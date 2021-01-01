I be wrapping him up in a nice bow and danging him in front of PSG / Dortmund to see if they were tempted in a wee exchange plus cash plus Firmino. Jurgen has some serious decisions to make if he wants to carry on the success for the remainder of his contract here. Its pie in the sky stuff as we cannot afford the wages of the likes of Mbappe or Haaland but the lack of form from our attack excluding Salah & Jota this year is alarming. We could ignore the landslide in form by Sadio and Firmino & trust they will recapture their best days as they turn 30 OR we could cash in our chips while they still have some value if it meant getting in a world class player 8 years younger. Jurgen will stand by his men to a fault even as we saw tonight but its a vicious old game where taking a leaf from Fergies books as he knew when it was time to start a new chapter.