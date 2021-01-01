Klopp caries some blame for his sorry state. Mane was never confronted with any kind of consequence for his abysmal form. Not once. Sure, few times we had no alternative to use, but often we did, yet it was again Mane soulsearching for 90 minutes. After months of boiling him in his misery, without an honest look man, how about you fucking do something useful - its no surprise he looks even worse, less motivated and crap in all possible ways. At the moment he is both useless and unsaleable - which I must admit, is not something I imagined to be possible a year ago.