Nearly every single time I read someones opinion on Rodgers the word arrogance is used. Where does that come from? Any time I've heard him or seen him he comes across very well to me. Friend of mine met him once in Belfast said he was a really nice man and very quiet.

I'm surprised at the stories of him going back to Celtic but his record there was incredible. Doesn't matter what you're up against but 60 odd games unbeaten is some going. and I still think theres no way Leicester would have went down if they had stuck with him. Good luck to him if he does go back