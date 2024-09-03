« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 735682 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7880 on: September 3, 2024, 12:07:22 am »
Why dont you see many hippos hiding in trees?

Because theyre fucking boss at it.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7881 on: September 3, 2024, 12:10:06 am »
Quote from: Only Me on September  3, 2024, 12:07:22 am
Why dont you see many hippos hiding in trees?

Because theyre fucking boss at it.
What's amazing about this is how they find room there from all the hiding elephants.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7882 on: September 3, 2024, 12:41:46 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September  3, 2024, 12:10:06 am
What's amazing about this is how they find room there from all the hiding elephants.
But the elephants are easy to spot. They're always behind the trunk.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7883 on: September 4, 2024, 01:03:28 pm »
Knock Knock

Who's there?

Yodel.

No thanks. I'm a bit shy.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7884 on: September 5, 2024, 08:47:43 am »
Four friends, who hadn't seen each other in 30 years,are reunited at a party.
After several drinks, one of the men had to use the rest room. 
Those who  remained talked about their kids.
The first guy said, "My son is my pride and joy. He started working at a  successful company at the bottom of the barrel. He studied Economics and  Business Administration and  soon began to climb the corporate ladder and now he's the president of the company. He became so rich that he  gave his best friend a top of the line Mercedes for his birthday."
The second guy said, "Darn, that's terrific! My son is also my pride and joy. He started working for a big airline, then went to flight school to become a pilot . Eventually he became a partner in the company,  where he owns the majority of its assets. He's so rich that he
gave his best friend a brand new jet for his birthday."
The third man said: "Well,  that's terrific!  My son studied in the best  universities and became an engineer. Then he started his own construction  company and is now a multimillionaire. He also gave away something very nice and expensive to his best friend for his birthday: A 30,000 square  foot mansion."
The three friends congratulated each other just as the fourth  returned from the restroom and asked: "What are all the congratulations  for?"
One of the three said: "We were talking about the pride we feel for the  successes of our sons. ..What about your son?"
The fourth man replied: "My son is gay and makes a living dancing as a stripper at a nightclub."
The three friends said: "What a shame...what a disappointment."
The fourth man replied: "No, I'm not ashamed.  Why sould I be, He's my son and I love him very much.  Besides he hasn't done too bad either.
His birthday was two weeks ago, and he received a beautiful 30,000 square foot mansion, a brand new jet and a top of the line Mercedes from his three boyfriends.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7885 on: September 5, 2024, 11:02:09 am »
:)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7886 on: September 5, 2024, 11:26:28 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2024, 01:03:28 pm
Knock Knock

Who's there?

Yodel.

No thanks. I'm a bit shy.
We have a package for you mate. This isnt a joke. And you wonder why we leave them in the bin
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7887 on: September 5, 2024, 11:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September  5, 2024, 11:26:28 am
We have a package for you mate. This isnt a joke. And you wonder why we leave them in the bin

 ;D

At least someone recognised a four-line knock knock joke doesn't work in reality.   :-X

I tell jokes to my missus and she just looks confused, says I think I'm Stewart Lee being clever but really I'm just not funny.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7888 on: September 6, 2024, 12:05:46 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  5, 2024, 11:47:49 pm


At least someone recognised a four-line knock knock joke doesn't work in reality.   :-X

I tell jokes to my missus and she just looks confused, says I think I'm Stewart Lee being clever but really I'm just not funny.
;D

Best knock knock joke Ive heard. Brothers missus told it me when we first met

Spoiler


Knock knock
Whos there?
No one, ya sad lonely twat, youve got no fucking mates
[close]

She wrote that herself
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7889 on: September 6, 2024, 07:33:33 am »
Has she always been very perceptive?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7890 on: September 6, 2024, 10:04:17 am »
 A man walks up to the bar with an ostrich behind him, and as he sits, the bartender comes over, and asks for their order. The man says, "I'll have a beer" and turns to the ostrich. "What's yours?" "I'll have a beer too" says the ostrich. The bartender pours the beer and says "That will be $3.40 please," and the man reaches into his pocket and pulls out the exact change for payment. The next day, the man and ostrich come in again, and the man says "I'll have a beer," and the ostrich says "I'll have the same." Once again the man reaches into his pocket and pays with exact change. This becomes a routine until, late one evening, the two enter again. "The usual?" asks the bartender. "Well, it's close to last call, so I'll have a large scotch" says the man. "Same for me" says the ostrich. "That will be $7.20" says the bartender. Once again the man pulls exact change out of his pocket and places it on the bar. The bartender can't hold back his curiosity any longer. "Excuse me sir. How do you manage to always come up with the exact change out of your pocket every time?" "Well," says the man, "several years ago I was cleaning the attic and found an old lamp. When I rubbed it a Genie appeared and offered me two wishes. My first wish was that if I ever had to pay for anything, I just put my hand in my pocket, and the right amount of money will always be there." "That's brilliant!" says the bartender. "Most people would wish for a million dollars or something, but you'll always be as rich as you want for as long as you live!" "That's right! Whether it's a gallon of milk or a Rolls Royce, the exact money is always there," says the man. The bartender asks "One other thing, sir, what's with the ostrich?" The man replies, "My second wish was for a chick with long legs."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7891 on: September 6, 2024, 10:05:15 am »
A kid finds a magical lamp. He rubs the lamp, and a genie appears and says: What is your first wish?

The kid says: I wish I were rich!

The genie replies: It is done! What is your second wish, Rich?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7892 on: September 6, 2024, 01:22:43 pm »
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7893 on: September 7, 2024, 03:42:33 am »
A man in the hospital explains: "Doc, a box fell on my head..."

Doctor: "What was in it?"

The man: "Nothing."

Doctor: "And in the box?"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7894 on: September 8, 2024, 02:56:46 pm »
I finally got to see my GP the other day & showed him the rash on my bollocks, which he ignored & kept pushing his trolley around Tesco.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7895 on: September 8, 2024, 03:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  8, 2024, 02:56:46 pm
I finally got to see my GP the other day & showed him the rash on my bollocks, which he ignored & kept pushing his trolley around Tesco.


Whilst singing I've Got The Power?
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 04:09:53 pm »
Pessimist: The glass is half empty.

Optimist: The glass is half full.

Opportunist: Drinks both glasses while the other two are arguing about it.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7897 on: Yesterday at 04:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:09:53 pm
Pessimist: The glass is half empty.

Optimist: The glass is half full.

RAWK Transfer Thread Poster: That's a shitty fucking glass, should never come near Anfield!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7898 on: Today at 03:43:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:12:42 pm

More like this on RAWK:
The glass was not the proper glass for that drink. It was cheap and poorly made, but can be improved a lot with some polishing around the edges. And we needed a table they bought a glass FSG out!
