« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brendan Rodgers  (Read 191621 times)

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2160 on: June 14, 2023, 02:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 14, 2023, 10:43:53 am
Leicester were 12th when he got there after finishing 12th and 9th the seasons before. He's significantly improved the last four clubs he's been at, he just hasn't been able to maintain it long term (as many managers don't).

This a great shout. It's abnormal these days for managers to be successful at one club any longer than 3-5 years. Rodgers at least has an FA Cup and a few trophies in Scotland on the CV, more than the likes of Big Sam have.

Decent manager, I wonder what his long term aims are at Celtic? If he wanted he could stay long enough to overtake Rangers titles (3 more to go).
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2161 on: June 14, 2023, 03:55:47 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on June 14, 2023, 01:41:04 pm
T' Committee didn't count?  ;)

If only he trusted in the committee maybe he would have lasted longer. But he made it a point to show who are "his" players and the "committee's" players cause his ego wouldn't let him acknowledge someone else.
Logged

Offline De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2162 on: June 14, 2023, 07:02:25 pm »
Yes, he did do that. And he does indeed seem to have a bit of an ego. Goes with the territory though. Managers who are low in the ego dept don't tend to last long (or get there at all).
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2163 on: June 14, 2023, 09:08:11 pm »
I wonder if the Celtic fans who robbed his house will give him his medals back now.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,935
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2164 on: June 14, 2023, 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on June 14, 2023, 03:55:47 pm
If only he trusted in the committee maybe he would have lasted longer. But he made it a point to show who are "his" players and the "committee's" players cause his ego wouldn't let him acknowledge someone else.

He was the same at Celtic and Leicester though. Ripped everything up in a power grab and left both in a bit of a mess after a successful first couple of seasons (Leicester obviously). He's got a terrible eye for a player so he's better at inherited a team than building one.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2165 on: June 14, 2023, 09:42:06 pm »
Surprisingly a lot of shithouse small club fanbase mentalities here sneering at Rodgers choice.

I'd rather manage Celtic than some mid table EPL side that's not much chance of winning anything. At least go to a club with heritage, packing in a passionate fanbase with class European nights on offer. Easy choice.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2166 on: June 14, 2023, 09:49:25 pm »
Nearly every single time I read someones opinion on Rodgers the word arrogance is used. Where does that come from? Any time I've heard him or seen him he comes across very well to me. Friend of mine met him once in Belfast said he was a really nice man and very quiet.
I'm surprised at the stories of him going back to Celtic but his record there was incredible. Doesn't matter what you're up against but 60 odd games unbeaten is some going. and I still think theres no way Leicester would have went down if they had stuck with him. Good luck to him if he does go back
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,179
  • The first five yards........
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2167 on: June 14, 2023, 09:54:33 pm »
Quote from: mattD on June 14, 2023, 09:42:06 pm
Surprisingly a lot of shithouse small club fanbase mentalities here sneering at Rodgers choice.

I'd rather manage Celtic than some mid table EPL side that's not much chance of winning anything. At least go to a club with heritage, packing in a passionate fanbase with class European nights on offer. Easy choice.

Celtic 0-1 Maribor
Celtic 1-3 Copenhagen
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig
Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
Celtic 0-4 Leverkusen
Celtic 1-4 Sparta Prague

Just some of the recent European games hosted at the great Celtic Park in recent seasons. It's a graveyard. Rodgers should be looking for a decent European club to manage, not the stony ground of Celtic again.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,795
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2168 on: June 14, 2023, 10:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 14, 2023, 09:54:33 pm
Celtic 0-1 Maribor
Celtic 1-3 Copenhagen
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig
Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
Celtic 0-4 Leverkusen
Celtic 1-4 Sparta Prague

Just some of the recent European games hosted at the great Celtic Park in recent seasons. It's a graveyard. Rodgers should be looking for a decent European club to manage, not the stony ground of Celtic again.

Other recent home games include beating Ajax and Barcelona, a 3-3 draw against Inter, a 3-3 draw against Abu Dhabi, and a win over RB Leipzig.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,705
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2169 on: June 15, 2023, 12:15:31 am »
Quote from: slaphead on June 14, 2023, 09:49:25 pm
Nearly every single time I read someones opinion on Rodgers the word arrogance is used. Where does that come from? Any time I've heard him or seen him he comes across very well to me. Friend of mine met him once in Belfast said he was a really nice man and very quiet.
I'm surprised at the stories of him going back to Celtic but his record there was incredible. Doesn't matter what you're up against but 60 odd games unbeaten is some going. and I still think theres no way Leicester would have went down if they had stuck with him. Good luck to him if he does go back
I've met him twice and he was sound.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 07:51:03 am »
Quote from: slaphead on June 14, 2023, 09:49:25 pm
Nearly every single time I read someones opinion on Rodgers the word arrogance is used. Where does that come from?


My biggest mentor is myself because Ive had to study and thats been my biggest influence.

B Rodgers
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,705
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 07:55:28 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 07:51:03 am

My biggest mentor is myself because Ive had to study and thats been my biggest influence.

B Rodgers
Not really that arrogant at all.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,449
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 08:11:53 am »
Quote from: mattD on June 14, 2023, 09:42:06 pm
Surprisingly a lot of shithouse small club fanbase mentalities here sneering at Rodgers choice.

I'd rather manage Celtic than some mid table EPL side that's not much chance of winning anything. At least go to a club with heritage, packing in a passionate fanbase with class European nights on offer. Easy choice.

Dalglish was on BBC Scotland talking about Ange Postecoglou leaving Celtic and saying why would you leave Celtic for a mid/low table PL team only to get relegated? He was saying any manager wants to be winning stuff, playing in Europe, so if his options are 60,000 each week at Parkhead, winning leagues and cups and playing in the CL, or keeping the likes of Sheff Utd in the PL, it's a no brainer.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 14, 2023, 09:54:33 pm
Celtic 0-1 Maribor
Celtic 1-3 Copenhagen
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig
Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
Celtic 0-4 Leverkusen
Celtic 1-4 Sparta Prague

Just some of the recent European games hosted at the great Celtic Park in recent seasons. It's a graveyard. Rodgers should be looking for a decent European club to manage, not the stony ground of Celtic again.



Could do him good to start winning games again, get some more European experience and then look at Spain or Italy?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:13:49 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,170
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 08:21:33 am »
Not the worst manager we ever had.
Probably not as good as he seems to think he is.
Always wondered if he had had a good right hand man/coach that could reign him in a bit?
Mind, wouldn't want to rent a gaff off him.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,856
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 09:12:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 14, 2023, 09:54:33 pm
Celtic 0-1 Maribor
Celtic 1-3 Copenhagen
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig
Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
Celtic 0-4 Leverkusen
Celtic 1-4 Sparta Prague

Just some of the recent European games hosted at the great Celtic Park in recent seasons. It's a graveyard. Rodgers should be looking for a decent European club to manage, not the stony ground of Celtic again.


Fully agree. Genuinely can't think of any other club (apart from maybe Rangers) who have managed to con the footballing world into seeing them as a "big club" in the way Celtic have. Absolute counterfeits, the pair of them. Dining out on reputations that far exceed their true place on footballing totem pole. It might be a good place to cut your managerial teeth, and a good place to learn the PR side of management, but definitely not a place to go back to if you've aspirations of rebuilding your reputation 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 am »
Quote from: slaphead on June 14, 2023, 09:49:25 pm
Nearly every single time I read someones opinion on Rodgers the word arrogance is used. Where does that come from? Any time I've heard him or seen him he comes across very well to me. Friend of mine met him once in Belfast said he was a really nice man and very quiet.
I'm surprised at the stories of him going back to Celtic but his record there was incredible. Doesn't matter what you're up against but 60 odd games unbeaten is some going. and I still think theres no way Leicester would have went down if they had stuck with him. Good luck to him if he does go back

The two examples were the white teeth (strangely enough) and the big picture of himself he has hanging in his house.


Now, come to think of it. Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool manager makes me feel old. Because when I used to think of those times it was "ahh just a few years ago, challenging for the title under Brendan". Now it's been a decade!!!!

I used to think of Istanbul and Athens as my decade old memory. Harder to sink in. Brendan is like a mental grey hair.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:44:46 am by Lynx the saucy mynx »
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 01:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:12:08 am
Fully agree. Genuinely can't think of any other club (apart from maybe Rangers) who have managed to con the footballing world into seeing them as a "big club" in the way Celtic have. Absolute counterfeits, the pair of them. Dining out on reputations that far exceed their true place on footballing totem pole. It might be a good place to cut your managerial teeth, and a good place to learn the PR side of management, but definitely not a place to go back to if you've aspirations of rebuilding your reputation

Bizarre take from a Liverpool fan. Small minded take.

If you knew the history of Celtic and its culture/heritage/identity, you'd see a lot of similarities with Liverpool. 1967 is arguably the finest achievement in British footballing history.

To denigrate their status as a big club is ignorant.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,795
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 02:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:12:08 am
Fully agree. Genuinely can't think of any other club (apart from maybe Rangers) who have managed to con the footballing world into seeing them as a "big club" in the way Celtic have. Absolute counterfeits, the pair of them. Dining out on reputations that far exceed their true place on footballing totem pole. It might be a good place to cut your managerial teeth, and a good place to learn the PR side of management, but definitely not a place to go back to if you've aspirations of rebuilding your reputation

Any Celtic fan I know is fully aware of their current status in the food chain however they most certainly are a big club.
Clubs like Newcastle and Spurs are the ones that con the footballing world into thinking they're big.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 02:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:04:36 pm
Any Celtic fan I know is fully aware of their current status in the food chain however they most certainly are a big club.
Clubs like Newcastle and Spurs are the ones that con the footballing world into thinking they're big.

I feel like they are stuck.

The English leagues argument has been floated around for decades. The Atlantic League idea didn't take off despite UEFA not being against it.

Unless more money comes into Scotland to make it a bigger and better league, it has to be frustrating being stuck where they are.

There literally is nothing they can do.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on June 14, 2023, 09:49:25 pm
Nearly every single time I read someones opinion on Rodgers the word arrogance is used. Where does that come from? Any time I've heard him or seen him he comes across very well to me. Friend of mine met him once in Belfast said he was a really nice man and very quiet.
I'm surprised at the stories of him going back to Celtic but his record there was incredible. Doesn't matter what you're up against but 60 odd games unbeaten is some going. and I still think theres no way Leicester would have went down if they had stuck with him. Good luck to him if he does go back

Some people fall for the media narrative hook, line and sinker. Rodgers only started getting negative media when he went to Liverpool, strangely some Liverpool fans decided to jump on that bandwagon.

Yes, he puts his foot in it at times and does suffer from clumsy self-aggrandising quotes at times, but generally, he's a good man. A flawed manager, frequently brilliant and frustratingly haphazard at other times, he wasn't ultimately the man for us. But he did his bit in starting this new era and he's a part of the club history in starting the new era with the new ownership. I also think he doesn't get enough recognition for his work with the youth academy, certainly in terms of hiring the likes of Inglethorpe and Lijnders who did wonders there.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 07:51:03 am

My biggest mentor is myself because Ive had to study and thats been my biggest influence.

B Rodgers

There's nothing wrong with that. I listened to an old interview with him the other day with Graham Hunter where he spoke in depth about how he travelled and studied football on the continent when he worked for Chelsea.
I think its the painting thing why people assume he's arrogant...
"Those who hate him so point to the fact he has a picture of himself hung pride of place in the family home as proof of unchecked arrogance. In actuality the painting was a gift to the Liverpool manager from a charity he had helped in Swansea"
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,705
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 02:05:34 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 08:21:33 am
Not the worst manager we ever had.
Probably not as good as he seems to think he is.
Always wondered if he had had a good right hand man/coach that could reign him in a bit?
Mind, wouldn't want to rent a gaff off him.
Mister Wendal, heyyyyyyyyheyyyyheyyyyeyyyyeyyyyehhhhhh.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
Re: Brendan Rodgers
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 07:25:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:04:36 pm
Any Celtic fan I know is fully aware of their current status in the food chain however they most certainly are a big club.
Clubs like Newcastle and Spurs are the ones that con the footballing world into thinking they're big.

I would say Celtic have a larger supporter base worldwide than Newcastle and Spurs have, and that's without the reach of their SPL versus Premier League. Maybe not a top 10 club but definitely a top 50.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 