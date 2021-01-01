« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Offline buttersstotch

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10440
He's been terrible for months, constantly makes the wrong decisions, absolutely shot physically and mentally. Shame as he has been bloody awesome for us. I actually thought he played better today than he has done recently. But he's still off the boil and has been for months.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10441
Mane needs to seriously pick it up. No excuses, hes been terrible for his high standards.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10442
Just hope he can pick it up again next season. He might not reach the heights he was hitting in the Champions League/title winning seasons, but he's got to be a lot better than he has been for most of this season. I don't even think he started badly, even when he wasn't looking great in front of goal. He's just been bad for ages. Still confident he can find the form again.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10443
Reminds me of Torres at Chelsea. Hes totally shot physically and just doesnt even do the simple things right anymore.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10444
Praying a summer break makes a difference but feels desperately optimistic, at least we'll get to see though, Firmino has world cup qualifiers in June and then the Copa America, absolutely ridiculous. (If he gets picked that is)
Offline jckliew

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10445
So so poor season for Mane.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10446
Looks absolutely finished. Alexis Sanchez mk2 levels of overnight finished.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10447
Mad why he decided to turn back into traffic. Zero confidence.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10448
He looks like a pub player.
Offline Zlen

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10449
Klopp caries some blame for his sorry state. Mane was never confronted with any kind of consequence for his abysmal form. Not once. Sure, few times we had no alternative to use, but often we did, yet it was again Mane soulsearching for 90 minutes. After months of boiling him in his misery, without an honest look man, how about you fucking do something useful - its no surprise he looks even worse, less motivated and crap in all possible ways. At the moment he is both useless and unsaleable - which I must admit, is not something I imagined to be possible a year ago.
Offline clinical

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10450
He and Bobby fall from grace equals that to Torres. Atleast with Torres you could sort of blame his knee injury.
Online Haggis36

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10451
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:42:47 pm
Klopp caries some blame for his sorry state. Mane was never confronted with any kind of consequence for his abysmal form. Not once. Sure, few times we had no alternative to use, but often we did, yet it was again Mane soulsearching for 90 minutes. After months of boiling him in his misery, without an honest look man, how about you fucking do something useful - its no surprise he looks even worse, less motivated and crap in all possible ways. At the moment he is both useless and unsaleable - which I must admit, is not something I imagined to be possible a year ago.

In fairness, the alternatives are Shaqiri, Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain, so I can sort of understand Klopp's hesitance. Had Jota not been injured half the season we might have seen him rested/rotated a bit more.

We're in a supremely awkward position this summer. You've got formerly world class performers in Firmino and Mane who are either horrifically out of form or in the middle of a terminal decline and no-one really can confidently say one way or the other which it is. Meantime both have 2 years left on their (extremely lucrative) contracts and are approaching their 30s. We'll likely not get much money for either this summer, but equally we'll not necessarily get any more next summer even if they do improve (with both in their final years). I wouldn't be handing either of them new £150k+ contracts based on their performance this year, and neither is likely to want to take a pay cut. Meantime their level is not top four (never mind title challenging) so bar a complete reversal in form, we probably need to replace them if we want to challenge for anything next year with pretty much no cash to do so. One year out of the CL is a bit of a nightmare, two or more could be disastrous for us.

The pandemic, contract situations, age of key players and our capitulation in form leading to no CL football have all coalesced at the worst possible time.

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10452
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 03:55:28 pm
In fairness, the alternatives are Shaqiri, Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain, so I can sort of understand Klopp's hesitance. Had Jota not been injured half the season we might have seen him rested/rotated a bit more.

We're in a supremely awkward position this summer. You've got formerly world class performers in Firmino and Mane who are either horrifically out of form or in the middle of a terminal decline and no-one really can confidently say one way or the other which it is. Meantime both have 2 years left on their (extremely lucrative) contracts and are approaching their 30s. We'll likely not get much money for either this summer, but equally we'll not necessarily get any more next summer even if they do improve (with both in their final years). I wouldn't be handing either of them new £150k+ contracts based on their performance this year, and neither is likely to want to take a pay cut. Meantime their level is not top four (never mind title challenging) so bar a complete reversal in form, we probably need to replace them if we want to challenge for anything next year with pretty much no cash to do so. One year out of the CL is a bit of a nightmare, two or more could be disastrous for us.

The pandemic, contract situations, age of key players and our capitulation in form leading to no CL football have all coalesced at the worst possible time.



Neither Mane or Firmino deserve new contracts. People keep going on about how we wont get much for them, well we will get even less next season.

We need to sell both, be it cut price or not.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10453
Again, all this lad has achieved with us, some of the comments in here are embarrassing.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10454
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:59:02 pm
Again, all this lad has achieved with us, some of the comments in here are embarrassing.

Almost as embarrassing as him dribbling the ball into the keepers arms instead of having any sort of shot.
Online Vinay

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10455
There is no sentiment in football....
Online wemmick

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10456
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:58:20 pm
Neither Mane or Firmino deserve new contracts. People keep going on about how we wont get much for them, well we will get even less next season.

We need to sell both, be it cut price or not.

And we got the full value of their current contracts and transfer fees. We dont need to recoup it all. The club has already earned so much money from their contributions the last few years. Sadio is such a strange case. I dont understand such a sudden decline.
Offline ep1987

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10457
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:37:35 pm
Almost as embarrassing as him dribbling the ball into the keepers arms instead of having any sort of shot.

It wasn't great but the pass from Salah was massively underhit.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10458
Some nutty shouts in here.
Online JRed

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10459
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
Some nutty shouts in here.
Some nutty shouts in here.
Theyre called opinions.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10460
Quote from: JRed
Theyre called opinions.
Theyre called opinions.

Some nutty opinions in here.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10461
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:44:41 pm
And we got the full value of their current contracts and transfer fees. We dont need to recoup it all. The club has already earned so much money from their contributions the last few years. Sadio is such a strange case. I dont understand such a sudden decline.

Theres a case with Sadio that Covid hit him hard? But more realistically with both of them - its miles on the clock in an intense system with little rotation. Theyve just run out of gas.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10462
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
Some nutty shouts in here.
Some nutty shouts in here.

He has been very poor for almost a year now and has been way below his best for even longer. Do people in here need 12 more months before they feel comfortable to say he has been poor?

It seems like a lot of people on this forum are content with winning silverware once or twice a decade or something. "The lad has done so much. Remember when he was ace?" If we want to be one of the truly giant clubs we have to be absolutely ruthless. They are payed to win. We have done very little of that this season. And it is not all on the injuries. We should have 5 more wins easy. Even with all the injuries.

Klopp himself has said over and over again. He will look back on what he has achieved when he is retired. He is clearly very loyal to the players he starts a season with, but he is clearly not overly sentimental. I sure hope the club as a whole is of the same mindset.
Online le_boss

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #10463
Shite
