There's a few things you can knock Rodgers for but tactical inflexibility isn't one of them. He started out here trying to replicate his Swansea possession-based structure, switched to five at the back with a lone striker when we needed to shore up the defence and went to the diamond 4-4-2 around the middle of 2013-14, which kicked off that amazing run towards the end of the season. There's also no denying he's great at improving players: Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Henderson and Sterling all took huge steps forward when he was here and Gerrard had an Indian summer - and they've all been complementary about him since bar Sterling. You can see the same thing at his other clubs.
On the minus side, he probably has trouble in the longer term with clubs because his man management style has a shelf life, he isn't great at assessing possible purchases and you could never accuse him of staying out of the limelight, but he's achieved everywhere he's been even if it's just been in the short term. With Leicester, there'sthe obvious caveat that he had a small squad, a board that was largely unwilling to spend and constant injury problems. If he was managing in another league he'd have been headhunted by a Champions League mainstay years ago.
In game he was quite inflexible I found. If plan A didn't work, do plan A better is a quote I remember. I also remember a tonne of games against low block teams were we would keep trying to do the same thing, and keep hitting a brick wall, and not change how we approached it at all. If it didn't work, it just didn't work, you could tell by the first 15 minutes if we would score or not most likely.
Other than the great year, most years with him were utterly frustrating affairs of either great open football, or turgid bogged down slow build up passing until it is easily defended.
In his last full season he did change up formations but not really tactics, and frankly it never actually felt like he knew what the formation change would do just kinda but then out and experimented until the formation didn't work anymore.
His eye for players in terms of his tactics was a mess as well - every man and his dog knew Benteke didn't fit our style other than Rodgers apparently. Season before when we couldn't get Sanchez, his pick for players was Bony, Falcao, Benzema, Cavani - while most are really good players there all 4 very different players beyond being strikers, which tells me Rodgers didn't have much of an eye for how players for beyond believing striker who scores goals will surely do so for us as well - Benteke was like that too, if he can score for Aston Villa he will score for us, without considering how spotty hao scoring form was, how much slower he was, and how we had no real outlets to get balls to him/players to run off him
A lot of my frustration with him comes from the fighting with FSG and the transfer committee, it felt too many times like he was choosing to punish the team to make a point for himself, to prove he wasn't supported. Players he would play out of position or in the wrong way because they weren't his signings, always felt like it was sticking it in to the transfer committee at our expense, or getting his excuses in early.