« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1022864 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,674
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9760 on: October 3, 2020, 11:40:27 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on October  3, 2020, 11:31:42 AM
Your virology qualifications in your bio or dm me them?

I think there is a good chance it gets suspended like you said initially. I think any season being curtailed now completely is very unlikely.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9761 on: October 3, 2020, 11:45:42 AM »
In what way did it make sense to not go ahead with this season? Stupid argument.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,192
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9762 on: October 3, 2020, 11:52:14 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on October  3, 2020, 11:45:42 AM
In what way did it make sense to not go ahead with this season? Stupid argument.
Because 2021 will be worse than 2020, I am expecting alien invasion next year. Everton winning first 3 games in the league is a clear sign.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,345
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9763 on: October 3, 2020, 12:16:01 PM »
Love it, love it, love it when DAWK goes 'Expert in the field of.....' Its what stands us out from the rest of the mere mortals that roam this information highway. 
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,332
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9764 on: October 3, 2020, 12:29:47 PM »
It's not stupid argument. The fact is people working together spreads a virus that kills people. If the entire world stayed home for 2 months we'd most likely be clear and living the high life.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9765 on: October 3, 2020, 12:31:33 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on October  3, 2020, 12:29:47 PM
It's not stupid argument. The fact is people working together spreads a virus that kills people. If the entire world stayed home for 2 months we'd most likely be clear and living the high life.
Apart from all the people who died from no medical treatment, of course.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9766 on: October 3, 2020, 01:09:16 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  3, 2020, 11:39:17 AM
I love the way you dismiss "the financial aspect" with a contemptuous wave of the hand.

To "cancel all football this season", as you've just advised, would be to kill the professional game completely. For most of the clubs - conceivably Liverpool too - there would be no way back.

Which was why I said they had to carry on and play, to avert financial collapse and keep the revenue coming in.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9767 on: October 3, 2020, 01:46:36 PM »
Hope Mane get better soon and the virus hasn't spread too much through our club

Crazy times




Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,858
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9768 on: October 3, 2020, 01:49:14 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October  3, 2020, 12:16:01 PM
Love it, love it, love it when DAWK goes 'Expert in the field of.....' Its what stands us out from the rest of the mere mortals that roam this information highway.

Well, in my learned opinion we are all doomed!  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,697
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9769 on: October 3, 2020, 01:53:29 PM »
No need for any Arsenal players to get tested  , no players got anywhere near him ;)
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9770 on: October 3, 2020, 02:33:11 PM »
Quote from: rocco on October  3, 2020, 01:53:29 PM
No need for any Arsenal players to get tested  , no players got anywhere near him ;)

ha ha - very good  ;D

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Oskar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9771 on: October 3, 2020, 02:38:39 PM »
Best wishes to him for a safe and complete recovery.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,152
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9772 on: October 3, 2020, 04:36:44 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October  3, 2020, 12:16:01 PM
Love it, love it, love it when DAWK goes 'Expert in the field of.....' Its what stands us out from the rest of the mere mortals that roam this information highway.
Yeh we have a high proportion of the world's foremost experts in talking absolute wham here, as members. Truly we are blessed.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9773 on: October 3, 2020, 04:45:42 PM »
At least it means he gets to stay home for these internationals. Fingers crossed. Just need to figure out how to get him out of the November AFCON qualification fixtures now.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,665
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9774 on: October 3, 2020, 04:51:38 PM »
The man is already bored.  ;D

Logged

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,681
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9775 on: October 3, 2020, 07:24:29 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  3, 2020, 04:36:44 PM
Yeh we have a high proportion of the world's foremost experts in talking absolute wham here, as members. Truly we are blessed.

Might we be The Specials?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,445
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9776 on: October 3, 2020, 07:28:29 PM »
Get well soon Sadio
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,662
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9777 on: October 3, 2020, 07:53:51 PM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on October  3, 2020, 12:28:36 AM
Hugely unlikely.

A footballer in NI had severe symptoms in the spring.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,788
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9778 on: October 3, 2020, 09:08:28 PM »
Wonder how many of our players will suddenly develop Covid right before international breaks? ;D  8)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,674
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9779 on: October 3, 2020, 09:10:49 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on October  3, 2020, 09:08:28 PM
Wonder how many of our players will suddenly develop Covid right before international breaks? ;D  8)

Herd immunity in October would be fantastic.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,539
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9780 on: October 3, 2020, 09:48:56 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on October  3, 2020, 09:08:28 PM
Wonder how many of our players will suddenly develop Covid right before international breaks? ;D  8)

Herd mentality?
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,753
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9781 on: October 3, 2020, 09:56:29 PM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on October  3, 2020, 09:48:56 PM
Herd mentality?
Heard it on the Grapevine (gone viral)
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9782 on: October 3, 2020, 11:06:06 PM »
Be well Sadio. 

I love this guy
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,485
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9783 on: October 4, 2020, 05:29:30 AM »
So...anyway, Sadio. He seemed bored out of his mind going by his Instagram stories yesterday. The man just loves playing football
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9784 on: October 4, 2020, 07:17:06 AM »
Please keep this thread free from utter bollocks.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9785 on: October 4, 2020, 03:17:12 PM »
For Effects of COVID on Sport go here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344973.0

For Politicising COVID or Conspiracies related to COVID go here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345024.0

For general COVID discussions go here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344613.0

For all Sadio Mane discussion stay here.

For all other enquiries press 0.
« Last Edit: October 4, 2020, 03:19:59 PM by Rhi »
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,681
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9786 on: October 4, 2020, 05:49:41 PM »
Quote from: Rhi on October  4, 2020, 03:17:12 PM


For all other enquiries press 0.

 :D

Only worthy topic is Sadio Main...[/Virgil]
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,664
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9787 on: October 17, 2020, 04:04:10 PM »
What a player! Hes been missed.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9788 on: October 17, 2020, 07:07:26 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on October 17, 2020, 04:04:10 PM
What a player! Hes been missed.
Absolutely, gave their defence nightmares today.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,643
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9789 on: October 17, 2020, 07:09:25 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on October 17, 2020, 07:07:26 PM
Absolutely, gave their defence nightmares today.

Defence and midfield.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9790 on: October 17, 2020, 07:14:04 PM »
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #9791 on: Today at 02:00:34 PM »
As I can't see this elsewhere, a huge shout out to one of the very best players to wear the shirt, as Sadio Mane scored the winning goal for his country this week.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 