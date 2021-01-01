I just feel like our attack and especially sadio looks much better without mo with the Palace game as the best example. By far our best game attacking wise this season which is
In my opinion because we made much better decisions up front. with mo on the pitch its horrible often times as he is always looking to score even with other players being in better positions. We looked much more fluid without him but looking at his stats i see that its hard to go against him.
How about actually looking at the game and not just the stats? But if you want to look at the stats, he [Salah] has created more chances than any of our other forwards this season, he's 3rd in that department behind Trent and Robertson. So the notion that he always looks to score himself is wrong by quite a margin.
So you used one game out of 40 matches to highlight how well we played up front, [ a game in which he scored 2 goals in]. So somehow Mane would have magically played better in front of goal all year long, along with Firmino, had Salah not played?
It's quite a genius theory.