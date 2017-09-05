« previous next »
Author Topic: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield  (Read 57182 times)

Online 4pool

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #280 on: September 5, 2017, 12:01:21 am »
Divide the cost of the stone by 10 years, cheap as chips.

You can't divide the emotional connection to the stone you purchased.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline SP

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #281 on: September 5, 2017, 12:58:44 am »
The club are covering themselves legally against possible future claims. In PR terms, they will relocate, repair, replace as appropriate, but they have avoided a legal requirement to do so.
Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #282 on: September 5, 2017, 08:03:52 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on September  4, 2017, 11:04:46 pm
I didn't know that and thought the same as DangerScouse about the name then. 10 years doesn't seem very long. I can see both sides to a degree - moving them would be one things, but destroying them?!!!  >:( :butt

More likely than not they will be there for more than 10 years.

Quote
we can only guarantee that they will be in the location for 10 years. This is the minimum period, but we have every reason to believe they will be there for many more years to come.

It's probably covering themselves for stadium expansion/redevelopment/move etc.

And the "destroy" line my guess would relate to if there's some offensive message that they've missed that gets laid.
Offline Big Red Richie

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #283 on: September 5, 2017, 10:29:39 am »
It's just legal jargon for the club to cover their arse in future.

They may have to be relocated for any number of reasons.  For all we know, there could be 'services' that run under ground in that location, that may have to be dug up at a later date.

They may to choose for one reason or another, to redevelop the surrounding area around Anfield, again, at a later date.

As for the 'destruction' of stones.


Lets say they decided to relocate or remove them at a later date, and said that people could come and claim the stone (for a small fee, I'm sure  ;)  ) for themselves.

Lets say 99% of peole claimed them, but for one reason or another, many weren't claimed.  What are the club to do, store them indefinitely? Of course not.
The club would store them for a limited time, then dispose of them.

Then, lets say, after storing them for a few years, they were disposed of.  Then lo and behold, a few years after thet someone came forward to claim a stone, after it had been destroyed!

So the 'destroy or dispose of' element, is just legal jargon to cover their arses at a later date.
Offline dudleyred

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #284 on: November 27, 2017, 03:20:48 pm »
More stones just gone down as had my email today

Around Gerrards Bench
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #285 on: November 27, 2017, 03:57:04 pm »
They have been down for over a month - they are just slow! :) But at least you know now. Looks finished now
Offline dudleyred

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #286 on: November 27, 2017, 04:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on November 27, 2017, 03:57:04 pm
They have been down for over a month - they are just slow! :) But at least you know now. Looks finished now

Haha excellent!

I didnt even bother checking as hadnt had the email

Will have a look at the Moscow game all being well
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #287 on: February 6, 2018, 05:56:28 pm »
More back on sale:

Dear Supporters Club,

Did your Branch or your members, friends & family miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the fabric of Anfield and have a personalised Anfield Forever stone laid at the ground?

Anfield Forever is a celebration of the Club, players, managers and our global supporters, and we are pleased to announce a limited number of Anfield Forever stones have now become available giving your branch and its members another opportunity to be part of it.

To purchase a stone click here:  https://anfieldforever.liverpoolfc.com/index.htm

For FAQs please go to https://anfieldforever.liverpoolfc.com/help.htm

Stones are limited so dont miss out!

YNWA

The OLSC Team

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #288 on: June 26, 2018, 10:05:31 am »
Some more on sale. What have those that have bought got written on theirs? I kinda like the idea.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #289 on: June 26, 2018, 12:33:36 pm »
Mine's not great as my name is long so wouldn't fit on one line. Have a look at the max letters etc per line so you know how many are "spare". Spaces count too.

Wonder where these will go as I thought it was full now.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #290 on: January 16, 2020, 10:33:59 am »
The link on the homepage no longer works so I'm guessing they have no plans to do any more? Maybe something with the next expansion? Kinda annoyed I didn't get one in the first place.
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #291 on: January 16, 2020, 05:01:48 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 16, 2020, 10:33:59 am
The link on the homepage no longer works so I'm guessing they have no plans to do any more? Maybe something with the next expansion? Kinda annoyed I didn't get one in the first place.

Network Rail are taking up the slack with a chance to commission a spray-painted message on bridge walls in the approach to Lime Street. Ive already requested Fuck Off Leeds but I believe that Cockneys Die has been adjudged to be no longer acceptable.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #292 on: January 16, 2020, 05:40:07 pm »
All seems massively wool to me, but as long as people are happy :)
Online DangerScouse

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #293 on: January 16, 2020, 05:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on January 16, 2020, 05:40:07 pm
All seems massively wool to me, but as long as people are happy :)

Not sure i'd call it "wool". A group of us bought one for a friend that took his own life a number of years ago. Liverpool was his life and we walk over to his stone every time we're at Anfield, almost like we're continually paying our respects to him. We brought his mum to a game earlier in the season and she was really taken back by it, in a good way.

Each to their own though.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #294 on: January 16, 2020, 05:53:32 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on January 16, 2020, 05:50:25 pm
Not sure i'd call it "wool". A group of us bought one for a friend that took his own life a number of years ago. Liverpool was his life and we walk over to his stone every time we're at Anfield, almost like we're continually paying our respects to him. We brought his mum to a game earlier in the season and she was really taken back by it, in a good way.

Each to their own though.

My missus has got one at Goodison.

I called her a wool too :)
Online DangerScouse

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #295 on: January 16, 2020, 06:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on January 16, 2020, 05:53:32 pm
My missus has got one at Goodison.

I called her a wool too :)

 ;D
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #296 on: February 11, 2022, 01:12:24 pm »
this is back by the way for the Annie Road expansion: https://anfieldforever.liverpoolfc.com/

as expensive as it is, I think it's a pretty nice feature in our 'upgraded' stadium.
Online Danny Boy

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #297 on: February 11, 2022, 01:36:53 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February 11, 2022, 01:12:24 pm
this is back by the way for the Annie Road expansion: https://anfieldforever.liverpoolfc.com/

as expensive as it is, I think it's a pretty nice feature in our 'upgraded' stadium.

The club need to jetwash or clean the ones outside the Main Stand. We have one and they're all so muddy and dirty now. A real shame.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #298 on: February 11, 2022, 01:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on February 11, 2022, 01:36:53 pm
The club need to jetwash or clean the ones outside the Main Stand. We have one and they're all so muddy and dirty now. A real shame.

I imagine they will once winter is over. Problem with doing it now is they'll be back to being filthy after the next game.
Online Danny Boy

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #299 on: February 11, 2022, 03:10:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 11, 2022, 01:40:13 pm
I imagine they will once winter is over. Problem with doing it now is they'll be back to being filthy after the next game.

They were dirty at the start of this season (and 19/20 too I think) so hadn't been done in the summer
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #300 on: February 11, 2022, 03:59:27 pm »
Ordered one there, missed out at the time of the main stand one. Be a nice surprise for the family next time they are over
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #301 on: Today at 11:42:10 am »
is there a way to know where your stone (in the new area behind annie road) is? other than staring at them for hours!?
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #302 on: Today at 01:33:59 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:42:10 am
is there a way to know where your stone (in the new area behind annie road) is? other than staring at them for hours!?
they are supposed to email you and give you a rough idea where it is. I haven't even got the confirmation mine has been installed yet
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #303 on: Today at 02:37:03 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:33:59 pm
they are supposed to email you and give you a rough idea where it is. I haven't even got the confirmation mine has been installed yet

me neither, i did email earlier and she came back with a 'rough' map of where the stone is. she also said not all of them have been installed. i guess they've just not notified anyone yet officially.
Online 4pool

Re: Fan tribute walkway at Anfield
« Reply #304 on: Today at 06:44:39 pm »
I was in the first group by the Main Stand.

I was sent an email with the location area of where my stone was installed. Only took me a few minutes to find it when I went to look for it.

So be patient would be my advice.

