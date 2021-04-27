He does seem to have somehow offended the refs to such a level that they never give him any decision.
I think he should watch some "Bruno Fernandes" gold standard videos on screaming, shrieking, flopping to the ground, rolling around, get up to speed.
At the monent, Mane is only half heartedly trying to get freekicks and penalties and it is not working.
If a thing is worth doing it is worth doing well. If he's going to fall over (contact or no contact) then he HAS to buy the foul. Either he ups his current dismal theatrics game to at least "half a Bruno" level or its best we get rid.
I mean, it's shameful: I ve never heard Sadio scream in pain once not even 3-4 consistent rollovers in the grass! Not a thespian worth his art, really poor at the moment.