Sadio Mané

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10560 on: April 27, 2021, 12:37:37 am
OPTA stats could probably tell you if there has been a drop off in distance covered, number of sprints etc. For me he still puts in a shift and works hard off the ball. He doesn't look anymore knackered than a lot of the other regular starters. But in possession he is lacking his usual sharpness.

It just looks like the messages from the brain take too long to reach his feet. The speed of thought is missing. The first half a yard is in the head and all that.

Brain fog is often cited as a long Covid symptom. It has crossed my mind that it might explain what I'm seeing when I watch Mane.

Quote from: Caligula?:
The thing about Covid is that people who suffer from its long term effects after having it usually suffer from things that can be easily attributed to its after effects. Shortness of breath, feeling winded after going up a flight of stairs, recurring fever, headaches, fatigue, etc. He's a professional footballer who is constantly monitored so I doubt that he'd be allowed to play if he even had one of those things.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10561 on: April 29, 2021, 09:39:56 pm
This is a really good point about long Covid. We really dont know who or why it is happening to some people. I hope its not and Sadio just needs the team to get better and he will get better.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10562 on: April 30, 2021, 09:00:37 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris:
This is a really good point about long Covid. We really dont know who or why it is happening to some people. I hope its not and Sadio just needs the team to get better and he will get better.

He seemed to have "lost" a yard of pace before he got COVID. At first I thought it was down to not having a proper pre season and maybe until he gets up to speed and all that stuff. But it doesn't appear so. Let's see, hopefully a good break this summer will do him good.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10563 on: April 30, 2021, 09:15:16 am
Quote from: redmark:
He had covid in October. There are many people who have long term issues as a result - it's not simply 'feel ill, get better, or not'.

I was trying to remember when he caught it. He started the season so well. Arsenal at home he was unplayable and obviously Chelsea away too.

There are clearly big decisions to be made all over the squad this summer. Its a tough balance because if he has just fallen off a cliff then next year presumably wont be any better. But Id hate to sell him too soon and see him regain form somewhere else.

For the record, hes my favourite player of the Klopp era I think. Id hate for things to just fizzle out for him here and hope that its simple as getting a good rest for the summer and starting afresh next season.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10564 on: April 30, 2021, 05:57:33 pm
https://twitter.com/_ChrisBascombe/status/1388053752712663043

Only 2 attackers Salah & Mane have played more mins since 2019.

Sterling's form fell of a cliff this season as well. Salah is a bit of a freak to be honest.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10565 on: April 30, 2021, 11:07:50 pm
Sadio has always been my favourite player of the Klopp era also. Humble yet brilliant. I hope he can regain his mojo. Keep the faith.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10566 on: Yesterday at 10:13:34 pm
Can't believe him and Salah don't pass to each other.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10567 on: Yesterday at 10:17:59 pm
Quote from: MD1990:
https://twitter.com/_ChrisBascombe/status/1388053752712663043

Only 2 attackers Salah & Mane have played more mins since 2019.

Sterling's form fell of a cliff this season as well. Salah is a bit of a freak to be honest.

And this right here is why those calling for us to buy a top quality 4th attacker in the summer of 2019 were bang on. Weve asked way too much of him for ages now.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10568 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael:
Can't believe him and Salah don't pass to each other.
First inter-assist, if you will, 34th game of the season...
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10569 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm
Hes definitely picked up last few games. Still no where near his level last few years which was elite... Ive not given up on him. I think a rest and a proper preseason will do him wonders.

Goal tonight will too.

 
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10570 on: Today at 12:37:29 am
Think we as fans gotta give him the benefit like the manager does to play his way back to the world class ability we know he has. I'm also a believer though in what Paisley thought of aging players, however Mane is still young if you take a look around Europe at the top forwards.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10571 on: Today at 03:12:17 am
Its at the point now where a senior player has to front a press conference, drop a grenade and openly state that Sadio is basically assaulted for 90 mins each game and see what happens.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10572 on: Today at 04:22:51 am
Quote from: harleydanger:
Its at the point now where a senior player has to front a press conference, drop a grenade and openly state that Sadio is basically assaulted for 90 mins each game and see what happens.

He's certainly a good example of how it doesn't pay to stay on your feet the way the game is refereed currently, it just raises the bar for what it takes for you to get a free kick.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10573 on: Today at 07:55:35 am
Quote from: Bjornar:
He's certainly a good example of how it doesn't pay to stay on your feet the way the game is refereed currently, it just raises the bar for what it takes for you to get a free kick.

Doesn't seem to matter whether he stays on his feet or not, he rarely gets anything.

Quality in the first half and faded second. I'm convinced covid has effected his stamina levels. Think we'll see the real Sadio again next season. I'm not worried about him.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10574 on: Today at 09:08:10 am
He does seem to have somehow offended the refs to such a level that they never give him any decision.
I think he should watch some "Bruno Fernandes" gold standard videos on screaming, shrieking, flopping to the ground, rolling around, get up to speed.
At the monent, Mane is only half heartedly trying to get freekicks and penalties and it is not working.
If a thing is worth doing it is worth doing well. If he's going to fall over (contact or no contact) then he HAS to buy the foul. Either he ups his current dismal theatrics game to at least "half a Bruno" level or its best we get rid.

I mean, it's shameful: I ve never heard Sadio scream in pain once  not even 3-4 consistent rollovers in the grass! Not a thespian worth his art, really poor at the moment.
