Some good points there SS but I don't agree entirely. Rodgers was restricted somewhat because of our lack of squad depth but he certainly wasn't afraid to switch around the personnel in midfield between Henderson, Coutinho, Lucas and Allen in-game depending on what we needed. I could talk more about that list of strikers but I'm not sure how having a wide range of options for the Suarez replacement is a sign of tactical inflexibility either - surely if he only knew one way to play he'd have only been going for one kind of forward.



Saying Rodgers had one good year is also wrong, he needed a few months to get the team playing properly but we were in Champions League form from Christmas in his first season. The lack of a cutting edge was often an issue at times, but he lost both world class strikers in quick succession in 2014 and never really recovered. Ultimately, it was the right decision to sack him when we did because he'd come to the end of the road.



But while he certainly had weak points, I do think Rodgers gets a lot of unfair stick. A lot of it seems to come from older fans who didn't take to him personally and never forgave him from taking over from King Kenny. And while Kenny did a great job of getting us back on track after the Hodgson debacle, he was clearly a decade or two behind the times tactically (and arguably in other ways looking at the Suarez T-shirt situation). He isn't Klopp but anyone who thinks Rodgers didn't improve us, or that the 100-goal season would have happened regardless of manager, is delusional.



Lastly, I think people tend to misunderstand the Benteke purchase. Our attack had been light on strength and energy since Suarez left and in theory he was meant to bring the speed to still score off the break while having the strength to hold the ball up. He'd played in a two and had the attributes to play alone upfront, and I'm not sure spotty scoring matters much when it was also levelled against Mane and Jota when they first arrived. Obviously, it didn't work out - from memory, our other players never learned to track his runs effectively - but I don't think Benteke was some horrible failure either. He has a better goals-per-game record for us in the league than Crouch or Firmino, let alone the likes of Carroll and Balotelli. And he outscored all our attackers the following year after he moved.



Maybe it was personnel that was down to it but for the bulk of the time with Rodgers it absolutely felt like we didn't have a plan B, if it wasn't working it just wouldn't work and it wouldn't change. But maybe it was personnel.On the list of strikers, linking it with Benteke, that was more to say that I always got the impression with Rodgers signings that there wasn't a huge amount of thought into how they fit in with the team. With Klopp we get the best player for the role and play the best player for the role, with Rodgers it felt like either he was getting the people he knew (Borini, Allen, was in for Ashley Williams, Sturridge as well if I remember right) or went after players who were well known and see how they fit (Clyne, Lovren, Lallana, Benteke), to varying degrees of success under Rodgers. That list, they are all at the time big name strikers, but all very different from each other - it felt like there wasn't a plan more of a see what we get (or in the last season and a half, more shove them in and hope they work as it felt like).I would also argue along that being that Benteke was a failure. I understand where you are coming from with the strength in attack, but we didn't have the players to utilize him. He didn't have his pace anymore, his ability as a target man were not suited to us, he didn't have the technical ability to play hold up play well for the other striker running off him, we didn't have effective means of getting the ball to him in (and if I must be honest I wasn't impressed when we did get balls into the box, as unless they were right on him he wouldn't attack them). The spotty scoring was a sign to say that a rudimentary look at his last two seasons at Villa before he joined us would show him having a good return of goals, but look deeper and he had like 2 goals until March and then went on a run at the end of the season. While better than Balotelli and Lambert and Boring, he wasn't good for us and a lot of people could see he wouldn't fit. I am sure there must be more to it, but it honestly felt like Rodgers picked a player who was doing well for a midtable club and thought "if he can score in the PL he will score for us". That's what his signings felt like, they did well elsewhere so they will for us as well.I will say a very fair point on the first season, was going through Uni so it is all a bit of a blur sometimes but yes second half of his first season we were really great, there was a reason why we were tipped for the league despite finishing outside the CL the season before that great one.I think one criticism of Rodgers that does hold water, despite that season, is that his seasons tend to run out of steam - with us and with Leicester the worst part of the season is usually the final stretch, which in many ways is the most important part. That end of the last full season, after the loss to Aston Villa at Wembley, I remember speaking with my dad coming away from the game, saying if he finishes the season well then we can build, had like 9 games left to play, just do them justice. If anything we got significantly worse those games, to the point that I think the writing was on the wall (and he would have gone at the end of the season if Klopp wasn't taking a sabbatical).His man management style also has hallmarks of Mourinho or Tuchel although not nearly as adversarial, but has the same sort of end effect, of after 2 or 3 seasons players just stop listening to you and the atmosphere just becomes bad.And again for me the stuff that turned me off was his behavior with the transfer committee and getting himself out in the limelight so much, idk it always just felt like he was serving himself first, and as I said in my original post, it felt like he would in a small way sabotage the team/players to make his own point against the committee. I can understand his frustration, the set up was a mess, but it just didn't feel like he was trying to work with it at all to the teams expense.