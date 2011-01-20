Guy gets a new job at the zoo as an assistant zookeeper. On his first day he is walking around the different enclosures to familiarise himself. He comes to an aviary full of birds such as finches, blue tits, and the like. He lets himself inside to pet the birds but they take exception and begin pecking at him wildly.Annoyed, he picks up a shovel and kills the birds, squashing them on the floor in a rage. Panicking at being caught on his first day, he picks up the remains and throws them in the lions enclosure, thinking that lions will pretty much eat anything.Later that morning he walks past the chimpanzee enclosure. Again, wanting to make a good impression he lets himself in to greet the chimps. Immediately, the chimps go berserk and start attacking for him. Again, the zookeeper swings his shovel and kills a couple of the chimps.Shocked but feeling guilty, he takes their remains and throws them to the lions, after all, lions will eat almost anything.He's beginning to think the job isn't for him and is heading back to the offices, when he passes a cage of rare South American humming bees. Intrigued at the beautiful bees he goes inside, only for the bees to swarm at him and attack. He resorts to his tried and tested method of swinging the shovel around, squashing the unfortunate bees and killing them, before scooping them up and tossing them into the lion enclosure.That afternoon the zoo receives a new lion from a different zoo and introduce him to the other lions already there. Once inside his new enclosure he asks the others, 'what's it like here mate, are you well looked after?'. One lion replies, 'oh it's great, we get well fed each day, on the menu today is.........Finch, Chimps and mushy bees!