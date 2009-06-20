« previous next »
Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7920 on: September 24, 2024, 05:51:57 pm
I was at our local cash machine - and the old dear in front of me was having problems, she asked if I could check her balance
I did, I pushed he over


I recently decided to sell my vacuum cleaner on Vinted, well it just gathering dust


I have spent the last 4 years looking for my wife's killer
But no one will do it


My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo
I had to put my foot down


I hate those "Russian Dolls"
they are so full of themselves
Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7921 on: September 24, 2024, 05:52:36 pm
I was in a bar yesterday, when I suddenly realised that I needed to pass wind

The great thing was the music was loud, so by the end of the song I in tune with the beats

After a couple of songs I was starting to feel better, as I finished my beer I noticed everyone staring at me...

Thats when I realised I had had a senior moment, I was listening to my ipod... Oops
jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7922 on: September 24, 2024, 08:14:07 pm
Same bloke threw a costume party.

Lad shows up starkers with his todge in a big spud.

Said he was a dictator.
capt k

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7923 on: September 24, 2024, 11:08:02 pm
The husband leans over and asks his wife, "Do you remember the first time we had sex together over fifty years ago? We went behind the village tavern where you leaned against the back fence and I made love to you."
Yes, she says, "I remember it well."
OK, he says, "How about taking a stroll around there again and we can do it for old time's sake?"
"Oh Jim, you old devil, that sounds like a crazy, but good idea!"
A police officer sitting in the next booth heard their conversation and, having a chuckle to himself, he thinks to himself, I've got to see these two old-timers having sex against a fence. I'll just keep an eye on them so there's no trouble. So he follows them.
The elderly couple walks haltingly along, leaning on each other for support aided by walking sticks. Finally, they get to the back of the tavern and make their way to the fence The old lady lifts her skirt and the old man drops his trousers. As she leans against the fence, the old man moves in... Then suddenly they erupt into the most furious sex that the policeman has ever seen. This goes on for about ten minutes while both are making loud noises and moaning and screaming. Finally, they both collapse, panting on the ground.
The policeman is amazed. He thinks he has learned something about life and old age that he didn't know.
After about half an hour of lying on the ground recovering, the old couple struggle to their feet and put their clothes back on. The policeman is still watching and thinks to himself, this is truly amazing, I've got to ask them what their secret is.
So, as the couple passes, he says to them, "Excuse me, but that was something else. You must've had a fantastic sex life together. Is there some sort of secret to this?"
Shaking, the old man is barely able to reply,
"Fifty years ago that wasn't an electric fence."
24/7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7924 on: September 27, 2024, 08:04:16 am
Quote from: Peabee on August 18, 2024, 04:20:29 pm
I miss Jim's "jokes" in here.  :D
Careful what you wish for...

Fella I knew died last week. He was a former porn star. As per request from his wife, and as a mark of respect to remember him by, we scattered his ashes across her face.

You're welcome.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7925 on: September 27, 2024, 01:41:52 pm
Quote from: Only Me on September 12, 2024, 12:27:31 am
Saw a little blood in my poo earlier.

So I said Hey bruv get out my toilet fam innit


 :lmao :thumbup
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7926 on: September 27, 2024, 01:48:50 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September 24, 2024, 04:21:55 pm
Bloke has an idea for a Mood party.

Tells guests to arrive portraying a mood.

First guest.  Starkers, with his todge buried in a big custard tart.

Host:  What's your mood?

FG: I'm just fuckin dis custard!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 24, 2024, 05:38:14 pm
Think his mate also came starkers with his knob in a piece of fruit.  Hes just come in dis pear.


Another one arrived - naked, obviously - but with his dick in a biscuit tin.

He was fucking crackers.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7927 on: September 27, 2024, 01:55:31 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September 24, 2024, 08:14:07 pm
Same bloke threw a costume party.

Lad shows up starkers with his todge in a big spud.

Said he was a dictator.


A friend was going to a costume party and told me they were going as that group of islands off the tip of Cornwall.

I said "Oh, don't be Scilly"

24/7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7928 on: September 27, 2024, 02:22:53 pm
Fella attends a fancy dress party starkers apart from a woman strapped to his back. Host says, "What der fuck, la!?!" Fella replies, "I'm a tortoise, this is me shell."

See ya :wave
Mumm-Ra

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7929 on: September 27, 2024, 03:42:59 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September 24, 2024, 05:51:57 pm

I have spent the last 4 years looking for my wife's killer
But no one will do it


My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo
I had to put my foot down


 ;D liked these ones
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7930 on: Yesterday at 05:49:20 pm
IMG-1227" border="0
Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7931 on: Today at 10:22:53 am
It's a five minute walk from my house to the pub.

It's a thirty - five minute walk from the pub to my house.

The difference is staggering .
Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Reply #7932 on: Today at 10:24:43 am
A recent study has found that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than the men who mention it.
