, reoccurring theme this season.
Reply #10763 on: Today at 02:06:12 pm
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 01:57:47 pm
For all we know Mane may have apologised directly to Klopp before the team even left Old Trafford last night.

But we're never going to hear that from either officially.  Its just not the way we do things.

All behind closed doors.

the boss already said they havent talked about it yet, but they will and itll be sorted, so I guess we have heard officially  :P
Reply #10764 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:06:12 pm
the boss already said they havent talked about it yet, but they will and itll be sorted, so I guess we have heard officially  :P

I meant after the interview.  That was pretty much right after the game?  A lot could have happened afterward, but we'll never know.
Reply #10765 on: Today at 02:08:38 pm
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 02:07:34 pm
I meant after the interview.  That was pretty much right after the game?  A lot could have happened afterward, but we'll never know.

that was this morning, its from his pre-match press conference.
Reply #10766 on: Today at 02:12:37 pm
He'll be needed to play a big part over the next three games.  I'd be amazed if Klopp and Mane don't draw a line under this if they haven't already done so.
Reply #10767 on: Today at 02:24:35 pm
 
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:08:38 pm
that was this morning, its from his pre-match press conference.

Fair enough, I take it back  ;D

May well be sorted by now though!
Reply #10768 on: Today at 02:29:38 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:40:05 pm
Here is the clip of Kloppo talking about this incident, worth watching for sure.

https://twitter.com/JamieHolme/status/1393175158626652161?s=20

I mean...



He's fucking magnificent isn't he?
