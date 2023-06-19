Is it?



In the last 10 years the job has been taken by such managerial titans like Neil Lennon, Ronny Delia, Ange Postecoglou, and Brendan Rodgers.



So big that only football giants like Leicester and Spurs can pry the managers away



It is a top job though... in a mediocre league.They are bigger than most of the Premier League clubs, that is a fact (unless we want to fall for the commodified Premier League narrative). It's a job with potential though and you could make a decent fist of it in Europe with the correct footballing structure.There needs to be a clear pipeline from youth to senior side, and only Rodgers has properly given young lads a chance at Celtic (Ange, although making encouraging statements, didn't risk playing youngsters as much as Rodgers as he sought to beat Rodgers record). For a start, this is a good managerial signing for the kids.Secondly, Scottish football needs to get out of the parochial backwaters and start embracing more modern methods. This is the same club that rejected our very own Robbo remember, so the caveman mentality of players not being good enough because they are too small or lacked physicality (as was the case with Robbo) is indicative of a backwards footballing culture. There was player revolt when Ronny Deila, bless him as he had the right ideas, tried to drag the club into the 21st century by banning ketchup and putting players on a modern diet. Now considering Wenger was doing this at Arsenal twenty years previously, the fact Scotland's top club was still filing players with a mediocre diet is shocking to say the least.Rodgers, if he stays there long term and have a legacy, has to change the overall culture of the club into one that produces talent and extols professionalism across the board.It's got potential, but its not a surprise when managers of Brendan's ilk get bored and want to move - things that are common sense in England are yet to be in Scotland. It's up to the club how they meet Rodgers ambitions.