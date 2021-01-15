See Watford giving Everton run for their money as most inept Board.
I blame Johnny Todd.
people like big dick nick.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
If you're wondering how often you should get your eyes tested, it's usually once every four Watford managers.
Give it to Rafa...keep Watford up at Evertons cost.
He'll just end up at another Nantes-level team again within a month
Specsavers trolling the fuck out of them.
Roy Hodgson.
Jesus Mary Joseph and the wee donkey.Theres a name I thought wed not hear again.
It's a bit mad to think they put five and four past Everton and the Mancs a few months back, and then have just done nothing since.
Sweet Mother of Jaysus!
I'm a knob
