Author Topic: Watford  (Read 34422 times)

Re: Watford
« Reply #440 on: Today at 11:54:17 am »


Facerub-tastic hire. It'll be a hoot.
Re: Watford
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:11:43 pm »
Do we know what the Watford mascot thinks of this? Looking forward to them renewing their rivalry
Re: Watford
« Reply #442 on: Today at 12:15:52 pm »
Thought it was April Fools Day for a minute. Then realised it was true. :o
Re: Watford
« Reply #443 on: Today at 12:50:44 pm »
Quote from: timmit on Today at 11:49:17 am
Pathetic way to run a club. Hopefully relegation beckons

Burnley/Newcastle/Everton is still the dream.
Re: Watford
« Reply #444 on: Today at 12:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:54:17 am


Facerub-tastic hire. It'll be a hoot.
Didn't 'Big Dunc' do the same when Villa scored? Odd behaviour.
Re: Watford
« Reply #445 on: Today at 12:53:14 pm »
watford will go down and hodgson will just say 'the damage had already been doen, what did you expect? I'm not a miracle worker'
Re: Watford
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:56:53 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 12:53:14 pm
watford will go down and hodgson will just say 'the damage had already been doen, what did you expect? I'm not a miracle worker'
I need him to also say "Cash moves everything around me. CREAM get the money. dolla dolla bill yall."
Re: Watford
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:13:39 pm »
Honestly it's a good appointment for them to try keep them up.

The relegation battle one of the most interesting in years
Re: Watford
« Reply #448 on: Today at 01:33:45 pm »
I think it took this forum about 3 years to get over how much ye hated Hodgson. certainly warmer towards him now
Re: Watford
« Reply #449 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:33:45 pm
I think it took this forum about 3 years to get over how much ye hated Hodgson. certainly warmer towards him now

Speak for yourself.

Although being all miffed as to why he should have to face the media after England had lost to Iceland (and hed gone to a museum rather than watch them) was amusing.
Re: Watford
« Reply #450 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:33:45 pm
I think it took this forum about 3 years to get over how much ye hated Hodgson. certainly warmer towards him now

I think you will find that most still hate him, but when it is somebody else's club he is fucking up it is merely funny.
Re: Watford
« Reply #451 on: Today at 01:36:56 pm »
I hope he does well, if anything just so its one more team to keep Newcastle in the relegation spots.
Re: Watford
« Reply #452 on: Today at 01:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:35:41 pm
I think you will find that most still hate him, but when it is somebody else's club he is fucking up it is merely funny.

Spot on, he is a walking travesty
Re: Watford
« Reply #453 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 01:43:05 pm
Spot on, he is a walking travesty

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>

Re: Watford
« Reply #454 on: Today at 02:01:36 pm »
Meireles, Jovanovic, Konchesy, Poulsen. Great days
Re: Watford
« Reply #455 on: Today at 02:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:50:44 pm
Burnley/Newcastle/Everton is still the dream.

To quote the great owl himself, that would be utopia.
Re: Watford
« Reply #456 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:35:41 pm
I think you will find that most still hate him, but when it is somebody else's club he is fucking up it is merely funny.

Re: Watford
« Reply #457 on: Today at 02:27:10 pm »
Good appointment for Watford as he suits the relegation battle or mid table clubs. Its just when he goes to a club with more ambition and expectation he struggles.
