Brendan Rodgers

mattD

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 10:33:18 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 17, 2023, 06:32:30 pm
Is it?

In the last 10 years the job has been taken by such managerial titans like Neil Lennon, Ronny Delia, Ange Postecoglou, and Brendan Rodgers.

So big that only football giants like Leicester and Spurs can pry the managers away

It is a top job though... in a mediocre league.

They are bigger than most of the Premier League clubs, that is a fact (unless we want to fall for the commodified Premier League narrative). It's a job with potential though and you could make a decent fist of it in Europe with the correct footballing structure.

There needs to be a clear pipeline from youth to senior side, and only Rodgers has properly given young lads a chance at Celtic (Ange, although making encouraging statements, didn't risk playing youngsters as much as Rodgers as he sought to beat Rodgers record).  For a start, this is a good managerial signing for the kids.

Secondly, Scottish football needs to get out of the parochial backwaters and start embracing more modern methods. This is the same club that rejected our very own Robbo remember, so the caveman mentality of players not being good enough because they are too small or lacked physicality (as was the case with Robbo) is indicative of a backwards footballing culture. There was player revolt when Ronny Deila, bless him as he had the right ideas, tried to drag the club into the 21st century by banning ketchup and putting players on a modern diet. Now considering Wenger was doing this at Arsenal twenty years previously, the fact Scotland's top club was still filing players with a mediocre diet is shocking to say the least.

Rodgers, if he stays there long term and have a legacy, has to change the overall culture of the club into one that produces talent and extols professionalism across the board.

It's got potential, but its not a surprise when managers of Brendan's ilk get bored and want to move - things that are common sense in England are yet to be in Scotland. It's up to the club how they meet Rodgers ambitions.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 11:53:36 pm
If he does well, which he will, PL clubs will come calling again, with more money. I doubt Celtic fans will forgive him if he dumps them twice (those who forgave him once that is)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 11:59:07 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on June 18, 2023, 08:14:15 pm
He needs to get a new agentback to Celtic..good grief.
Take a walk around Ireland, North and South, and you'll see how huge a club Celtic are, so it's a massive job, it's churlish to suggest otherwise.
Barrowred

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 05:58:57 am
He'll do a couple of seasons there, win everything then be off to the first Premier league club that flash their knickers at him.
His ego won't allow him to stay in Scotland.
BarryCrocker

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 07:43:12 am
I'm surprised he hasn't taken up a role somewhere in La Liga. FFS, Valencia gave Phil Neville a gig with zero experience.
demain

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 07:45:01 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:59:28 pm
Leeds would've been the perfect "project" & will have the finances to challenge for UEFA once they get back up.

This is a bit of a tangent, but I'm very surprised that Leeds aren't considering Rafa for the job, and instead looking at candidates such as Scott Parker. It kinda suggests that they are a basketcase behind the scenes. They are in a similar condition to how Newcastle were in 2016-17, and they need someone to implement a scouting and coaching structure.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 08:33:02 am
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:45:01 am
This is a bit of a tangent, but I'm very surprised that Leeds aren't considering Rafa for the job, and instead looking at candidates such as Scott Parker. It kinda suggests that they are a basketcase behind the scenes. They are in a similar condition to how Newcastle were in 2016-17, and they need someone to implement a scouting and coaching structure.

Rafa's stock is in the mud right now. Will need to wash off the stench of Everton before he gets a job like Leeds
Dim Glas

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 05:27:46 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:33:02 am
Rafa's stock is in the mud right now. Will need to wash off the stench of Everton before he gets a job like Leeds

Rafas back in La Liga. Galicia a far nicer place than Leeds Im sure  :P
stockdam

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 06:19:48 pm
I come from Northern Ireland and live in the Republic so I am well aware of the large following for Celtic.
However having a large fanbase doesn't make them a big club.

Anyway that's not the point. We are talking about Brendan Rodgers and the point is that a club like Celtic do not have the competition or players to challenge Rodger's ability. Celtic winning a match in the Scottish league is like tossing a double headed coin and getting a head. It's a major upset when Celtic lose a game no matter who the manager is.

The move smacks of a lack of ambition and it's a nice safe job where wins are pretty easy to come by.
Bennett

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 06:50:54 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:19:48 pm
I come from Northern Ireland and live in the Republic so I am well aware of the large following for Celtic.
However having a large fanbase doesn't make them a big club.

Anyway that's not the point. We are talking about Brendan Rodgers and the point is that a club like Celtic do not have the competition or players to challenge Rodger's ability. Celtic winning a match in the Scottish league is like tossing a double headed coin and getting a head. It's a major upset when Celtic lose a game no matter who the manager is.

The move smacks of a lack of ambition and it's a nice safe job where wins are pretty easy to come by.

What is Rodgers' ability though? What job does a manager deserve after contributing towards Leicester getting relegated?

I'll always be fair to Rodgers and say that, when he came to Liverpool, there was a distinct improvement in how we played football. It was night and day in a very short period of time. He was close to being a legend of the club but ultimately we conceded over 50 goals in 13/14. As good as whatever we were doing going forward was, that's absolutely crap coaching from a defensive perspective.

I think his ultimate downfall for us is as much down to the catastrophic recruitment policy of the time, but it is what it is. I think what he's done with Leicester has killed any chances he had of a big move anytime soon either way.

I'm also not sure what I think of him in general human terms. Doesn't come across as particularly sincere to me. Everything he does strikes me as being a bit phoney. He likes to portray himself in a certain light and I'm not surprised players don't fight for him when they're in the trenches.
Dim Glas

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 06:56:13 pm
Rodgers like a lot of managers just seems to have a short(ish) shelf life.  Maybe players just tune him out after a bit? And that coupled with some dodgy signings, and things go astray. Thats what makes him returning to Celtic interesting/odd. 
jamieredders

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 10:22:47 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:59:07 pm
Take a walk around Ireland, North and South, and you'll see how huge a club Celtic are, so it's a massive job, it's churlish to suggest otherwise.

Big club in a shite league which means they will probably never have the financial clout to compete in anything but the same shite league.  Boring job Brendan.
