Punch or not, something's definitely happened for him to get sacked with two games to go. It would have been very Watford-like thing to sack him the day after they secure safety (if they happen to to do so), but with two games remaining and everything still in the balance? I don't think so. I seem to remember the Leicester owners sacking him immediately after some sort of debacle in Thailand so it wouldn't surprise me if something's happened here as well.