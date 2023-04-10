« previous next »
Brendan Rodgers

Stan.

Re: Brendan Rodgers
April 10, 2023, 03:46:27 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  8, 2023, 04:28:48 pm
They admittedly didn't spend much last summer, but the owners businesses (travel retail) were massively impacted by lockdowns and they've upgraded their training ground. Leicester also made a club record loss for 21/22. But he was given plenty to spend. Their wage bill has ballooned in recent years. As usual with Rodgers, his eye for a player in the market is suspect. Tielemans and Fofana are probably the only two successes he had while at Leicester.

Wasnt Tielemans already there when Rodgers arrived?
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Kopenhagen

Re: Brendan Rodgers
April 10, 2023, 03:53:54 pm
Dean Smith. You can't be serious.

:lmao Bye bye.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Lynndenberries

Re: Brendan Rodgers
April 10, 2023, 04:24:38 pm
Quote from: Stan. on April 10, 2023, 03:46:27 pm
Wasnt Tielemans already there when Rodgers arrived?
On loan initially, became permanent that summer with Rodgers as manager.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

mattD

Re: Brendan Rodgers
April 10, 2023, 10:37:54 pm
 Dean Smith over Rodgers?

That'll be them in the Championship.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Brendan Rodgers
April 11, 2023, 12:19:41 am
Honestly the lunatics really have taken over. Dean smith over Brendan Rodgers. So they take out a proven winner to be replaced by someone who did ef all. Amazing. Why?
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

paulrazor

Re: Brendan Rodgers
April 13, 2023, 11:39:35 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  6, 2023, 05:26:29 pm
The weirdest thing about Brendan is his instincts are his own worst enemy. He seems really good when he has to improvise and try to attack but as soon as things start going badly he reverts to a type of football that is terrible unless you're at a relegation type level. I can't speak for any of his time at Celtic but he seemingly never learns that playing dour defensive possession football is bad and gives bad results. This current Leicester team for instance are seemingly built to play in transition but that would expose them defensively so he won't do it. Ndidi never recovering from his injuries has been a big blow as well. Tielemanns and Dewsberry-Hall together are like having two Joe Allen's on the field. A lot of pretty passing but no ball winning or anything else.
I think he famously said during a bad run with us he was up til 4 or 5am some nights trying to figure things out.

Way too much over analysis, he second guesses himself a lot for me, last few months with us, we were on a good run during 2014-5 and then one bad result at home to united it comes crashing down and he starts trying different formations.

Felt like in his last few matches he was chopping and changing formations, a bad result always seemed to throw him out.

By the time he left us he didnt even know his best formation let alone his best team
Dim Glas

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 03:01:32 pm
So it looks like Rodgers will be going back to Celtic then :lmao be so much back-tracking going on!

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1668617992001966082?s=20
disgraced cake

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 03:08:12 pm
Every time I think about his time at Celtic I think about that story he made up told of that old woman who supported Rangers coming up to him in the street and thanking him for all he'd brought to Scottish football. Really funny fella.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 03:19:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:01:32 pm
So it looks like Rodgers will be going back to Celtic then :lmao be so much back-tracking going on!

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1668617992001966082?s=20


Oh they will love that, don't tell me he's going back to his ex-wife as well
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Ray K

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 03:22:05 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:19:23 pm

Oh they will love that, don't tell me he's going back to his ex-wife Colin Pascoe as well
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

rafathegaffa83

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 05:01:36 pm
His stock has taken a nosedive after last season. A bit like Potter at Chelsea, if Rodgers had quit last summer he'd have been a lead candidate for the Spurs job. I don't think going back to Celtic truly benefits him although perhaps there is the realization that that a Top 6 PL job is likely beyond him for the forseeable future, if not for good
Red Beret

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 05:57:33 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:08:12 pm
Every time I think about his time at Celtic I think about that story he made up told of that old woman who supported Rangers coming up to him in the street and thanking him for all he'd brought to Scottish football. Really funny fella.

Big men, manly men, Rangers fans. They'd go up to Brendan with tears in their eyes, thanking him for all he had done for Scottish football.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:01:36 pm
His stock has taken a nosedive after last season. A bit like Potter at Chelsea, if Rodgers had quit last summer he'd have been a lead candidate for the Spurs job. I don't think going back to Celtic truly benefits him although perhaps there is the realization that that a Top 6 PL job is likely beyond him for the forseeable future, if not for good

Judging by Leicester, if Brendan took over a top six club, they wouldn't be top six very much longer.
Red-Soldier

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 06:00:50 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:57:33 pm
Big men, manly men, Rangers fans. They'd go up to Brendan with tears in their eyes, thanking him for all he had done for Scottish football.

Judging by Leicester, if Brendan took over a top six club, they wouldn't be top six very much longer.

They'd be fine for a couple of years.  Then drop off a cliff.
Terry de Niro

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm
"I'm very proud to be back here"

I wonder if he's taking Kolo ("he's a wonderful Human Being") Touré with him.
Max_powers

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 06:29:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:57:33 pm
Big men, manly men, Rangers fans. They'd go up to Brendan with tears in their eyes, thanking him for all he had done for Scottish football.

Judging by Leicester, if Brendan took over a top six club, they wouldn't be top six very much longer.

TBF, when he took over they were not a top six club either. They were in 12th.

They finished 5th twice and 8th in his first three seasons and won an FA Cup.

Rodgers is the type of manager that has shelf life but Leicester's downfall is a more complex story. They had a few bad transfers, didn't nearly invest enough when the core of the team was aging, and sold some of their biggest assets. The 21/22 transfer window was in particular was thier downfall.

Daka was supposed to be the Vardy replacement. Vestegaard was supposed to be the starting CB to replace MCguire and Soumare was supposed to be the next Ndidi. All three were busts.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm
Kolo is wonderful though.
Kopenhagen

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 07:20:07 pm
Probably finished at the top level. Most top clubs will (and should) stay well away from him.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:20:07 pm
Probably finished at the top level. Most top clubs will (and should) stay well away from him.
Yeah, finished at the top level, being employed by a club that start next season in the Champions league, what a step down.
afc tukrish

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 07:33:16 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm
"I'm very proud to be back here"

I wonder if he's taking Kolo ("he's a wonderful Human Being") Touré with him.

Everyone should take Kolo with them, everywhere...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Lone Star Red

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:20:07 pm
Probably finished at the top level. Most top clubs will (and should) stay well away from him.

What's your definition of the top level?
Lad

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 07:49:57 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
Yeah, finished at the top level, being employed by a club that start next season in the Champions league, what a step down.

They always start in the Champions League but don't tend to hang around too long.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 08:37:48 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:49:57 pm
They always start in the Champions League but don't tend to hang around too long.
That's irrelevant, it is the top level, there's nothing above it in club football.
DangerScouse

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm
The bitterness towards him on here is utterly pathetic. I wonder how many were in the ground chanting his name en masse after the our last game when he very nearly ended our elusive fight for number 19. Fuck all I'd say.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 09:05:50 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm
The bitterness towards him on here is utterly pathetic. I wonder how many were in the ground chanting his name en masse after the our last game when he very nearly ended our elusive fight for number 19. Fuck all I'd say.
Yeah, it's crazy, Hodgson was horrendous, in both his coaching of the team and how he handled himself, and the club in the media, yet Rodgers draws equal ire from some, absolutely baffling, still my most exciting season as a Red by far, yes you can argue blah blah blah Suarez, but that undermines the brilliance of so many others.
Lone Star Red

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm
Every time this thread pops up I cringe a little, knowing when I open it up, there's usually people taking potshots at Rodgers. Don't understand it at all, genuinely weird and small-time behavior.
Dazzer23

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 11:16:34 pm
Agreed, he came out with some cringey stuff early in his career, and when he was with us, but Ive always found the contempt he draws on here pretty unfathomable.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 12:06:10 am
As regards his time at Liverpool I don't have a problem at all. I think some of the revisionism here suggests he was nothing without Suarez but he brought in Sturridge, Coutinho, Lallana, Firmino, Gomez, Ings, Lovren, Origi, Can, Allen, Milner, Clyne etc and improved us and laid the foundations for the current team in many ways. (That said he also brought in Balotelli, Benteke, Moses and Aspas)

I suspect Celtic, Swansea and Watford fans see him differently (albeit Celtic fans may be confused how they feel).

He's a decent manager. but there is something about him that appears to wear out after a couple of years.
