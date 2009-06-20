« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 772276 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7920 on: September 24, 2024, 05:51:57 pm »
I was at our local cash machine - and the old dear in front of me was having problems, she asked if I could check her balance
I did, I pushed he over


I recently decided to sell my vacuum cleaner on Vinted, well it just gathering dust


I have spent the last 4 years looking for my wife's killer
But no one will do it


My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo
I had to put my foot down


I hate those "Russian Dolls"
they are so full of themselves
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7921 on: September 24, 2024, 05:52:36 pm »
I was in a bar yesterday, when I suddenly realised that I needed to pass wind

The great thing was the music was loud, so by the end of the song I in tune with the beats

After a couple of songs I was starting to feel better, as I finished my beer I noticed everyone staring at me...

Thats when I realised I had had a senior moment, I was listening to my ipod... Oops
Offline jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7922 on: September 24, 2024, 08:14:07 pm »
Same bloke threw a costume party.

Lad shows up starkers with his todge in a big spud.

Said he was a dictator.
Offline capt k

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7923 on: September 24, 2024, 11:08:02 pm »
The husband leans over and asks his wife, "Do you remember the first time we had sex together over fifty years ago? We went behind the village tavern where you leaned against the back fence and I made love to you."
Yes, she says, "I remember it well."
OK, he says, "How about taking a stroll around there again and we can do it for old time's sake?"
"Oh Jim, you old devil, that sounds like a crazy, but good idea!"
A police officer sitting in the next booth heard their conversation and, having a chuckle to himself, he thinks to himself, I've got to see these two old-timers having sex against a fence. I'll just keep an eye on them so there's no trouble. So he follows them.
The elderly couple walks haltingly along, leaning on each other for support aided by walking sticks. Finally, they get to the back of the tavern and make their way to the fence The old lady lifts her skirt and the old man drops his trousers. As she leans against the fence, the old man moves in... Then suddenly they erupt into the most furious sex that the policeman has ever seen. This goes on for about ten minutes while both are making loud noises and moaning and screaming. Finally, they both collapse, panting on the ground.
The policeman is amazed. He thinks he has learned something about life and old age that he didn't know.
After about half an hour of lying on the ground recovering, the old couple struggle to their feet and put their clothes back on. The policeman is still watching and thinks to himself, this is truly amazing, I've got to ask them what their secret is.
So, as the couple passes, he says to them, "Excuse me, but that was something else. You must've had a fantastic sex life together. Is there some sort of secret to this?"
Shaking, the old man is barely able to reply,
"Fifty years ago that wasn't an electric fence."
Offline 24/7

« Reply #7924 on: September 27, 2024, 08:04:16 am »
Quote from: Peabee on August 18, 2024, 04:20:29 pm
I miss Jim's "jokes" in here.  :D
Careful what you wish for...

Fella I knew died last week. He was a former porn star. As per request from his wife, and as a mark of respect to remember him by, we scattered his ashes across her face.

You're welcome.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7925 on: September 27, 2024, 01:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on September 12, 2024, 12:27:31 am
Saw a little blood in my poo earlier.

So I said Hey bruv get out my toilet fam innit


 :lmao :thumbup
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7926 on: September 27, 2024, 01:48:50 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 24, 2024, 04:21:55 pm
Bloke has an idea for a Mood party.

Tells guests to arrive portraying a mood.

First guest.  Starkers, with his todge buried in a big custard tart.

Host:  What's your mood?

FG: I'm just fuckin dis custard!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 24, 2024, 05:38:14 pm
Think his mate also came starkers with his knob in a piece of fruit.  Hes just come in dis pear.


Another one arrived - naked, obviously - but with his dick in a biscuit tin.

He was fucking crackers.

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7927 on: September 27, 2024, 01:55:31 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 24, 2024, 08:14:07 pm
Same bloke threw a costume party.

Lad shows up starkers with his todge in a big spud.

Said he was a dictator.


A friend was going to a costume party and told me they were going as that group of islands off the tip of Cornwall.

I said "Oh, don't be Scilly"

Offline 24/7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7928 on: September 27, 2024, 02:22:53 pm »
Fella attends a fancy dress party starkers apart from a woman strapped to his back. Host says, "What der fuck, la!?!" Fella replies, "I'm a tortoise, this is me shell."

See ya :wave
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7929 on: September 27, 2024, 03:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September 24, 2024, 05:51:57 pm

I have spent the last 4 years looking for my wife's killer
But no one will do it


My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo
I had to put my foot down


 ;D liked these ones
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

« Reply #7930 on: October 5, 2024, 05:49:20 pm »
IMG-1227" border="0
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7931 on: October 6, 2024, 10:22:53 am »
It's a five minute walk from my house to the pub.

It's a thirty - five minute walk from the pub to my house.

The difference is staggering .
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7932 on: October 6, 2024, 10:24:43 am »
A recent study has found that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than the men who mention it.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7933 on: October 9, 2024, 12:01:11 pm »
Alex Turner is writing a musical about Gordon of Khartoum.

Working title is Mahdi Bum.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7934 on: October 9, 2024, 01:23:48 pm »
Just been for my flu jab we had to line up naked felt a bit of a prick
Online SamLad

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7935 on: October 9, 2024, 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on October  9, 2024, 01:23:48 pm
Just been for my flu jab we had to line up naked felt a bit of a prick
erm -- what??
Offline 24/7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7936 on: October 9, 2024, 03:11:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  9, 2024, 01:36:09 pm
erm -- what??
Nothing, just shit implausible situationism to make way for the double entendre that followed :wave
Online SamLad

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7937 on: October 9, 2024, 05:40:52 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on October  9, 2024, 03:11:24 pm
Nothing, just shit implausible situationism to make way for the double entendre that followed :wave
oh jesus christ --- when I saw that for some reason I thought I was in the Hannoy thread.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline 24/7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7938 on: October 9, 2024, 06:14:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  9, 2024, 05:40:52 pm
oh jesus christ --- when I saw that for some reason I thought I was in the Hannoy thread.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Yeah but in fairness that thread Rocks. ithankyou.
Offline 24/7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7939 on: October 9, 2024, 06:19:04 pm »
I hear Chris Eubank has written a book on ethics.

If it does well, hes going to write a follow up about Kent.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7940 on: October 9, 2024, 08:23:25 pm »
A small church had a very attractive big-busted organist named Susan, and her breasts were so large that they bounced and jiggled while she played the organ.
Unfortunately, she distracted the male part of the congregation considerably. The very proper church ladies were appalled.

They said something had to be done about this or they would have to get another organist.
So one of the ladies approached Susan very discreetly about the problem, & told her to mash up some green persimmons & rub them on her nipples and all over her breasts, which should cause them to shrink in size, but warned her not to taste any of the green persimmons because they are so sour they will make your mouth pucker up & you won't be able to talk properly for a while.
The voluptuous organist reluctantly agreed to try it.

The following Sunday morning the minister walked up to the pulpit and said,
Dew to thircumsthanthis bewond my contwol, we will not hab a thermon tewday."
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7941 on: October 9, 2024, 09:43:35 pm »
^^He wouldn't be the first vicar to have a quick nip in the vestry before a service...
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7942 on: October 10, 2024, 01:23:38 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on October  9, 2024, 06:19:04 pm
I hear Chris Eubank has written a book on ethics.

If it does well, hes going to write a follow up about Kent.

Apparently Ethics is where Fwank Bwuno lives
Offline TepidT2O

« Reply #7943 on: October 12, 2024, 08:57:15 pm »
Spat my drink out on the train when I saw this.
Then has to spend 10 minutes explaining it to my wife.
Love this type of humour
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7944 on: October 12, 2024, 09:06:27 pm »
Ive got a bottle of Newcastle Brown stuck in my foot.

The doctor says its an ingrowing toon ale...
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7945 on: October 25, 2024, 04:31:42 pm »
I went to a pub with a sign that said No WiFi, pretend its 1970
So  I paid 12p for the pint, & lit up a fag.
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7946 on: October 25, 2024, 05:38:43 pm »
Police involved in a missing person action calls the man who filed it:
Police:  "Sir, we've found your wife"
Man:  "What did she say?"
Police:  "Nothing."
Man:  "No way that's her!"
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7947 on: October 25, 2024, 06:23:57 pm »
Sad news today. After 5 years of medical training, one of my mates has been struck off due to a minor indiscretion. He slept with one of his patients and can no longer do the job he loves. What a waste of time and money. Genuinely a great guy and a brilliant vet.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7948 on: October 25, 2024, 06:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 25, 2024, 06:23:57 pm
Sad news today. After 5 years of medical training, one of my mates has been struck off due to a minor indiscretion. He slept with one of his patients and can no longer do the job he loves. What a waste of time and money. Genuinely a great guy and a brilliant vet.
I didn't realise you were still mates with Effes.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7949 on: October 28, 2024, 05:51:32 pm »
Breaking News

Man shot 200 times with upholstery gun

Surgeons revealed he is now fully recovered
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7950 on: October 28, 2024, 05:52:05 pm »
Breaking News

Man charged with using sandpaper to kill victim

Accused tells court ' I only wanted to rough him up a bit'.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7951 on: October 31, 2024, 03:51:26 pm »
I found £20 in a car park and thought "What would Jesus do?" so I turned it into wine.
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7952 on: October 31, 2024, 04:06:13 pm »
A chicken and an egg go to a doctor. The Doctor says: "The first one, come in!"
Offline jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7953 on: Yesterday at 06:25:25 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 31, 2024, 04:06:13 pm
A chicken and an egg go to a doctor. The Doctor says: "Who's first?"
Offline Peabee

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7954 on: Today at 04:27:07 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 31, 2024, 03:51:26 pm
I found £20 in a car park and thought "What would Jesus do?" so I turned it into wine.

Jesus would have bought crack.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7955 on: Today at 04:09:26 pm »
Who is the smartest player in the premier league?

Erasmus Hojlund
Online Lee1-6Liv

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7956 on: Today at 09:36:52 pm »
I got invited to the RNLIs Christmas party. They really know how to push the boat out.
Online afc tukrish

« Reply #7957 on: Today at 09:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 09:36:52 pm
I got invited to the RNLIs Christmas party. They really know how to push the boat out.

Awful pun, titanically bad...
