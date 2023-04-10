The weirdest thing about Brendan is his instincts are his own worst enemy. He seems really good when he has to improvise and try to attack but as soon as things start going badly he reverts to a type of football that is terrible unless you're at a relegation type level. I can't speak for any of his time at Celtic but he seemingly never learns that playing dour defensive possession football is bad and gives bad results. This current Leicester team for instance are seemingly built to play in transition but that would expose them defensively so he won't do it. Ndidi never recovering from his injuries has been a big blow as well. Tielemanns and Dewsberry-Hall together are like having two Joe Allen's on the field. A lot of pretty passing but no ball winning or anything else.



I think he famously said during a bad run with us he was up til 4 or 5am some nights trying to figure things out.Way too much over analysis, he second guesses himself a lot for me, last few months with us, we were on a good run during 2014-5 and then one bad result at home to united it comes crashing down and he starts trying different formations.Felt like in his last few matches he was chopping and changing formations, a bad result always seemed to throw him out.By the time he left us he didnt even know his best formation let alone his best team