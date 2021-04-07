There could be plenty of valid reasons for his dip in form, just like it could be the first signs of him transitioning from the peak of his career to more of a decline, but I will admit that Im a little disheartened to read some of the comments across the Internet from Reds who seem to be quite hastily giving up on Mané.



I personally wanted him off the pitch last night and would have removed him before Jota, but surely he deserves another pre-season to turn this slump in form around? Obviously theres the (valid) argument that some people use about how Ferguson was so effective when it came to moving Manchester United players on at the right time and there is the hypothetical scenario in which one of the big European sides offers a big sum this summer and we cash in, but seeing people seemingly unwilling to cut him some slack after his first consistent run of bad form during what has been a tough season is a real shame given the major contribution hes made to our success over the last five years.