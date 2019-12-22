« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 873514 times)

Offline Little Robbie Red Breast

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8880 on: December 22, 2019, 07:43:28 AM »
He seems shy off the pitch
Not one for the dressing room celebrations.
Love him to bits
Online PhilV

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8881 on: December 22, 2019, 08:34:55 AM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on December 20, 2019, 06:30:10 AM
Banner (and song) with Nianthio in it?


Amazing idea, I bet he and his fam would love to see it!
Online [new username under construction]

  • Believer
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8882 on: December 22, 2019, 10:54:08 AM »
Every time the camera is on Sadio after we have won something, a cup or a game I think, jesus we are lucky to have him
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8883 on: December 22, 2019, 10:57:06 AM »
First time yesterday that the opposition treated Mane as a bigger threat than Salah. Every time he had the ball they had 3 players around him. Still bossed it though.
Offline Yiannis

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8884 on: December 22, 2019, 11:29:29 AM »
Such a great guy

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8885 on: December 22, 2019, 07:10:16 PM »
Fantastic in every way. A hero whom we have watched develop and get better and better and better, and it doesn't look like there's an end to his abilities in sight yet. Lion.

Quote from: farawayred on December 21, 2019, 10:07:57 PM
He was excellent today! I would never know how Salah got the golden ball award, but for me, Mane was the best player in that tournament.
Do we have to do this? They were both great, as were the rest of the players. Ultimately someone has to make a decision on things like MOTM or POT; different decisions could also be made. The most important thing is that they are all Liverpool players and all together through thick and thin
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8886 on: December 22, 2019, 07:12:42 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on December 22, 2019, 07:10:16 PM
Fantastic in every way. A hero whom we have watched develop and get better and better and better, and it doesn't look like there's an end to his abilities in sight yet. Lion.
Do we have to do this? They were both great, as were the rest of the players. Ultimately someone has to make a decision on things like MOTM or POT; different decisions could also be made. The most important thing is that they are all Liverpool players and all together through thick and thin
That's right. It's Liverpool's golden ball! ;)
Offline John C

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8887 on: Yesterday at 11:24:28 PM »
Spare a thought for Sadio after that Wolves game. He either ran 50 yards not to receive a pass or he ran 50 yards to get hacked then told to get up by that shitbag Anthony Taylor.

Thanks for our winner anyway Sadio.
Offline Ed

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8888 on: Today at 12:21:49 AM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:24:28 PM
Spare a thought for Sadio after that Wolves game. He either ran 50 yards not to receive a pass or he ran 50 yards to get hacked then told to get up by that shitbag Anthony Taylor.

Thanks for our winner anyway Sadio.

And he spent much of the 2nd half helping out at fullback after Traore came on.
MotM performance from Sadio!
Online Crimson

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8889 on: Today at 08:49:11 AM »
Quote from: Ed on Today at 12:21:49 AM
And he spent much of the 2nd half helping out at fullback after Traore came on.
MotM performance from Sadio!

When Traore switched flank, so did Mané! ;D
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #8890 on: Today at 10:08:32 AM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:24:28 PM
Spare a thought for Sadio after that Wolves game. He either ran 50 yards not to receive a pass or he ran 50 yards to get hacked then told to get up by that shitbag Anthony Taylor.

Thanks for our winner anyway Sadio.

How many times was he hacked and told to get up by Taylor? Ridiculous. He forgot the whistle.
