Brendan Rodgers

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,220
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2080 on: Today at 04:23:52 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:07:32 pm
Speak for yourselves.  Personally,  I found 18-19 and 19-20 far more fun. ;)

I don't hate Rodgers, but I don't understand why it's frowned upon to offer some objective criticism to his time with us? Especially given the passage of time and his subsequent performances as a PL manager?

Of course there should be no reason to hate from purely a public perspective,  but should he be above criticism simply because he managed us?

If its not objective criticism people have every right to question it. There is so much blindness from some, for example not wanting to give the guy any credit for that year we almost won the League being a case in point. Just utter tripe.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,220
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2081 on: Today at 04:28:02 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 04:03:56 pm
Once again I stated facts  if you want to make inferences from those facts thats up to you.  Surprised you keep bringing it up really.

It was already stated by a mod to not mention this on Rawk. Please drop it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,477
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2082 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:23:52 pm
If its not objective criticism people have every right to question it. There is so much blindness from some, for example not wanting to give the guy any credit for that year we almost won the League being a case in point. Just utter tripe.

But surely Rodgers' track record in the PL since then shows that season was something of a fluke?  An (almost) perfect storm?

His inability to build on that season - that the Suarez money was not spent wisely, that he didn't rate players who became stalwarts under his successor, that he now has a clear track record of starting well but deteriorating as time goes by - does that not open up his one "successful" season with us to greater scrutiny?

It was fun at the time, but ended in a gut wrenching fashion. For me, it needs perspective and the greater context of what Brendan has achieved in his managerial career.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2083 on: Today at 05:49:12 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:30:31 pm
But surely Rodgers' track record in the PL since then shows that season was something of a fluke?  An (almost) perfect storm?

His inability to build on that season - that the Suarez money was not spent wisely, that he didn't rate players who became stalwarts under his successor, that he now has a clear track record of starting well but deteriorating as time goes by - does that not open up his one "successful" season with us to greater scrutiny?

It was fun at the time, but ended in a gut wrenching fashion. For me, it needs perspective and the greater context of what Brendan has achieved in his managerial career.
What context? Going on to manage the most domestically successful Scottish side ever and taking a midtable team to the FA Cup and two top five finishes? It's not like his career has been a series of failures.

Think the rest is somewhat unfair too. He clearly didn't want Balotelli and Sturridge getting injured left him with no viable strikers and a bunch of attacking midfielders he needed to bed in. As for these neglected stalwarts, not sure who that is. He made Hendo captain and brought Gomez into the team while Firmino, Lallana, Lovren and Can were regular starters.

Admittedly, I am a little biased because 2013-14 was my most enjoyable season too, probably along with 2017-18, which also ended badly. But I remember that period very vividly.
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,244
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2084 on: Today at 06:08:03 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:49:12 pm
What context? Going on to manage the most domestically successful Scottish side ever and taking a midtable team to the FA Cup and two top five finishes? It's not like his career has been a series of failures.

Think the rest is somewhat unfair too. He clearly didn't want Balotelli and Sturridge getting injured left him with no viable strikers and a bunch of attacking midfielders he needed to bed in. As for these neglected stalwarts, not sure who that is. He made Hendo captain and brought Gomez into the team while Firmino, Lallana, Lovren and Can were regular starters.

Admittedly, I am a little biased because 2013-14 was my most enjoyable season too, probably along with 2017-18, which also ended badly. But I remember that period very vividly.

Yeah all fair - had the Rodgers argument on here before but really there isn't tons to debate he's objectively a very good coach whose teams have played some excellent football and whose over acheived his wage bill at every club he's been at
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,477
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2085 on: Today at 06:14:15 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:49:12 pm
What context? Going on to manage the most domestically successful Scottish side ever and taking a midtable team to the FA Cup and two top five finishes? It's not like his career has been a series of failures.

Think the rest is somewhat unfair too. He clearly didn't want Balotelli and Sturridge getting injured left him with no viable strikers and a bunch of attacking midfielders he needed to bed in. As for these neglected stalwarts, not sure who that is. He made Hendo captain and brought Gomez into the team while Firmino, Lallana, Lovren and Can were regular starters.

Admittedly, I am a little biased because 2013-14 was my most enjoyable season too, probably along with 2017-18, which also ended badly. But I remember that period very vividly.

And Steven Gerrard took Rangers to the title as a rookie manager. Yes, Rodgers did well in Scotland, but let's not pretend it's on a par with the Premier League for quality, especially if you're managing Celtic. Now if he did an Alex Ferguson and won the title with Aberdeen, then that's more noteworthy.

I never said his career had been a series of failures. I said his Premier League career had exposed his shortcomings as a manager, and that having one good season with him at Liverpool where we still won nothing shouldn't be an obstacle to a pragmatic view of his abilities.

As for Henderson - you mean the guy Rodgers wanted to offload to Fulham? And as I recall, he signed Benteke? And although he played Bobby, did he know how to use him?

I don't think anything that I'm saying is unwarranted or unjust criticism. I do believe that people are letting one almost-good season colour their perception about Rodgers' managerial ability.

And really - what is it with people saying seasons that ended badly are their most enjoyable seasons?  FFS we trounced Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, won the European Cup, and stormed to our first title in 30 years the following season - but no, the seasons that ripped our collective hearts out are somehow more memorable?? I don't know what it is with some people.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2086 on: Today at 06:37:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:14:15 pm
And really - what is it with people saying seasons that ended badly are their most enjoyable seasons?  FFS we trounced Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, won the European Cup, and stormed to our first title in 30 years the following season - but no, the seasons that ripped our collective hearts out are somehow more memorable?? I don't know what it is with some people.

I still stand by it, I never actually believed I'd see us win the title in my lifetime until 13-14. That's one of the reasons it's still the most memorable for me.

Also a lot of enjoying football can be about where you are personally, how much you are invested in it at the time. Objectively obviously winning a European Cup trumps any non trophy winning season. But in 13/14, going to the games more, being with good mates, last minute winners, nights out afterwards, there's so much more to it than just the trophy at the end of it.

Brendy made us believe again, Klopp made it reality.

 
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,587
  • Kloppite
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2087 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:14:15 pm
And Steven Gerrard took Rangers to the title as a rookie manager. Yes, Rodgers did well in Scotland, but let's not pretend it's on a par with the Premier League for quality, especially if you're managing Celtic. Now if he did an Alex Ferguson and won the title with Aberdeen, then that's more noteworthy.

I never said his career had been a series of failures. I said his Premier League career had exposed his shortcomings as a manager, and that having one good season with him at Liverpool where we still won nothing shouldn't be an obstacle to a pragmatic view of his abilities.

As for Henderson - you mean the guy Rodgers wanted to offload to Fulham? And as I recall, he signed Benteke? And although he played Bobby, did he know how to use him?

I don't think anything that I'm saying is unwarranted or unjust criticism. I do believe that people are letting one almost-good season colour their perception about Rodgers' managerial ability.

And really - what is it with people saying seasons that ended badly are their most enjoyable seasons?  FFS we trounced Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, won the European Cup, and stormed to our first title in 30 years the following season - but no, the seasons that ripped our collective hearts out are somehow more memorable?? I don't know what it is with some people.

Yep, anyone could have won trophy's as Celtic manager when Rodgers was Celtic manager, Rodgers short term he's ok but long term his teams start underperforming & he seems unable to turn things around, but Leicester did win the FA cup when he was their manager.

Although i do think Rodgers would still have been Liverpool manager until at least the end of 16/17 season, had Klopp not been available.
#Sausages

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,529
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2088 on: Today at 06:43:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:30:31 pm
But surely Rodgers' track record in the PL since then shows that season was something of a fluke?  An (almost) perfect storm?

His inability to build on that season - that the Suarez money was not spent wisely, that he didn't rate players who became stalwarts under his successor, that he now has a clear track record of starting well but deteriorating as time goes by - does that not open up his one "successful" season with us to greater scrutiny?

It was fun at the time, but ended in a gut wrenching fashion. For me, it needs perspective and the greater context of what Brendan has achieved in his managerial career.

Who?  :o
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Reply #2089 on: Today at 06:44:44 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:43:04 pm
Who?  :o

Well, he tried to swap Hendo for Dempsey - and I always got the impression that he didn't fancy Bobby.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
