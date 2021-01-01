« previous next »
Offline Red_Rich

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 11:49:50 pm »
Thankfully he won't be away at some crazy tournament this summer and gets a good 2 month rest.

I can well see him back to his best next season.

No need to panic with him.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm »
We rely on him to score so his poor finishing and lack of composure this season has been really damaging to us

However I don't think that the rest of his game has fallen off to the extent people make out. I believe the stats would reflect this. He's still working hard, taking people on and creating chances. Not with quite the same electricity and certainly been lacking in sharpness and confidence for sure. We need much better from him and it's been a disappointing season but people are going over the top a bit.

Or put it this way, people are being too pessimistic in writing him off. Although obviously it will be hard for him to reach his ridiculous heights, he will still play an important role next season I think.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 11:52:40 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm
We rely on him to score so his poor finishing and lack of composure this season has been really damaging to us

However I don't think that the rest of his game has fallen off to the extent people make out. I believe the stats would reflect this. He's still working hard, taking people on and creating chances. Not with quite the same electricity and certainly been lacking in sharpness and confidence for sure. We need much better from him and it'd been a disappointing season but people are going over the top a bit.

Show us the stats.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 11:55:29 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm
I do not believe at any point did I disrespect what he has achieved at this club. I guess most want the club to roll the dice that he finds his form to show loyalty? That could be costly.

barely missed a game for 3 years straight including two runs to champions league finals and one gruelling title challenge and another title win. no real rest last summer after winning the league. shite pre season. contracted covid. 

i think he deserves a chance to turn it around if indeed he is still physically capable. only himself and the manager really know this i guess.

my issue is with a player being heavily criticised by some for being off form when he has given alot to the club and its easy to see why he might be off form now. thats not support at all imo.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10524 on: Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm
I do not believe at any point did I disrespect what he has achieved at this club. I guess most want the club to roll the dice that he finds his form to show loyalty? That could be costly.


You said that he had been in poor form for well over a year & don't get me started on you saying that the rest of us must be happy with a trophy once or twice a decade  :no

Last 13 match winners.

Norwich - Winner
West Ham - Winner
Bournemouth - Winner
Villa - 71st Minute was 0-0 we won 2-0 (Curtis got 2nd)



Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 11:58:08 pm »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 12:00:38 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:55:29 pm
barely missed a game for 3 years straight including two runs to champions league finals and one gruelling title challenge and another title win. no real rest last summer after winning the league. shite pre season. contracted covid. 

i think he deserves a chance to turn it around if indeed he is still physically capable. only himself and the manager really know this i guess.

my issue is with a player being heavily criticised by some for being off form when he has given alot to the club and its easy to see why he might be off form now. thats not support at all imo.

I guess my issue is I just do not see how a post on here could in any way ever been construed as support, but that is just me. If I could be in the stands, you bet I would be giving him all the support. I love the man. Was at the center of some of my favorite memories over the last few seasons.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm

You said that he had been in poor form for well over a year & don't get me started on you saying that the rest of us must be happy with a trophy once or twice a decade  :no

Last 13 match winners.

Norwich - Winner
West Ham - Winner
Bournemouth - Winner
Villa - 71st Minute was 0-0 we won 2-0 (Curtis got 2nd)

I said "seems like" and was clearly exaggerating to make a point. I have no clue why you are getting so upset. I hope he finds his form before the season ends and rolls into next season. I am just concerned he will not.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 12:14:56 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 12:12:21 am
I said "seems like" and was clearly exaggerating to make a point. I have no clue why you are getting so upset. I hope he finds his form before the season ends and rolls into next season. I am just concerned he will not.




Ok mate but newsflash - We are one of the "giant" (wtf that means) Clubs,we're the most successful side in English football ffs.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 12:17:23 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm
I do not believe at any point did I disrespect what he has achieved at this club. I guess most want the club to roll the dice that he finds his form to show loyalty? That could be costly.
We as fans want to see our club succeed as much as possible, but ultimately, we are not the ones deciding what would be the future of Sadio Mane.

Klopp and everyone else involved do. All we can do is stand behind him and hope and rediscovers the form that made him look unplayable at times.

It's okay to criticize a player, but all these "get rid" shouts are disappointing, really.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 12:18:57 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 08:04:40 pm
I agree. But at the age of 29 the club will be thinking about how we replace him in the future.
Indeed, Guz, like every player. But the immediate future for Sadio should be with the Reds. 29 isn't an issue for the lad. Neither is finding his form again.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 12:27:03 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 12:17:23 am
We as fans want to see our club succeed as much as possible, but ultimately, we are not the ones deciding what would be the future of Sadio Mane.

Klopp and everyone else involved do. All we can do is stand behind him and hope and rediscovers the form that made him look unplayable at times.

It's okay to criticize a player, but all these "get rid" shouts are disappointing, really.

I agree. I think selling him is probably not the best idea, but equally going into next season with the idea he will get close to 20 goals seems naive. I do not envy Mike Edward and the rest of the analytics team one bit ...  :-\
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10532 on: Today at 04:59:19 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:50:50 pm
We rely on him to score so his poor finishing and lack of composure this season has been really damaging to us

However I don't think that the rest of his game has fallen off to the extent people make out. I believe the stats would reflect this. He's still working hard, taking people on and creating chances. Not with quite the same electricity and certainly been lacking in sharpness and confidence for sure. We need much better from him and it's been a disappointing season but people are going over the top a bit.

Or put it this way, people are being too pessimistic in writing him off. Although obviously it will be hard for him to reach his ridiculous heights, he will still play an important role next season I think.

Every aspect of his game has been woeful this year. His confidence is so low that he's afraid to shoot from 5 yards out.

He has also lost a yard of that pace that made him world class despite his average touch and technique.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 05:02:49 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 12:17:23 am
We as fans want to see our club succeed as much as possible, but ultimately, we are not the ones deciding what would be the future of Sadio Mane.

Klopp and everyone else involved do. All we can do is stand behind him and hope and rediscovers the form that made him look unplayable at times.

It's okay to criticize a player, but all these "get rid" shouts are disappointing, really.

We are not a retirement club. The fact he's been fantastic for us doesn't mean that we have to let his legs go on our pitch.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 05:10:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:02:49 am
We are not a retirement club. The fact he's been fantastic for us doesn't mean that we have to let his legs go on our pitch.
Missed the point of my post by some distance.

*Insert obvious joke here*
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 06:05:59 am »
Unless there is a measurable physical decline that the club can pick up on you have to give him at least another season
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 06:11:43 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 05:10:40 am
Missed the point of my post by some distance.

*Insert obvious joke here*

The get rid shouts aren't disappointing because of this. Uncle Bob would sell at the end of the season. Why? Because if we want to continue competing for big trophies, you have to be ruthless and not live in the past.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 06:37:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:11:43 am
The get rid shouts aren't disappointing because of this. Uncle Bob would sell at the end of the season. Why? Because if we want to continue competing for big trophies, you have to be ruthless and not live in the past.
No. Jurgen Klopp and whoever runs the club have to be ruthless. We are supporters. We have to be the complete opposite of that.

It's disappointing because he's one of our own, and not only that, but he's one the best. Yet here we are throwing him to the gutter after one poor season. Pathetic. To want a new player in is fine. To want a current player out is shocking.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 06:37:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:11:43 am
The get rid shouts aren't disappointing because of this. Uncle Bob would sell at the end of the season. Why? Because if we want to continue competing for big trophies, you have to be ruthless and not live in the past.

I reckon every club on the continent would stick 80mil down our underpants with their tongue for Mane this upcoming window, which should tell you we should keep him.
