Some good points there SS but I don't agree entirely. Rodgers was restricted somewhat because of our lack of squad depth but he certainly wasn't afraid to switch around the personnel in midfield between Henderson, Coutinho, Lucas and Allen in-game depending on what we needed. I could talk more about that list of strikers but I'm not sure how having a wide range of options for the Suarez replacement is a sign of tactical inflexibility either - surely if he only knew one way to play he'd have only been going for one kind of forward.



Saying Rodgers had one good year is also wrong, he needed a few months to get the team playing properly but we were in Champions League form from Christmas in his first season. The lack of a cutting edge was often an issue at times, but he lost both world class strikers in quick succession in 2014 and never really recovered. Ultimately, it was the right decision to sack him when we did because he'd come to the end of the road.



But while he certainly had weak points, I do think Rodgers gets a lot of unfair stick. A lot of it seems to come from older fans who didn't take to him personally and never forgave him from taking over from King Kenny. And while Kenny did a great job of getting us back on track after the Hodgson debacle, he was clearly a decade or two behind the times tactically (and arguably in other ways looking at the Suarez T-shirt situation). He isn't Klopp but anyone who thinks Rodgers didn't improve us, or that the 100-goal season would have happened regardless of manager, is delusional.



Lastly, I think people tend to misunderstand the Benteke purchase. Our attack had been light on strength and energy since Suarez left and in theory he was meant to bring the speed to still score off the break while having the strength to hold the ball up. He'd played in a two and had the attributes to play alone upfront, and I'm not sure spotty scoring matters much when it was also levelled against Mane and Jota when they first arrived. Obviously, it didn't work out - from memory, our other players never learned to track his runs effectively - but I don't think Benteke was some horrible failure either. He has a better goals-per-game record for us in the league than Crouch or Firmino, let alone the likes of Carroll and Balotelli. And he outscored all our attackers the following year after he moved.