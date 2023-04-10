« previous next »
They admittedly didn't spend much last summer, but the owners businesses (travel retail) were massively impacted by lockdowns and they've upgraded their training ground. Leicester also made a club record loss for 21/22. But he was given plenty to spend. Their wage bill has ballooned in recent years. As usual with Rodgers, his eye for a player in the market is suspect. Tielemans and Fofana are probably the only two successes he had while at Leicester.

Wasnt Tielemans already there when Rodgers arrived?
Dean Smith. You can't be serious.

:lmao Bye bye.
Quote from: Stan. on April 10, 2023, 03:46:27 pm
Wasnt Tielemans already there when Rodgers arrived?
On loan initially, became permanent that summer with Rodgers as manager.
 Dean Smith over Rodgers?

That'll be them in the Championship.
Honestly the lunatics really have taken over. Dean smith over Brendan Rodgers. So they take out a proven winner to be replaced by someone who did ef all. Amazing. Why?
The weirdest thing about Brendan is his instincts are his own worst enemy. He seems really good when he has to improvise and try to attack but as soon as things start going badly he reverts to a type of football that is terrible unless you're at a relegation type level. I can't speak for any of his time at Celtic but he seemingly never learns that playing dour defensive possession football is bad and gives bad results. This current Leicester team for instance are seemingly built to play in transition but that would expose them defensively so he won't do it. Ndidi never recovering from his injuries has been a big blow as well. Tielemanns and Dewsberry-Hall together are like having two Joe Allen's on the field. A lot of pretty passing but no ball winning or anything else.
I think he famously said during a bad run with us he was up til 4 or 5am some nights trying to figure things out.

Way too much over analysis, he second guesses himself a lot for me, last few months with us, we were on a good run during 2014-5 and then one bad result at home to united it comes crashing down and he starts trying different formations.

Felt like in his last few matches he was chopping and changing formations, a bad result always seemed to throw him out.

By the time he left us he didnt even know his best formation let alone his best team
So it looks like Rodgers will be going back to Celtic then :lmao be so much back-tracking going on!

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1668617992001966082?s=20
Every time I think about his time at Celtic I think about that story he made up told of that old woman who supported Rangers coming up to him in the street and thanking him for all he'd brought to Scottish football. Really funny fella.
