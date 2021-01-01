« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané

palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10400 on: Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm »
Quote from: thom on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
I just feel like our attack and especially sadio looks much better without mo with the Palace game as the best example. By far our best game attacking wise this season which is
In my opinion because we made much better decisions up front. with mo on the pitch its horrible often times as he is always looking to score even with other players being in better positions. We looked much more fluid without him but looking at his stats i see that its hard to go against him.

You are a strange, strange man.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,470
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10401 on: Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm »
Quote from: thom on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
I just feel like our attack and especially sadio looks much better without mo with the Palace game as the best example. By far our best game attacking wise this season which is
In my opinion because we made much better decisions up front. with mo on the pitch its horrible often times as he is always looking to score even with other players being in better positions. We looked much more fluid without him but looking at his stats i see that its hard to go against him.

How about actually looking at the game and not just the stats? But if you want to look at the stats, he [Salah] has created more chances than any of our other forwards this season, he's 3rd in that department behind Trent and Robertson. So the notion that he always looks to score himself is wrong by quite a margin.

So you used one game out of 40 matches to highlight how well we played up front, [ a game in which he scored 2 goals in]. So somehow Mane would have magically played better in front of goal all year long, along with Firmino, had Salah not played?

It's quite a genius theory.
Logged

thom

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10402 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
You are a strange, strange man.

Im fine with that but looking at the way our season went at times I think it wouldve been worth it trying that lineup  more often
Logged

thom

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10403 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm
How about actually looking at the game and not just the stats? But if you want to look at the stats, he [Salah] has created more chances than any of our other forwards this season, he's 3rd in that department behind Trent and Robertson. So the notion that he always looks to score himself is wrong by quite a margin.

So you used one game out of 40 matches to highlight how well we played up front, [ a game in which he scored 2 goals in]. So somehow Mane would have magically played better in front of goal all year long, along with Firmino, had Salah not played?

It's quite a genius theory.

I just felt it couldve been tried more often because it worked so well in that game
Logged

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,470
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10404 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: thom on Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm
Im fine with that but looking at the way our season went at times I think it wouldve been worth it trying that lineup  more often

yes it would be worth putting your best player on the bench and playing games without him, because Mane and Firmino would automatically start actually scoring goals consistently. Salah is that of a hindrance, despite that he's created more goal scoring opportunities that any of our forwards as well.

Logged

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,470
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10405 on: Yesterday at 10:33:52 pm »
Quote from: thom on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
I just felt it couldve been tried more often because it worked so well in that game

It was one game. Clearly Salah's presence is the reason why mane can't beat his marker consistently or make consistent decisions and be a goal threat this year. same with Bobby.

Take him off and they automatically play better. because of 1 game against Palace.

Take him off and they automatically play better. because of 1 game against Palace.
Logged

kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,717
  • JFT 96
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10406 on: Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm »
Mane needs to sort his own problems out. Without Salah goals, fuck knows where we'd be.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,954
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10407 on: Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm »
I would give him a rest for a bit, he looks shattered and a shadow of his former self. Started off well tonight but faded big time, hoping hes back up to speed real soon.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10408 on: Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm »
Weird that Mane has been out of form all season and someone above blamed Salah for it. Salah has carried us this season. If Mane was at last season's level we would be comfortably 2nd and probably in the last 4 of the CL.
Logged
True North Strong

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,470
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10409 on: Yesterday at 10:49:26 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm
Weird that Mane has been out of form all season and someone above blamed Salah for it. Salah has carried us this season. If Mane was at last season's level we would be comfortably 2nd and probably in the last 4 of the CL.

Salah is blamed for everything it's hilarious.
Logged

bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10410 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm »
Think were past the give him a rest and see stage now. He looks utterly cooked and we cant go into next season with this level of contribution from him/Firmino or we will be left languishing in 6th again. Will be interesting to see what the club does in summer.
Logged

MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,072
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10411 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm »
Mane is in the worst form since he has been here. Hoping that he finds his form and confidence somehow over the summer perhaps. He is a shadow of the world class player that we know he is. At the moment Mane starting over Jota or even Bobby is not going to him a lot of good. He is bereft of confidence that he is beginning to doubt himself
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • RedOrDead
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10412 on: Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm
Think were past the give him a rest and see stage now. He looks utterly cooked and we cant go into next season with this level of contribution from him/Firmino or we will be left languishing in 6th again. Will be interesting to see what the club does in summer.

Yeah before weve always had at least 2 of them in good form and scoring. Just so weird how far off a cliff hes fell. Others have mentioned it but his pace decline has been crazy. There was a bit in the second half today where he tried to take Vinicius on for pace and power and got absolutely nowhere and got bodied out the way. Sad to see how far hes fallen
Logged

harryc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,550
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10413 on: Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm »
I thought he was better than he has been previously, admittedly off such a low base but positive signs esp in the first half.
Logged

Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • Yes lad!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10414 on: Yesterday at 11:13:21 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm
Yeah before weve always had at least 2 of them in good form and scoring. Just so weird how far off a cliff hes fell. Others have mentioned it but his pace decline has been crazy. There was a bit in the second half today where he tried to take Vinicius on for pace and power and got absolutely nowhere and got bodied out the way. Sad to see how far hes fallen
Yeah, that was highly concerning. Getting bodied by a 5'8 twig is never good.
Logged

Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10415 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm »
Not to say the pendulum can't swing the other way but this is where using Ronaldo, Messi or Lewa as examples for why age doesn't matter is just stupid.  At some point age does matter and when it comes for you there is nothing you can do about it.  His stats say he's just on about as bad of an ice cold finishing streak as you can have.  Watching him play though you just see someone that isn't the same athlete they once were.  He's not going to the Euro's and as far as I can find Senegal don't play this summer though I can't believe that's not wrong or won't change.  Hopefully not and he can finally get sometime off and let's see how he responds next season.
Logged

fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10416 on: Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm »
I be wrapping him up in a nice bow and danging him in front of PSG / Dortmund to see if they were tempted in a wee exchange plus cash plus Firmino. Jurgen has some serious decisions to make if he wants to carry on the success for the remainder of his contract here. Its pie in the sky stuff as we cannot afford the wages of the likes of Mbappe or Haaland but the lack of form from our attack excluding Salah & Jota this year is alarming. We could ignore the landslide in form by Sadio and Firmino & trust they will recapture their best days as they turn 30 OR we could cash in our chips while they still have some value if it meant getting in a world class player 8 years younger. Jurgen will stand by his men to a fault even as we saw tonight but its a vicious old game where taking a leaf from Fergies books as he knew when it was time to start a new chapter.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10417 on: Today at 12:00:32 am »
No one serious goes near him. Maybe an Inter Milan or Atletico Madrid at best.

Logged

harryc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,550
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10418 on: Today at 12:06:51 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:00:32 am
No one serious goes near him. Maybe an Inter Milan or Atletico Madrid at best.

Thats good give him a summer to rest and lets see what he produces.
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,713
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10419 on: Today at 12:10:35 am »
He hardly is able to get a shot on goal off. I dont understand how he cannot engineer these opportunities for himself.
Logged

KirkVanHouten

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10420 on: Today at 12:18:01 am »
Hasn't scored in his last 11 matches. Can't even score 1v1s with the keeper now. I think the issue is physical he just doesn't look anything like Sadio Mane at the moment, slower, weaker and nowhere near as tenacious. I hope he can come good after a summer break.
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 am
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #10421 on: Today at 01:08:16 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:06:51 am
Thats good give him a summer to rest and lets see what he produces.

He may have the summer to rest, but he has to go to the sodding AFCON in January so he will be shattered again next season when he is back in Feb.

I am so, so sick of that tournament. Its absurd that it is played in the middle of the season for all the top leagues.
Logged
