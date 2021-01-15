« previous next »
Offline FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm »
Give it to Rafa...keep Watford up at Evertons cost.


Online OsirisMVZ

  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 06:26:37 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 06:17:03 pm
See Watford giving Everton run for their money as most inept Board.

Not to mention any names, but a big big club were recently quoted as being in trouble and thought "What would the Watford board do? They always get it right."


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 06:27:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 06:17:03 pm
See Watford giving Everton run for their money as most inept Board.

I blame Johnny Todd.

Once Z Cars touches you...


Offline Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Watford
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 06:37:32 pm »
Getting ridiculous now, why did they sack the other guy, he had them in 14th place about as high as they could ever hope to get.

Deserve to go down along with other regular manager sacking clubs like Everton

Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm »
Unbelievable club. Their strategy is to stay up on the back of 3-4 new manager bounces a season



Offline I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 07:05:01 pm »
Hope they go down and never come back. Pathetic club.


Offline Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: Watford
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 07:55:29 pm »
they're fucking nuts





Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 08:00:47 pm »
Specsavers trolling the fuck out of them.  ;D

Quote
If you're wondering how often you should get your eyes tested, it's usually once every four Watford managers.


Offline thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 08:02:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm
Give it to Rafa...keep Watford up at Evertons cost.

Throw in us winning the league and you pretty much have the perfect football season.


Offline afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Watford
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 08:55:08 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 06:13:01 pm
He'll just end up at another Nantes-level team again within a month

Nantes sense...



Offline amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm »
Is this the Apprentice thread?


Offline ShrewKop

  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 pm »
They live for that new manager honeymoon period, don't they! I'd love to see their P&L sheet for manager contract buy-outs. It has to be extraordinary.


Offline Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:00:47 pm
Specsavers trolling the fuck out of them.  ;D

Even more hilarious: they actually tweeted "Is it that time already?", while retweeting/quoting their own tweet from October 2021. That's fucked up :D

https://twitter.com/Specsavers/status/1485674545763733509


Online Brain Potter

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 10:14:26 pm »
Roy Hodgson.


Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 10:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 10:14:26 pm
Roy Hodgson.
Jesus Mary Joseph and the wee donkey.

Theres a name I thought wed not hear again.





Offline KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:08 pm
Jesus Mary Joseph and the wee donkey.

Theres a name I thought wed not hear again.

Taking Watford down would be a fitting end to his career. Utopia.





Offline redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 10:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm
It's a bit mad to think they put five and four past Everton and the Mancs a few months back, and then have just done nothing since.

Their work here was done, they did what was needed for our entertainment.



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 pm »
Sweet Mother of Jaysus!  :o


Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:47:01 am »
I'd have thought Hodgson would have been a very un-Watford hire, but then again so was Ranieri


Offline afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Watford
« Reply #419 on: Today at 02:16:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:10:47 pm
Sweet Mother of Jaysus!  :o

Thought it was a joke, not so... ;D



Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #420 on: Today at 02:27:25 am »
What's next, Big Sam to Everton?


Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline rodderzzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #421 on: Today at 05:56:30 am »
Please, please God let them hire Rafa and keep them up at Evertons expense


Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #422 on: Today at 07:42:31 am »



Online Brain Potter

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #423 on: Today at 08:16:54 am »
The owl is back.


Online Redsnappa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Watford
« Reply #424 on: Today at 08:18:05 am »
Barrel bottom scraped  ;D

