Nearly every single time I read someones opinion on Rodgers the word arrogance is used. Where does that come from? Any time I've heard him or seen him he comes across very well to me. Friend of mine met him once in Belfast said he was a really nice man and very quiet.
I'm surprised at the stories of him going back to Celtic but his record there was incredible. Doesn't matter what you're up against but 60 odd games unbeaten is some going. and I still think theres no way Leicester would have went down if they had stuck with him. Good luck to him if he does go back
Some people fall for the media narrative hook, line and sinker. Rodgers only started getting negative media when he went to Liverpool, strangely some Liverpool fans decided to jump on that bandwagon.
Yes, he puts his foot in it at times and does suffer from clumsy self-aggrandising quotes at times, but generally, he's a good man. A flawed manager, frequently brilliant and frustratingly haphazard at other times, he wasn't ultimately the man for us. But he did his bit in starting this new era and he's a part of the club history in starting the new era with the new ownership. I also think he doesn't get enough recognition for his work with the youth academy, certainly in terms of hiring the likes of Inglethorpe and Lijnders who did wonders there.