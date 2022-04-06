Watford have appointed former Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards as their new manager for the upcoming 2022-23 Championship season.The confirmation follows Edwards' departure from Rovers, the club he has just led to the League Two title.Current Watford boss Roy Hodgson is due to leave the Hornets at the end of the current campaign.Watford were relegated from the Premier League after defeat by Hodgson's former team Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp