What context? Going on to manage the most domestically successful Scottish side ever and taking a midtable team to the FA Cup and two top five finishes? It's not like his career has been a series of failures.



Think the rest is somewhat unfair too. He clearly didn't want Balotelli and Sturridge getting injured left him with no viable strikers and a bunch of attacking midfielders he needed to bed in. As for these neglected stalwarts, not sure who that is. He made Hendo captain and brought Gomez into the team while Firmino, Lallana, Lovren and Can were regular starters.



Admittedly, I am a little biased because 2013-14 was my most enjoyable season too, probably along with 2017-18, which also ended badly. But I remember that period very vividly.



And Steven Gerrard took Rangers to the title as a rookie manager. Yes, Rodgers did well in Scotland, but let's not pretend it's on a par with the Premier League for quality, especially if you're managing Celtic. Now if he did an Alex Ferguson and won the title with Aberdeen, then that's more noteworthy.I never said his career had been a series of failures. I said his Premier League career had exposed his shortcomings as a manager, and that having one good season with him at Liverpool where we still won nothing shouldn't be an obstacle to a pragmatic view of his abilities.As for Henderson - you mean the guy Rodgers wanted to offload to Fulham? And as I recall, he signed Benteke? And although he played Bobby, did he know how to use him?I don't think anything that I'm saying is unwarranted or unjust criticism. I do believe that people are letting one almost-good season colour their perception about Rodgers' managerial ability.And really - what is it with people saying seasons that ended badly are their most enjoyable seasons? FFS we trounced Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, won the European Cup, and stormed to our first title in 30 years the following season - but no, the seasons that ripped our collective hearts out are somehow more memorable?? I don't know what it is with some people.