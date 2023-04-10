As regards his time at Liverpool I don't have a problem at all. I think some of the revisionism here suggests he was nothing without Suarez but he brought in Sturridge, Coutinho, Lallana, Firmino, Gomez, Ings, Lovren, Origi, Can, Allen, Milner, Clyne etc and improved us and laid the foundations for the current team in many ways. (That said he also brought in Balotelli, Benteke, Moses and Aspas)
I suspect Celtic, Swansea and Watford fans see him differently (albeit Celtic fans may be confused how they feel).
He's a decent manager. but there is something about him that appears to wear out after a couple of years.