Sadio Mané

Adeemo

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 11:58:40 am
Red Dane on April 6, 2021, 10:56:52 pm
Mané lacks body strength. We saw that tonight. Everytime he recieves the ball, his opponent went for the body.

Which seems absolutely mental, as that was his biggest strength, an absolute unit that defenders just couldnt bully because theyd end up on their arse. Possibly the 1st worrying signs regarding Mane, were when he got tossed around by Rob fucking Holding, shortly after wed won the league. I think he actually played quite well that evening but he just couldnt get the better of his fullback as easily as he was used to, it certainly was unusual at the time and its something that has become a consistent problem ever since.
Welshred

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 12:12:51 pm
[new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:30:03 am
Well yeah but could they actually do anything?

I mean I have no idea :D

I think they could have because it would have been a red for Real considering Mane was through on goal if he doesn't get clattered into...plus their goal came about 24 seconds after the foul so well within timeframes...

Jookie on Yesterday at 10:45:18 am
I'm not a lung expert but I'm not sure a loss of 0.5% lung capacity would have much impact. Even so I'd imagine lung capacity and lung function is a thing the club look at on a regular basis. Even more so in the current circumstances. It's really easy to do.

There could be other aspects of covid that are affecting players. But again I think some of the testing the clubs do would show up any subtle changes in physical capabilities.

We don't have the data so hard to know. My suspicion is that Mane is tired (physically and/or mentally) and suffering a loss of form and confidence. The other aspect could be that it's part of a natural decline as he enters his late 20's. Maybe one that is being enhanced by current circumstances.

Not sure about lung power but there's growing evidence that Covid effects the mitochondria of the cells and can cause mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria basically power everything your cell does and produce ATP to provide the energy for everything the cell and the body does. If your energy levels are reduced at a cellular level then your whole body is going to suffer. Mane generally starts games brightly but then drops down a level quite quickly, I don't think you can rule out his performances as being Covid related just yet and unfortunately we have to wait to see if it continues or not.
tubby pls.

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 01:37:58 pm
I don't think he's lost that much physically, he still looks strong in parts and still has that burst of speed to take him away from someone when he turns them.  It's just that he looks like he doesn't know what to do with the ball half the time and runs into blind alleys.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 01:47:39 pm
Im a bit old for favourites but nevertheless I think Sadio has been my favourite player of the Klopp era. Hes the first big signing who came in and instantly took us to another level, helping us get top 4 and lay a platform that all that followed.

The whole time hes been here hes been fearless, relentless and mentally very tough. Its really sad to see how hes been since Christmas. Im hoping hes just knackered and in need of a good rest, or maybe as said a lingering effect of COVID rather than a more permanent drop off.

He has been one of our permanent fixtures for so long its hard to picture us without him. Hopefully he can be back to his best after a summer off but its definitely a cause for concern.
Jookie

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 02:11:58 pm
Welshred on Yesterday at 12:12:51 pm
Not sure about lung power but there's growing evidence that Covid effects the mitochondria of the cells and can cause mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria basically power everything your cell does and produce ATP to provide the energy for everything the cell and the body does. If your energy levels are reduced at a cellular level then your whole body is going to suffer. Mane generally starts games brightly but then drops down a level quite quickly, I don't think you can rule out his performances as being Covid related just yet and unfortunately we have to wait to see if it continues or not.

Isn't there plenty of assays that can be utilise to assess mitochondrial function? I don't think measuring ATP per se would work but potentially oxygen consumption. I think ATP could be regulated by a cell even with mitochondrial dysfunction by changing metabolism.

Also would changes in reactive oxygen species (ROS) be a marker of mitochondrial dysfunction? Again I think there are assays that can measure this.

I'll be honest I'm not an expert in this field but there are biochemical measurements, as well as physical measurements, that can be utilised to assess a person's physical capabilities over a sustained period. I suspect the club look at both soluble biomarkers and biometric data for each individual player to assess the short and long term effects of a season (and potentially an illness). We won't know if there's some subtle changes derived from Covid  infection that are not captured by these tests currently. But I think it's safe to assume the sports science department will be looking at this.

In the meantime I still think the most likely reason that Mane is struggling is loss of form and/or tiredness. Can't rule anything out though.
Phil M

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 02:14:15 pm
Jookie on Yesterday at 02:11:58 pm
Isn't there plenty of assays that can be utilise to assess mitochondrial function? I don't think measuring ATP per se would work but potentially oxygen consumption. I think ATP could be regulated by a cell even with mitochondrial dysfunction by changing metabolism.
lionel_messias

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 03:44:52 pm
"Isn't there plenty of assays that can be utilise to assess mitochondrial function? I don't think measuring ATP per se would work but potentially oxygen consumption. I think ATP could be regulated by a cell even with mitochondrial dysfunction by changing metabolism."[/size]


Don't bore me with your generalties, we need to REALLY get under the skin of what's happening with Mané; on a sub-atomic level, where are his quarks and gluons at, is there an uncertain principle at play here. When he sees a cat in the penalty area, he's thinking to himself, "the cat is both there and not there. I'd better fall over."


It's tricky, I'll be honest.
Ghost Town

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 03:55:12 pm
lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:44:52 pm
"Isn't there plenty of assays that can be utilise to assess mitochondrial function? I don't think measuring ATP per se would work but potentially oxygen consumption. I think ATP could be regulated by a cell even with mitochondrial dysfunction by changing metabolism."[/size]


Don't bore me with your generalties, we need to REALLY get under the skin of what's happening with Mané; on a sub-atomic level, where are his quarks and gluons at, is there an uncertain principle at play here. When he sees a cat in the penalty area, he's thinking to himself, "the cat is both there and not there. I'd better fall over."


It's tricky, I'll be honest.
That's why we needed to buy Timo Werner Heisenberg
lgvkarlos

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 04:41:12 pm
Needs benching, looks in need of a rest and the fight for his place might be what he needs.
bornandbRED

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 05:49:08 pm
29 in 3 days. Anecdotally can think of many sportsmen who suffer from physical decline around this age.

Really struggling to think of many who then bounce back.
CalgarianRed

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:25:55 am
bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:49:08 pm
29 in 3 days. Anecdotally can think of many sportsmen who suffer from physical decline around this age.

Really struggling to think of many who then bounce back.

Reminds a bit of Alexis Sanchez who suddenly fell off a cliff in terms of performances around the same age. Hoping Sadio regains some form but will be hard to reach the levels of last 2 seasons. Luckily Salah is still going strong and Jota is a great signing.
We will need a top attacker to challenge Firmino/Mane next summer or in case we decide to cash in on one of them. 
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:36:37 am
His boots are too big and studs too long. Needs to go back to his old boots.
ljycb

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 01:21:16 am
There could be plenty of valid reasons for his dip in form, just like it could be the first signs of him transitioning from the peak of his career to more of a decline, but I will admit that Im a little disheartened to read some of the comments across the Internet from Reds who seem to be quite hastily giving up on Mané.

I personally wanted him off the pitch last night and would have removed him before Jota, but surely he deserves another pre-season to turn this slump in form around? Obviously theres the (valid) argument that some people use about how Ferguson was so effective when it came to moving Manchester United players on at the right time and there is the hypothetical scenario in which one of the big European sides offers a big sum this summer and we cash in, but seeing people seemingly unwilling to cut him some slack after his first consistent run of bad form during what has been a tough season is a real shame given the major contribution hes made to our success over the last five years.
UNO

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 01:44:34 am
He should look at some highlights of Mbappe to see how he runs, when to shoot.........etc. He has been making all the wrong decisions at the moment.
afc turkish

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 01:52:12 am
UNO on Today at 01:44:34 am
He should look at some highlights of Mbappe to see how he runs, when to shoot.........etc. He has been making all the wrong decisions at the moment.

He should look at the highlights of a much less experienced player who is very popular with boho, trendy gurus because Mbappe is obviously so much a better player; everyone thinks so.

Someone get on the horn to Jurgen; cant imagine he didnt see this for himself.

Watching Mbappe, starring Sadio Mane, on Netflix...
Dave McCoy

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 02:58:46 am
He's under xG by almost 5 now in the league.   If he had 12 league goals instead of 7 I doubt you'd hear much but he's combined a career worst finishing streak with seemingly a lost step to boot.

With that said he's never been at Firmino's level as far as pressing.  If you're going to start Keita I would have started Firmino instead of Mane.
Bobinhood

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 04:40:11 am
Writing off Sadio Mane is nuts. Firmino too for that matter

They need the fans in. its that simple. 
