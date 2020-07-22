I don't get the hype with Sarr. He's talented for sure, but he hasn't scored a goal or created one since that game against us. He was born offside as well.





Guess its party cos of the Mane link, all of a sudden after that video was posted of Mane speaking to him like a kid brother after the match earlier this season - it became a thingCos yeah, otherwise, I dont get it. Sure he may develop, but there is not a lot of evidence yet to show hes a special talent. They paid a lot for him too, if they get relegated, be interesting to see what happens, would they just try and cash in now, or hope he helps them get promoted again.