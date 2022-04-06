« previous next »
Author Topic: Watford  (Read 42084 times)

Online Hazell

Re: Watford
« Reply #520 on: April 6, 2022, 04:43:42 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  6, 2022, 03:49:57 pm
moves well for his age

Would you pick him ahead of Rashford?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Watford
« Reply #521 on: April 6, 2022, 04:47:01 pm »
Oh God, hes a fellow left footer.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Watford
« Reply #522 on: April 6, 2022, 04:50:00 pm »
Offline Lastrador

Re: Watford
« Reply #523 on: April 6, 2022, 04:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  6, 2022, 04:47:01 pm
Oh God, hes a fellow left footer.
Are you a fellow face rubber?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Watford
« Reply #524 on: April 6, 2022, 05:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on April  6, 2022, 04:51:51 pm
Are you a fellow face rubber?

Cut from the same cloth, Roy and I.
Online Chakan

Re: Watford
« Reply #525 on: April 6, 2022, 05:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  6, 2022, 05:11:42 pm
Cut from the same cloth, Roy and I.

Jesus, how old are you?!
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Watford
« Reply #526 on: April 6, 2022, 05:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April  6, 2022, 05:14:07 pm
Jesus, how old are you?!
Around 2022 if you believe the dating...
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Watford
« Reply #527 on: April 6, 2022, 09:32:43 pm »
Good result for Watford at Turf Moor tonight ...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Watford
« Reply #528 on: April 6, 2022, 09:34:28 pm »
Can I shock you. I like Roy Hodgson.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Watford
« Reply #529 on: April 6, 2022, 09:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  6, 2022, 09:34:28 pm
Can I shock you. I like Roy Hodgson.

Hardly a shock. He had no business managing LFC, but he is certainly no Colin Wanker or Fat Sam ...
Offline -Willo-

Re: Watford
« Reply #530 on: April 7, 2022, 07:13:14 am »
Looking at their fixtures, they can genuinely do this.

Would be some job from Hodgson too in fairness. Leeds and Brentford both at home next, 4 points minimum needed I think, but definitely possible.
Offline Fortneef

Re: Watford
« Reply #531 on: April 7, 2022, 08:41:13 am »
If watford are the ones that relegate everton can you find some forgiveness in your hearts ?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Watford
« Reply #532 on: Today at 04:32:12 pm »
Watford have appointed former Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards as their new manager for the upcoming 2022-23 Championship season.

The confirmation follows Edwards' departure from Rovers, the club he has just led to the League Two title.

Current Watford boss Roy Hodgson is due to leave the Hornets at the end of the current campaign.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League after defeat by Hodgson's former team Crystal Palace on Saturday.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/61413324
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Watford
« Reply #533 on: Today at 04:34:45 pm »
Could do without seeing Watford in the Prem for some time.
Online Red Berry

Re: Watford
« Reply #534 on: Today at 04:36:11 pm »
I'd sack Hodgson now if I were them. He he was hired to save them from relegation. He failed, and acted like a shit head to boot. Nothing to lose now.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Watford
« Reply #535 on: Today at 04:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:34:45 pm
Could do without seeing Watford in the Prem for some time.

Why?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Watford
« Reply #536 on: Today at 04:37:46 pm »
Online AndyMuller

Re: Watford
« Reply #537 on: Today at 04:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:37:46 pm
Dont add a lot do they.

I find them to be pretty harmless compared to some other shithead clubs.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Watford
« Reply #538 on: Today at 04:43:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:37:03 pm
Why?

Bit of a nothing club and their ownership's model of sacking managers left, right and center is tedious and unsustainable.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Watford
« Reply #539 on: Today at 04:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:32:12 pm
Watford have appointed former Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards as their new manager for the upcoming 2022-23 Championship season.

The confirmation follows Edwards' departure from Rovers, the club he has just led to the League Two title.

Current Watford boss Roy Hodgson is due to leave the Hornets at the end of the current campaign.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League after defeat by Hodgson's former team Crystal Palace on Saturday.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/61413324


Will he last till Halloween or Xmas?

Online rob1966

Re: Watford
« Reply #540 on: Today at 04:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:37:46 pm
Dont add a lot do they.

6pts to our tally
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Watford
« Reply #541 on: Today at 04:55:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:44:12 pm
6pts to our tally

Adam Bogdan says hello.

And Tommy Mooney the baldy twat.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Watford
« Reply #542 on: Today at 04:55:45 pm »
Going from managing no higher than League 2 to a Championship club is quite a leap.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Watford
« Reply #543 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:43:37 pm

Will he last till Halloween or Xmas?



Blink 182?
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Watford
« Reply #544 on: Today at 05:00:08 pm »
And in the night, we'll wish this never ends, we'll wish this never ends.
