« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig  (Read 86840 times)

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
« Reply #1040 on: August 18, 2022, 09:34:57 am »
Quote from: WTF? on August  8, 2022, 08:39:39 pm
Agree. Loved S1. Thought 2 and 3 were all over the shop and confusing as hell, but whilst 4 doesn't hit the heights of the first season, it's a very enjoyable bit of television.
I think S2 was confusing with non-linear timelines and S3 was straightforward.

S4 was building up to be a really interesting season but then the finale has been disappointing.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
« Reply #1041 on: September 9, 2022, 02:49:40 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August 15, 2022, 11:59:48 pm
Bit of a damp squib in the end. Better than last season, but that was a low bar.

Yeah agreed. Just finished watching it and enjoyed it till the last episode. The Dolores storyline is boring as fuck
« Last Edit: September 9, 2022, 02:57:13 am by Machae »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,552
  • feck off
Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 10:04:56 am »
cancelled.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,493
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 11:41:30 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:04:56 am
cancelled.
That's a shame, was and is ambitious Telly. Now, I'm more likely to watch season 4, which I haven't touched yet.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,774
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 12:09:56 pm »

That is such a disappointment - there was only the one more season to be made anyway.

Any chance of it being taken on by another channel or streaming service for that one last season?

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,350
  • Trada
Re: Westworld - HBO's next thingamajig
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 12:46:40 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:09:56 pm
That is such a disappointment - there was only the one more season to be made anyway.

Any chance of it being taken on by another channel or streaming service for that one last season?

Seems strange there was like you said only one more series to go and I was reading that all the major actors have already been paid for the last series
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 