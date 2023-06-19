« previous next »
Brendan Rodgers

Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 19, 2023, 10:33:18 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 17, 2023, 06:32:30 pm
Is it?

In the last 10 years the job has been taken by such managerial titans like Neil Lennon, Ronny Delia, Ange Postecoglou, and Brendan Rodgers.

So big that only football giants like Leicester and Spurs can pry the managers away

It is a top job though... in a mediocre league.

They are bigger than most of the Premier League clubs, that is a fact (unless we want to fall for the commodified Premier League narrative). It's a job with potential though and you could make a decent fist of it in Europe with the correct footballing structure.

There needs to be a clear pipeline from youth to senior side, and only Rodgers has properly given young lads a chance at Celtic (Ange, although making encouraging statements, didn't risk playing youngsters as much as Rodgers as he sought to beat Rodgers record).  For a start, this is a good managerial signing for the kids.

Secondly, Scottish football needs to get out of the parochial backwaters and start embracing more modern methods. This is the same club that rejected our very own Robbo remember, so the caveman mentality of players not being good enough because they are too small or lacked physicality (as was the case with Robbo) is indicative of a backwards footballing culture. There was player revolt when Ronny Deila, bless him as he had the right ideas, tried to drag the club into the 21st century by banning ketchup and putting players on a modern diet. Now considering Wenger was doing this at Arsenal twenty years previously, the fact Scotland's top club was still filing players with a mediocre diet is shocking to say the least.

Rodgers, if he stays there long term and have a legacy, has to change the overall culture of the club into one that produces talent and extols professionalism across the board.

It's got potential, but its not a surprise when managers of Brendan's ilk get bored and want to move - things that are common sense in England are yet to be in Scotland. It's up to the club how they meet Rodgers ambitions.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 19, 2023, 11:53:36 pm
If he does well, which he will, PL clubs will come calling again, with more money. I doubt Celtic fans will forgive him if he dumps them twice (those who forgave him once that is)
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 19, 2023, 11:59:07 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on June 18, 2023, 08:14:15 pm
He needs to get a new agentback to Celtic..good grief.
Take a walk around Ireland, North and South, and you'll see how huge a club Celtic are, so it's a massive job, it's churlish to suggest otherwise.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 05:58:57 am
He'll do a couple of seasons there, win everything then be off to the first Premier league club that flash their knickers at him.
His ego won't allow him to stay in Scotland.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 07:43:12 am
I'm surprised he hasn't taken up a role somewhere in La Liga. FFS, Valencia gave Phil Neville a gig with zero experience.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 07:45:01 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 19, 2023, 03:59:28 pm
Leeds would've been the perfect "project" & will have the finances to challenge for UEFA once they get back up.

This is a bit of a tangent, but I'm very surprised that Leeds aren't considering Rafa for the job, and instead looking at candidates such as Scott Parker. It kinda suggests that they are a basketcase behind the scenes. They are in a similar condition to how Newcastle were in 2016-17, and they need someone to implement a scouting and coaching structure.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 08:33:02 am
Quote from: demain on June 20, 2023, 07:45:01 am
This is a bit of a tangent, but I'm very surprised that Leeds aren't considering Rafa for the job, and instead looking at candidates such as Scott Parker. It kinda suggests that they are a basketcase behind the scenes. They are in a similar condition to how Newcastle were in 2016-17, and they need someone to implement a scouting and coaching structure.

Rafa's stock is in the mud right now. Will need to wash off the stench of Everton before he gets a job like Leeds
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 05:27:46 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on June 20, 2023, 08:33:02 am
Rafa's stock is in the mud right now. Will need to wash off the stench of Everton before he gets a job like Leeds

Rafas back in La Liga. Galicia a far nicer place than Leeds Im sure  :P
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 06:19:48 pm
I come from Northern Ireland and live in the Republic so I am well aware of the large following for Celtic.
However having a large fanbase doesn't make them a big club.

Anyway that's not the point. We are talking about Brendan Rodgers and the point is that a club like Celtic do not have the competition or players to challenge Rodger's ability. Celtic winning a match in the Scottish league is like tossing a double headed coin and getting a head. It's a major upset when Celtic lose a game no matter who the manager is.

The move smacks of a lack of ambition and it's a nice safe job where wins are pretty easy to come by.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 06:50:54 pm
Quote from: stockdam on June 20, 2023, 06:19:48 pm
I come from Northern Ireland and live in the Republic so I am well aware of the large following for Celtic.
However having a large fanbase doesn't make them a big club.

Anyway that's not the point. We are talking about Brendan Rodgers and the point is that a club like Celtic do not have the competition or players to challenge Rodger's ability. Celtic winning a match in the Scottish league is like tossing a double headed coin and getting a head. It's a major upset when Celtic lose a game no matter who the manager is.

The move smacks of a lack of ambition and it's a nice safe job where wins are pretty easy to come by.

What is Rodgers' ability though? What job does a manager deserve after contributing towards Leicester getting relegated?

I'll always be fair to Rodgers and say that, when he came to Liverpool, there was a distinct improvement in how we played football. It was night and day in a very short period of time. He was close to being a legend of the club but ultimately we conceded over 50 goals in 13/14. As good as whatever we were doing going forward was, that's absolutely crap coaching from a defensive perspective.

I think his ultimate downfall for us is as much down to the catastrophic recruitment policy of the time, but it is what it is. I think what he's done with Leicester has killed any chances he had of a big move anytime soon either way.

I'm also not sure what I think of him in general human terms. Doesn't come across as particularly sincere to me. Everything he does strikes me as being a bit phoney. He likes to portray himself in a certain light and I'm not surprised players don't fight for him when they're in the trenches.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 06:56:13 pm
Rodgers like a lot of managers just seems to have a short(ish) shelf life.  Maybe players just tune him out after a bit? And that coupled with some dodgy signings, and things go astray. Thats what makes him returning to Celtic interesting/odd. 
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 10:22:47 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 19, 2023, 11:59:07 pm
Take a walk around Ireland, North and South, and you'll see how huge a club Celtic are, so it's a massive job, it's churlish to suggest otherwise.

Big club in a shite league which means they will probably never have the financial clout to compete in anything but the same shite league.  Boring job Brendan.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 20, 2023, 10:58:28 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 19, 2023, 03:56:16 pm
But hes way better than Leeds also. 3 back to back seasons challenging for top 4 and a cup winner then has one bad season where they were brassic lint and its Championship gigs or Scotland? Its insanity in my opinion. He should be at a Brighton level club.

If he had quit Leicester last summer, he'd probably have got the Spurs job this summer. Moyes winning the Conference League ended any chance of getting the West Ham job for a few months. Says a lot that he wasn't keen on waiting for an inevitable early season sacking to jump back into the PL
Re: Brendan Rodgers
June 21, 2023, 12:26:14 am
Quote from: jamieredders on June 20, 2023, 10:22:47 pm
Big club in a shite league which means they will probably never have the financial clout to compete in anything but the same shite league.  Boring job Brendan.

One look at the player's salaries tells you a lot.

£25K per week is their reported top salary per week. Average is about £12K. Compare that to Leeds who pay £100K per week for their highest paid. 19 of their players are on £25K or more and the average looks like £39K. So the wage bill for Leeds is about 3 times per player on average. Hopefully my source is correct.

Unless you think that the Celtic players are there for the fun and are prepared to accept lower wages than they could get elsewhere (maybe they are much, much younger but I doubt that). Celtic might be able to pay higher wages in a much more competitive league but they currently don't need to and not many players would chose them above Leeds (well maybe now Leeds are in the Championship might make a difference but change Leeds to any of the other lower placed teams in the EPL).

More realistically the wages at Celtic are probably in line with those coming up from the Championship so that's not too bad if you look at it that way. However most will now be able to strengthen their squads and pay higher wages and attract better players.

So Rodgers has gone to a club that probably wouldn't be anywhere close to the EPL based on salaries so it's a big step down.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 09:35:10 pm
Good Girl .. lizard lips🤮
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 10:22:49 pm
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm
??

A reference to Rodgers interview last week where he got all wound up and pissed off, and called the reporter a good girl

https://www.theguardian.com/football/video/2024/feb/27/brendan-rodgers-calls-bbc-reporter-good-girl-during-interview-video
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 11:39:53 pm
What's the "story" he's so salty about?
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 11:53:29 pm
The good girl comment was something out of nothing. Hes a cultchie from Northern Ireland. Even my mam uses the term good girl (positively and negatively) when referring to other women.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 03:31:17 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:53:29 pm
The good girl comment was something out of nothing. Hes a cultchie from Northern Ireland. Even my mam uses the term good girl (positively and negatively) when referring to other women.

your mam is likely a girl herself though, so not really the best comparison  ;D

It was just a bit daft from Rodgers, he got mad at a question, and decided to a bit of a patronising weirdo, but then hes a cringey bloke at the best of times. Im sure he regretted it like.
