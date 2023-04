He was a better manager than Hodgson. That's the highest praise he should be given.



That's a bit of a miserable way to look at it, is it not? I mean, you'd have to be quite a joyless c*nt to look back on 13/14 and not give Rodgers a huge amount of credit for it. Of course it was a pisser we wound up falling short in the end, but the emotional ride he brought us on was unlike anything any manager had given us in almost quarter of a century. 02 and 09 under Ged and Rafa were great, but there was never really any point in either of those seasons where the possibility of actually winning it was palpable.Rodgers gave us that taste. He truly made us dream. Which for someone like me, who was born in the early 80's, was the first time in my adult life where I experienced what it was like to see LFC but in a serious title challenge. Its also worth pointing out that as great as it was to have Kenny back in 2011, and as nostalgic as it was to win the League cup under him, we were an absolute shambles under him in the league. Club legend as he may be, we were in desperate need of reinvigoration by the time his 2nd full season ended. Anyone who says otherwise is just inventing their own version of realityI'm not saying Rodgers is a world beater, or deserves impunity from his own mistakes as manager, but you can fuck right off with your Hodgson comparison. Genuinely do one