Re: Brendan Rodgers- New Celtic manager
Yesterday at 03:52:55 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on October 10, 2019, 09:44:03 am
Was it Evans who always disliked Rodgers?

Got pissed off because he thought Paul Lambert was a better manager and put all his chips on him. Much like how he heavily disliked FSG because they weren't China.

In both cases while the people he disliked had flaws, at least they weren't fucking Paul Lambert, and the Chinese Investment Fund that fucked over Milan
Re: Brendan Rodgers- New Celtic manager
Yesterday at 03:59:35 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:52:55 pm
Got pissed off because he thought Paul Lambert was a better manager and put all his chips on him. Much like how he heavily disliked FSG because they weren't China.

In both cases while the people he disliked had flaws, at least they weren't fucking Paul Lambert, and the Chinese Investment Fund that fucked over Milan

I remember his view was Rodgers could only play one way and Lambert was more pragmatic. Neither should have been anywhere near really.

Ironically we never played tiki-taka possession style football at all during Rodgers's 3 and a bit seasons here and he must have tried every different formation and tactic.

Was massively out of his depth though. I thought the job might have just come too soon but he's shown at Leicester he does worse at jobs the longer he's in them and the longer he's given to build his own team.

He was taking Leicester down, they might get out of it now.
Re: Brendan Rodgers- New Celtic manager
Yesterday at 04:07:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:59:35 pm
I remember his view was Rodgers could only play one way and Lambert was more pragmatic. Neither should have been anywhere near really.

Ironically we never played tiki-taka possession style football at all during Rodgers's 3 and a bit seasons here and he must have tried every different formation and tactic.

Was massively out of his depth though. I thought the job might have just come too soon but he's shown at Leicester he does worse at jobs the longer he's in them and the longer he's given to build his own team.

He was taking Leicester down, they might get out of it now.

I agree he wasn't completely up for the job. And there is a fair point to the tactical inflexibility - up until that last full season where we would try a bunch of tactics to see if they worked, with no real idea of it (like playing 3 at the back with Can as a CB which worked for like 5 matches and then we got trounced by I want to say Arsenal, and it never worked again)

But I mean come on man Paul fucking Lambert is quite literally a Championship to League 1 level manager. Evans has points to his arguments, but the conclusion couldn't possibly be worse

Anyway, Rodgers will circle the drain of PL jobs, getting worse and worse until he can't get one anymore and he retires or moves to the Championship. The trajectory or average British managers, like Hughes, Pardew, Bruce, etc before him
Re: Brendan Rodgers- New Celtic manager
Yesterday at 04:16:46 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 04:07:00 pm
I agree he wasn't completely up for the job. And there is a fair point to the tactical inflexibility - up until that last full season where we would try a bunch of tactics to see if they worked, with no real idea of it (like playing 3 at the back with Can as a CB which worked for like 5 matches and then we got trounced by I want to say Arsenal, and it never worked again)

But I mean come on man Paul fucking Lambert is quite literally a Championship to League 1 level manager. Evans has points to his arguments, but the conclusion couldn't possibly be worse

Anyway, Rodgers will circle the drain of PL jobs, getting worse and worse until he can't get one anymore and he retires or moves to the Championship. The trajectory or average British managers, like Hughes, Pardew, Bruce, etc before him

Lambert was another Owen Coyle or Malky Mackay, a flavour-of-the month Glaswegian whose career then very quickly fell off a cliff. At least the others have found their level in the Scottish leagues, Lambert seems to have given up.

Rodgers will go down the Pardew trajectory, he can at least rival him in the vanity stakes. Where he's done well is picking good jobs and bullshitting FSG enough with his dossiers. Had he stayed at Swansea another year and they had second season syndrome and he followed his usual course of getting worse over time, he'd be a minor footnote in top level management already, like the aforementioned.


Re: Brendan Rodgers
Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
Had no time for him when he was with us and Leicester are well rid.  Lawyered himself up against his second wifes ex husband after she left him for Brendan and his new teeth. The baby was  6 months old and they had only just got married. Poor lad couldnt cope and killed himself.

He showed his lack of integrity in how he treated Celtic. Thats probably why he has a short life at clubs, the players start to see through his shit. He couldnt be more different to Kenny and Klopp who are great men as well as great managers and are respected throughout the game.

But apart from that  ;D
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 01:21:47 am
There's a few things you can knock Rodgers for but tactical inflexibility isn't one of them. He started out here trying to replicate his Swansea possession-based structure, switched to five at the back with a lone striker when we needed to shore up the defence and went to the diamond 4-4-2 around the middle of 2013-14, which kicked off that amazing run towards the end of the season. There's also no denying he's great at improving players: Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Henderson and Sterling all took huge steps forward when he was here and Gerrard had an Indian summer - and they've all been complementary about him since bar Sterling. You can see the same thing at his other clubs.

On the minus side, he probably has trouble in the longer term with clubs because his man management style has a shelf life, he isn't great at assessing possible purchases and you could never accuse him of staying out of the limelight, but he's achieved everywhere he's been even if it's just been in the short term. With Leicester, there'sthe obvious caveat that he had a small squad, a board that was largely unwilling to spend and constant injury problems. If he was managing in another league he'd have been headhunted by a Champions League mainstay years ago.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 02:05:59 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:21:47 am
There's a few things you can knock Rodgers for but tactical inflexibility isn't one of them. He started out here trying to replicate his Swansea possession-based structure, switched to five at the back with a lone striker when we needed to shore up the defence and went to the diamond 4-4-2 around the middle of 2013-14, which kicked off that amazing run towards the end of the season. There's also no denying he's great at improving players: Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Henderson and Sterling all took huge steps forward when he was here and Gerrard had an Indian summer - and they've all been complementary about him since bar Sterling. You can see the same thing at his other clubs.

On the minus side, he probably has trouble in the longer term with clubs because his man management style has a shelf life, he isn't great at assessing possible purchases and you could never accuse him of staying out of the limelight, but he's achieved everywhere he's been even if it's just been in the short term. With Leicester, there'sthe obvious caveat that he had a small squad, a board that was largely unwilling to spend and constant injury problems. If he was managing in another league he'd have been headhunted by a Champions League mainstay years ago.

In game he was quite inflexible I found. If plan A didn't work, do plan A better is a quote I remember. I also remember a tonne of games against low block teams were we would keep trying to do the same thing, and keep hitting a brick wall, and not change how we approached it at all. If it didn't work, it just didn't work, you could tell by the first 15 minutes if we would score or not most likely.

Other than the great year, most years with him were utterly frustrating affairs of either great open football, or turgid bogged down slow build up passing until it is easily defended.

In his last full season he did change up formations but not really tactics, and frankly it never actually felt like he knew what the formation change would do just kinda but then out and experimented until the formation didn't work anymore.

His eye for players in terms of his tactics was a mess as well - every man and his dog knew Benteke didn't fit our style other than Rodgers apparently. Season before when we couldn't get Sanchez, his pick for players was Bony, Falcao, Benzema, Cavani - while most are really good players there all 4 very different players beyond being strikers, which tells me Rodgers didn't have much of an eye for how players for beyond believing striker who scores goals will surely do so for us as well - Benteke was like that too, if he can score for Aston Villa he will score for us, without considering how spotty hao scoring form was, how much slower he was, and how we had no real outlets to get balls to him/players to run off him

A lot of my frustration with him comes from the fighting with FSG and the transfer committee, it felt too many times like he was choosing to punish the team to make a point for himself, to prove he wasn't supported. Players he would play out of position or in the wrong way because they weren't his signings, always felt like it was sticking it in to the transfer committee at our expense, or getting his excuses in early.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 03:38:11 am
Some good points there SS but I don't agree entirely. Rodgers was restricted somewhat because of our lack of squad depth but he certainly wasn't afraid to switch around the personnel in midfield between Henderson, Coutinho, Lucas and Allen in-game depending on what we needed. I could talk more about that list of strikers but I'm not sure how having a wide range of options for the Suarez replacement is a sign of tactical inflexibility either - surely if he only knew one way to play he'd have only been going for one kind of forward.

Saying Rodgers had one good year is also wrong, he needed a few months to get the team playing properly but we were in Champions League form from Christmas in his first season. The lack of a cutting edge was often an issue at times, but he lost both world class strikers in quick succession in 2014 and never really recovered. Ultimately, it was the right decision to sack him when we did because he'd come to the end of the road.

But while he certainly had weak points, I do think Rodgers gets a lot of unfair stick. A lot of it seems to come from older fans who didn't take to him personally and never forgave him from taking over from King Kenny. And while Kenny did a great job of getting us back on track after the Hodgson debacle, he was clearly a decade or two behind the times tactically (and arguably in other ways looking at the Suarez T-shirt situation). He isn't Klopp but anyone who thinks Rodgers didn't improve us, or that the 100-goal season would have happened regardless of manager, is delusional.

Lastly, I think people tend to misunderstand the Benteke purchase. Our attack had been light on strength and energy since Suarez left and in theory he was meant to bring the speed to still score off the break while having the strength to hold the ball up. He'd played in a two and had the attributes to play alone upfront, and I'm not sure spotty scoring matters much when it was also levelled against Mane and Jota when they first arrived. Obviously, it didn't work out - from memory, our other players never learned to track his runs effectively - but I don't think Benteke was some horrible failure either. He has a better goals-per-game record for us in the league than Crouch or Firmino, let alone the likes of Carroll and Balotelli. And he outscored all our attackers the following year after he moved.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 07:03:17 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
Had no time for him when he was with us and Leicester are well rid.  Lawyered himself up against his second wifes ex husband after she left him for Brendan and his new teeth. The baby was  6 months old and they had only just got married. Poor lad couldnt cope and killed himself.



Holy shit, is that true?
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 08:26:06 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:21:47 am
There's a few things you can knock Rodgers for but tactical inflexibility isn't one of them. He started out here trying to replicate his Swansea possession-based structure, switched to five at the back with a lone striker when we needed to shore up the defence and went to the diamond 4-4-2 around the middle of 2013-14, which kicked off that amazing run towards the end of the season. There's also no denying he's great at improving players: Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Henderson and Sterling all took huge steps forward when he was here and Gerrard had an Indian summer - and they've all been complementary about him since bar Sterling. You can see the same thing at his other clubs.

On the minus side, he probably has trouble in the longer term with clubs because his man management style has a shelf life, he isn't great at assessing possible purchases and you could never accuse him of staying out of the limelight, but he's achieved everywhere he's been even if it's just been in the short term. With Leicester, there'sthe obvious caveat that he had a small squad, a board that was largely unwilling to spend and constant injury problems. If he was managing in another league he'd have been headhunted by a Champions League mainstay years ago.

Always found it mad that he was appointed to produce the possession-style tiki-taka football that was all in vogue at the time, and throughout his first summer he'd tell everyone about how that was the way his teams were always going to play, yet he never actually played that way at all with us. More so Celtic.

Even at Leicester when they did well it was basically the tried-and-trusted counter attack and let Vardy run on goal. Since he's declined/lost any pace they've just been completely passive.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 08:29:25 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:35:40 pm
I'm surprised it's taken this long, although I seem to recall there was talk that Leicester couldn't afford the payoff. I wonder how much cachet he has left to get a bigger job (I'd assume he probably will be linked to Spurs and Chelsea jobs in the summer).


Money for a new head of hair for Brendan.




He'll end up using his Spanish at somewhere like Atlético Madrid.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 08:35:20 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
Had no time for him when he was with us and Leicester are well rid.  Lawyered himself up against his second wifes ex husband after she left him for Brendan and his new teeth. The baby was  6 months old and they had only just got married. Poor lad couldnt cope and killed himself.

He showed his lack of integrity in how he treated Celtic. Thats probably why he has a short life at clubs, the players start to see through his shit. He couldnt be more different to Kenny and Klopp who are great men as well as great managers and are respected throughout the game.

But apart from that  ;D

A Liverpool manager cheating on his wife with a club employee never sat right (he then left his wife for her). We had to deal with Rodgers's mid-life crisis while Ayre was acting the goat as well.

Kenny, Klopp, Rafa and Ged (going back to Shanks, Paisley etc) were honourable and humble and got the club.
Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 09:41:15 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:03:17 am
Holy shit, is that true?

Blaming a mans suicide on Brendan Rodgers is a new low for the stick he gets on here, and probably a swift way to get the thread locked

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:35:40 pm
I'm surprised it's taken this long, although I seem to recall there was talk that Leicester couldn't afford the payoff. I wonder how much cachet he has left to get a bigger job (I'd assume he probably will be linked to Spurs and Chelsea jobs in the summer).

Rodgers? Nah surely not this time. To be in with a shout of that sort of job he needed to leave Leicester maybe 18 months/2 years ago when his stock was still pretty high after winning the FA Cup and a couple of very close stabs at getting into the CL through the league. Think you're maybe looking at Championship sides who come up and dont start great, maybe Palace in the summer if they stay up, maybe Brentford if Frank goes elsewhere but feel like they'd be smarter than that.

Re: Brendan Rodgers
Today at 10:20:18 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:38:11 am
Some good points there SS but I don't agree entirely. Rodgers was restricted somewhat because of our lack of squad depth but he certainly wasn't afraid to switch around the personnel in midfield between Henderson, Coutinho, Lucas and Allen in-game depending on what we needed. I could talk more about that list of strikers but I'm not sure how having a wide range of options for the Suarez replacement is a sign of tactical inflexibility either - surely if he only knew one way to play he'd have only been going for one kind of forward.

Saying Rodgers had one good year is also wrong, he needed a few months to get the team playing properly but we were in Champions League form from Christmas in his first season. The lack of a cutting edge was often an issue at times, but he lost both world class strikers in quick succession in 2014 and never really recovered. Ultimately, it was the right decision to sack him when we did because he'd come to the end of the road.

But while he certainly had weak points, I do think Rodgers gets a lot of unfair stick. A lot of it seems to come from older fans who didn't take to him personally and never forgave him from taking over from King Kenny. And while Kenny did a great job of getting us back on track after the Hodgson debacle, he was clearly a decade or two behind the times tactically (and arguably in other ways looking at the Suarez T-shirt situation). He isn't Klopp but anyone who thinks Rodgers didn't improve us, or that the 100-goal season would have happened regardless of manager, is delusional.

Lastly, I think people tend to misunderstand the Benteke purchase. Our attack had been light on strength and energy since Suarez left and in theory he was meant to bring the speed to still score off the break while having the strength to hold the ball up. He'd played in a two and had the attributes to play alone upfront, and I'm not sure spotty scoring matters much when it was also levelled against Mane and Jota when they first arrived. Obviously, it didn't work out - from memory, our other players never learned to track his runs effectively - but I don't think Benteke was some horrible failure either. He has a better goals-per-game record for us in the league than Crouch or Firmino, let alone the likes of Carroll and Balotelli. And he outscored all our attackers the following year after he moved.

Maybe it was personnel that was down to it but for the bulk of the time with Rodgers it absolutely felt like we didn't have a plan B, if it wasn't working it just wouldn't work and it wouldn't change. But maybe it was personnel.

On the list of strikers, linking it with Benteke, that was more to say that I always got the impression with Rodgers signings that there wasn't a huge amount of thought into how they fit in with the team. With Klopp we get the best player for the role and play the best player for the role, with Rodgers it felt like either he was getting the people he knew (Borini, Allen, was in for Ashley Williams, Sturridge as well if I remember right) or went after players who were well known and see how they fit (Clyne, Lovren, Lallana, Benteke), to varying degrees of success under Rodgers. That list, they are all at the time big name strikers, but all very different from each other - it felt like there wasn't a plan more of a see what we get (or in the last season and a half, more shove them in and hope they work as it felt like).

I would also argue along that being that Benteke was a failure. I understand where you are coming from with the strength in attack, but we didn't have the players to utilize him. He didn't have his pace anymore, his ability as a target man were not suited to us, he didn't have the technical ability to play hold up play well for the other striker running off him, we didn't have effective means of getting the ball to him in (and if I must be honest I wasn't impressed when we did get balls into the box, as unless they were right on him he wouldn't attack them). The spotty scoring was a sign to say that a rudimentary look at his last two seasons at Villa before he joined us would show him having a good return of goals, but look deeper and he had like 2 goals until March and then went on a run at the end of the season. While better than Balotelli and Lambert and Boring, he wasn't good for us and a lot of people could see he wouldn't fit. I am sure there must be more to it, but it honestly felt like Rodgers picked a player who was doing well for a midtable club and thought "if he can score in the PL he will score for us". That's what his signings felt like, they did well elsewhere so they will for us as well.

I will say a very fair point on the first season, was going through Uni so it is all a bit of a blur sometimes but yes second half of his first season we were really great, there was a reason why we were tipped  for the league despite finishing outside the CL the season before that great one.

I think one criticism of Rodgers that does hold water, despite that season, is that his seasons tend to run out of steam - with us and with Leicester the worst part of the season is usually the final stretch, which in many ways is the most important part. That end of the last full season, after the loss to Aston Villa at Wembley, I remember speaking with my dad coming away from the game, saying if he finishes the season well then we can build, had like 9 games left to play, just do them justice. If anything we got significantly worse those games, to the point that I think the writing was on the wall (and he would have gone at the end of the season if Klopp wasn't taking a sabbatical).

His man management style also has hallmarks of Mourinho or Tuchel although not nearly as adversarial, but has the same sort of end effect, of after 2 or 3 seasons players just stop listening to you and the atmosphere just becomes bad.

And again for me the stuff that turned me off was his behavior with the transfer committee and getting himself out in the limelight so much, idk it always just felt like he was serving himself first, and as I said in my original post, it felt like he would in a small way sabotage the team/players to make his own point against the committee. I can understand his frustration, the set up was a mess, but it just didn't feel like he was trying to work with it at all to the teams expense.
