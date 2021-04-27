« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1115787 times)

Offline RedDevo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10560 on: April 27, 2021, 12:37:37 am »
OPTA stats could probably tell you if there has been a drop off in distance covered, number of sprints etc. For me he still puts in a shift and works hard off the ball. He doesn't look anymore knackered than a lot of the other regular starters. But in possession he is lacking his usual sharpness.

It just looks like the messages from the brain take too long to reach his feet. The speed of thought is missing. The first half a yard is in the head and all that.

Brain fog is often cited as a long Covid symptom. It has crossed my mind that it might explain what I'm seeing when I watch Mane.

Quote from: Caligula? on April 26, 2021, 05:15:30 pm
The thing about Covid is that people who suffer from its long term effects after having it usually suffer from things that can be easily attributed to its after effects. Shortness of breath, feeling winded after going up a flight of stairs, recurring fever, headaches, fatigue, etc. He's a professional footballer who is constantly monitored so I doubt that he'd be allowed to play if he even had one of those things.
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 09:39:56 pm »
This is a really good point about long Covid. We really dont know who or why it is happening to some people. I hope its not and Sadio just needs the team to get better and he will get better.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,874
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10562 on: Today at 09:00:37 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:39:56 pm
This is a really good point about long Covid. We really dont know who or why it is happening to some people. I hope its not and Sadio just needs the team to get better and he will get better.

He seemed to have "lost" a yard of pace before he got COVID. At first I thought it was down to not having a proper pre season and maybe until he gets up to speed and all that stuff. But it doesn't appear so. Let's see, hopefully a good break this summer will do him good.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,683
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10563 on: Today at 09:15:16 am »
Quote from: redmark on April 26, 2021, 08:34:37 am
He had covid in October. There are many people who have long term issues as a result - it's not simply 'feel ill, get better, or not'.

I was trying to remember when he caught it. He started the season so well. Arsenal at home he was unplayable and obviously Chelsea away too.

There are clearly big decisions to be made all over the squad this summer. Its a tough balance because if he has just fallen off a cliff then next year presumably wont be any better. But Id hate to sell him too soon and see him regain form somewhere else.

For the record, hes my favourite player of the Klopp era I think. Id hate for things to just fizzle out for him here and hope that its simple as getting a good rest for the summer and starting afresh next season.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10564 on: Today at 05:57:33 pm »
https://twitter.com/_ChrisBascombe/status/1388053752712663043

Only 2 attackers Salah & Mane have played more mins since 2019.

Sterling's form fell of a cliff this season as well. Salah is a bit of a freak to be honest.
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 11:07:50 pm »
Sadio has always been my favourite player of the Klopp era also. Humble yet brilliant. I hope he can regain his mojo. Keep the faith.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Up
« previous next »
 