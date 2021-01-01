Pathetic way to run a club. Hopefully relegation beckons
Facerub-tastic hire. It'll be a hoot.
watford will go down and hodgson will just say 'the damage had already been doen, what did you expect? I'm not a miracle worker'
I think it took this forum about 3 years to get over how much ye hated Hodgson. certainly warmer towards him now
people like big dick nick.
I think you will find that most still hate him, but when it is somebody else's club he is fucking up it is merely funny.
Spot on, he is a walking travesty
Burnley/Newcastle/Everton is still the dream.
