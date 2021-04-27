He had covid in October. There are many people who have long term issues as a result - it's not simply 'feel ill, get better, or not'.



I was trying to remember when he caught it. He started the season so well. Arsenal at home he was unplayable and obviously Chelsea away too.There are clearly big decisions to be made all over the squad this summer. Its a tough balance because if he has just fallen off a cliff then next year presumably wont be any better. But Id hate to sell him too soon and see him regain form somewhere else.For the record, hes my favourite player of the Klopp era I think. Id hate for things to just fizzle out for him here and hope that its simple as getting a good rest for the summer and starting afresh next season.