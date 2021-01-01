Klopp caries some blame for his sorry state. Mane was never confronted with any kind of consequence for his abysmal form. Not once. Sure, few times we had no alternative to use, but often we did, yet it was again Mane soulsearching for 90 minutes. After months of boiling him in his misery, without an honest look man, how about you fucking do something useful - its no surprise he looks even worse, less motivated and crap in all possible ways. At the moment he is both useless and unsaleable - which I must admit, is not something I imagined to be possible a year ago.



In fairness, the alternatives are Shaqiri, Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain, so I can sort of understand Klopp's hesitance. Had Jota not been injured half the season we might have seen him rested/rotated a bit more.We're in a supremely awkward position this summer. You've got formerly world class performers in Firmino and Mane who are either horrifically out of form or in the middle of a terminal decline and no-one really can confidently say one way or the other which it is. Meantime both have 2 years left on their (extremely lucrative) contracts and are approaching their 30s. We'll likely not get much money for either this summer, but equally we'll not necessarily get any more next summer even if they do improve (with both in their final years). I wouldn't be handing either of them new £150k+ contracts based on their performance this year, and neither is likely to want to take a pay cut. Meantime their level is not top four (never mind title challenging) so bar a complete reversal in form, we probably need to replace them if we want to challenge for anything next year with pretty much no cash to do so. One year out of the CL is a bit of a nightmare, two or more could be disastrous for us.The pandemic, contract situations, age of key players and our capitulation in form leading to no CL football have all coalesced at the worst possible time.