We rely on him to score so his poor finishing and lack of composure this season has been really damaging to us



However I don't think that the rest of his game has fallen off to the extent people make out. I believe the stats would reflect this. He's still working hard, taking people on and creating chances. Not with quite the same electricity and certainly been lacking in sharpness and confidence for sure. We need much better from him and it's been a disappointing season but people are going over the top a bit.



Or put it this way, people are being too pessimistic in writing him off. Although obviously it will be hard for him to reach his ridiculous heights, he will still play an important role next season I think.