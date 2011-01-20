« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 24, 2024, 05:23:23 pm
Christ, getting older sucks.

My barber used to sell me rubber johnnies for the weekend.

Now he sells me Viagra for the weak end.
sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2024, 10:21:40 am
I've just bought a ruler from Smiths. Heaven knows I'm measurable now.
Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2024, 08:52:08 pm
Went on a date with a dentist last night.

It went so well I dont have to see her again for six months.
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2024, 08:54:04 pm
I call myself a Social Influencer.

The police insist on calling it witness intimidation.
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 26, 2024, 09:04:46 pm
I've just bought a novelty Jehovah's Witness advent calendar

Every time you open a door someone shouts, fuck off.
Bob Harris

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 29, 2024, 01:35:06 pm
Average Bloke and a beautiful woman end up sat next to each other on a flight and get chatting. Bloke asks the women what she'd been travelling for:

"Well I've been doing a study on men's cocks to be honest,  I wanted to find out on average which country's men have the longest cocks, and the ones with most Girth!
I found that native Indian American men had the most girth and Polish men had by far the longest wangs!!..... sorry I've told you all that without telling you my name by the way"

The bloke says "oh its OK no problem at all it's lovely to meet you". He winks at her and says "by the way my name is"......

Tonto Kowalski
Ziltoid

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 29, 2024, 03:51:30 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on November 29, 2024, 01:35:06 pm
Average Bloke and a beautiful woman end up sat next to each other on a flight and get chatting. Bloke asks the women what she'd been travelling for:

"Well I've been doing a study on men's cocks to be honest,  I wanted to find out on average which country's men have the longest cocks, and the ones with most Girth!
I found that native Indian American men had the most girth and Polish men had by far the longest wangs!!..... sorry I've told you all that without telling you my name by the way"

The bloke says "oh its OK no problem at all it's lovely to meet you". He winks at her and says "by the way my name is"......

Tonto Kowalski

It's Scottish and Native American Indians and it's Running Bear McGregor
elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 29, 2024, 03:52:41 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 29, 2024, 03:51:30 pm
It's Scottish and Native American Indians and it's Running Bear McGregor

^Facts
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 29, 2024, 03:55:16 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 29, 2024, 03:51:30 pm
It's Scottish and Native American Indians and it's Running Bear McGregor
It's Irish and Native Americans and it's Geronimo O'Shea
Boston always unofficial

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 29, 2024, 08:50:19 pm
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
November 29, 2024, 10:45:35 pm
Jeremy Beadle's got a tiny cock.

On the other hand it's massive.
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 2, 2024, 11:36:33 pm
My grandson wants a train set for christmas, but i can't get one anywhere


I hope he won't mind a replacement bus service instead.
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 5, 2024, 06:26:31 pm
Did you hear about the Irish singer who couldn't enunciate?

Samantha Mumbler.
AlphaDelta

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 5, 2024, 07:31:57 pm
The Zookeeper



Guy gets a new job at the zoo as an assistant zookeeper. On his first day he is walking around the different enclosures to familiarise himself. He comes to an aviary full of birds such as finches, blue tits, and the like. He lets himself inside to pet the birds but they take exception and begin pecking at him wildly.
Annoyed, he picks up a shovel and kills the birds, squashing them on the floor in a rage. Panicking at being caught on his first day, he picks up the remains and throws them in the lions enclosure, thinking that lions will pretty much eat anything.

Later that morning he walks past the chimpanzee enclosure. Again, wanting to make a good impression he lets himself in to greet the chimps. Immediately, the chimps go berserk and start attacking for him. Again, the zookeeper swings his shovel and kills a couple of the chimps.
Shocked but feeling guilty, he takes their remains and throws them to the lions, after all, lions will eat almost anything.

He's beginning to think the job isn't for him and is heading back to the offices, when he passes a cage of rare South American humming bees. Intrigued at the beautiful bees he goes inside, only for the bees to swarm at him and attack. He resorts to his tried and tested method of swinging the shovel around, squashing the unfortunate bees and killing them, before scooping them up and tossing them into the lion enclosure.

That afternoon the zoo receives a new lion from a different zoo and introduce him to the other lions already there. Once inside his new enclosure he asks the others, 'what's it like here mate, are you well looked after?'. One lion replies, 'oh it's great, we get well fed each day, on the menu today is.........

Finch, Chimps and mushy bees!  ;D
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 5, 2024, 09:05:03 pm
Katie Price has changed her name by deed pole to Advent Calendar due to her flaps always being open..
mickl

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 6, 2024, 04:19:34 pm
My brother bought his car from The Krays.
I said what reg?
He said no, Ronnie.
Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 6, 2024, 07:52:12 pm
Just been chatting over the fence to my neighbour. He said that both his kid's had been on EBAY all day. He's worried that if nobody makes a bid, he'll have to lower the price.


Mrs Sox says I have two faults... I don't listen..... ..... and something else.


I took my dogs out for a walk - the area was a hive of activity
We went by a bird watching hide and they were breaking their setup down for the day...

I noticed that Sinaed O'Connor was amongst them
So I asked her how it was going

She replied
We saw seven owls and sixteen jays, since your dogs chased the dove away


Sangria

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 11, 2024, 06:19:04 am
Setting questions for a Maths exam. Was thinking of pushing for more questions about complex roots, but eventually decided that was ab surd.
gary75

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 13, 2024, 09:46:53 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on November 26, 2024, 09:04:46 pm
I've just bought a novelty Jehovah's Witness advent calendar

Every time you open a door someone shouts, fuck off.


This is the last year that advent calenders are going to be on general sale, apparently their days are numbered,,,
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 19, 2024, 08:35:55 pm
Injured myself playing peekaboo.

They put me in ICU.
Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 20, 2024, 12:26:10 am
The bad news is that Ive got a very bad case of insomnia.

But the good news is theres only one more sleep till Christmas.
Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 20, 2024, 12:39:55 am
Frank Sinatra is sitting in his posh NYC restaurant when a waiter runs over to him looking a bit worried.

Mr Sinatra, he says, that big table has just ordered 100 of the Wildebeest pate starters, what should I do?

Start spreading the gnus
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 23, 2024, 05:24:18 pm
Avoid driving around Old Trafford

Everyone's getting 3 points
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 23, 2024, 09:00:03 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on December 23, 2024, 05:24:18 pm
Avoid driving around Old Trafford

Everyone's getting 3 points
Same around the Emptyhad.
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 24, 2024, 06:00:09 pm
What's the difference between presents at the North Pole and Pep Guardiola?

Nothing, they're both getting sacked in the morning.
Anthony

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
December 26, 2024, 07:20:24 pm
Courtesy of Gabby Logan's Christmas Cracker

Why can't cars play football?

They only have one boot!
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 08:18:37 pm
Found some underwear belonging to an obese psychic.

An extra large medium's smalls.
