He was excellent today! I would never know how Salah got the golden ball award, but for me, Mane was the best player in that tournament.



Fantastic in every way. A hero whom we have watched develop and get better and better and better, and it doesn't look like there's an end to his abilities in sight yet. Lion.Do we have to do this? They were both great, as were the rest of the players. Ultimately someone has to make a decision on things like MOTM or POT; different decisions could also be made. The most important thing is that they are all Liverpool players and all together through thick and thin