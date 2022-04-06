moves well for his age
Crosby Nick never fails.
Oh God, hes a fellow left footer.
Are you a fellow face rubber?
Cut from the same cloth, Roy and I.
Jesus, how old are you?!
Can I shock you. I like Roy Hodgson.
Could do without seeing Watford in the Prem for some time.
Why?
Dont add a lot do they.
Watford have appointed former Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards as their new manager for the upcoming 2022-23 Championship season.The confirmation follows Edwards' departure from Rovers, the club he has just led to the League Two title.Current Watford boss Roy Hodgson is due to leave the Hornets at the end of the current campaign.Watford were relegated from the Premier League after defeat by Hodgson's former team Crystal Palace on Saturday.https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/61413324
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
6pts to our tally
Will he last till Halloween or Xmas?
