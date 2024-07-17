« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 17, 2024, 12:20:43 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 14, 2024, 07:26:22 pm
People say Trump will be a dictator, like a modern Julius Caesar.

I think he'll be more of a Mark Antony.

"Friends, countrymen, lend me your ears."

Well he does like making speeches to anyone within earshot, I suppose.
farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 17, 2024, 01:03:03 am
Don't joke about the Man of the Ear!
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 17, 2024, 05:20:48 pm
My mechanic told me, "I couldn't repair your brakes, so I made your horn louder."
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 17, 2024, 06:07:04 pm
Southgates gone. Apparently he passed his resignation letter to Bellingham who passed it sideways to Foden, who passed it sideways to Saka, who passed it back Kane who passed it back to Pickford and he handed it in to the FA.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 17, 2024, 06:23:33 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on July 17, 2024, 06:07:04 pm
Southgates gone. Apparently he passed his resignation letter to Bellingham who passed it sideways to Foden, who passed it sideways to Saka, who passed it back Kane who passed it back to Pickford and he handed it in to the FA.

Well. He tried to but then it sailed out of the window.
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 18, 2024, 07:03:50 pm
I went to the doctors suffering from premature ejaculation.

 He said, "It must be very stressful for your wife".

 I said, "To be perfectly honest, it's getting on her tits."
Mumm-Ra

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 18, 2024, 07:08:53 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on July 18, 2024, 07:03:50 pm
I went to the doctors suffering from premature ejaculation.

 He said, "It must be very stressful for your wife".

 I said, "To be perfectly honest, it's getting on her tits."

:lmao

literally guffawed at that
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 18, 2024, 09:33:27 pm
What do you call a man with no shins?

Tony.
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 18, 2024, 09:41:37 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 18, 2024, 07:08:53 pm
:lmao

literally guffawed at that
Definitely one of the better jokes on here.  ;D
sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 29, 2024, 01:38:16 pm
I bought a Collins dictionary. It's only got about 25 words in it.

Turns out it's a Gemma Collins dictionary.
Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 29, 2024, 02:34:35 pm
A guy stumbles through the front door of a bar, ambles up to the bartender and orders a beer. The bartender looks at the drunk man and says, Im sorry sir, but I cant serve youyouve already had too much to drink. The guy swears and walks out of the bar.

Five minutes later the guy comes flying through the side door of the bar, and yells for a beer. Again the bartender says, Im sorry, sirbut I cant serve youyouve already had too much to drink!

Ten minutes later, the same guy comes barrel-assing through the back door of the bar, storms up to the bartender, and demands a beer. Again, the bartender says to the man Im really sorry, sir, but youve had too much to drinkyoure going to have to leave!  The guy looks quizzically at the bartender and says finally, My God, man How many bars do you work at?!
paulrazor

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
July 31, 2024, 12:19:38 am
Always wondered what happened Craig David

He's a coach on the great Britain Olympic archery team apparently. He's their chief bow selector

Brian Blessed

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 2, 2024, 04:01:29 pm
How many Motown groups can you name off the top of your head?

I can name three, four tops.
Elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 2, 2024, 04:51:46 pm
Great to see Bryony Page win trampolining Olympic Gold, in a career full of ups and downs.
SamLad

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 2, 2024, 04:52:49 pm
they always manage to bounce back.
Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 2, 2024, 06:33:10 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August  2, 2024, 04:51:46 pm
Great to see Bryony Page win trampolining Olympic Gold, in a career full of ups and downs.

Fairly sure the interviewer actually said that to her didnt they? :D
afc tukrish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 2, 2024, 06:36:49 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August  2, 2024, 04:01:29 pm
How many Motown groups can you name off the top of your head?

I can name three, four tops.

 ;D

That's your mildly funny one for the year, Bri...
Elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 2, 2024, 07:13:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  2, 2024, 06:33:10 pm
Fairly sure the interviewer actually said that to her didnt they? :D

No idea, I didn't see it. I obviously came up with this completely on my own and in no way stole it off someone on Twitter...
Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 2, 2024, 07:19:45 pm
My wife said to me: I thinks wed have less arguments if you werent so pedantic

I said: I think you mean fewer
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 2, 2024, 10:19:37 pm
Seen that kid who was born with no eyelids?

Doctors used the skin from his circumcision to make him some, now he's cockeyed.
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 6, 2024, 01:03:30 pm
A man met a beautiful lady and decided he wanted to marry her right away...
She said, But we don't know anything about each other...
He said, That's all right, we'll learn about each other as we go along...

So she consented, they were married, and off they went on a honeymoon at a very nice resort...
One morning they were lying by the pool, when he got up off of his towel, climbed up to the 10 metre board and did a two and a half tuck, followed by three rotations in the pike position, at which point he straightened out and cut the water like a knife...
After a few more demonstrations, he came back and lay down on the towel...
She said, That was incredible!...
He said, I used to be an Olympic diving champion. You see, I told you we'd learn more about each other as we went along...

So she got up, jumped in the pool and started doing lengths...
After seventy-five lengths she climbed out of the pool, lay down on her towel and was hardly out of breath...
He said, That was incredible! Were you an Olympic endurance swimmer?...
No, she said, I was a prostitute in Liverpool but I worked both sides of the Mersey...
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 8, 2024, 12:50:00 am
Why does the Eras Tour stink?

Because Taylor's wift.
farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 11, 2024, 06:01:17 pm
A nun in a catholic school finished her class two minutes early and to kill time decides to ask the kids a question:
"Kids, when the time comes and God takes you away, how does he get hold of you?"
The whole class is confused, kids scratching their heads, only Billy raises his hand:
"By the feet, Miss."
"And why do you think so, Billy?" asks the nun.
Billy answers:
"One night my mom's bedroom door was slightly open; I saw her legs up in the air and she was screemeing 'Oh, God, I'm coming, I'm coming...'
Brian Blessed

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 11, 2024, 08:43:41 pm
Quote from: farawayred on August 11, 2024, 06:01:17 pm
A nun in a catholic school finished her class two minutes early and to kill time decides to ask the kids a question:
"Kids, when the time comes and God takes you away, how does he get hold of you?"
The whole class is confused, kids scratching their heads, only Billy raises his hand:
"By the feet, Miss."
"And why do you think so, Billy?" asks the nun.
Billy answers:
"One night my mom's bedroom door was slightly open; I saw her legs up in the air and she was screemeing 'Oh, God, I'm coming, I'm coming...'

Similar joke when I was a kid, but he was asking his mother, and it was the maid that he saw. So he had the final line, and she would have gone, if dad wasnt holding her down.
farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 11, 2024, 10:26:40 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August 11, 2024, 08:43:41 pm
Similar joke when I was a kid, but he was asking his mother, and it was the maid that he saw. So he had the final line, and she would have gone, if dad wasnt holding her down.
capt k

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 14, 2024, 12:36:45 am
My grandsons 4 and he cant say please in Spanish

Thats poor for four
Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 18, 2024, 10:00:15 am
A rabbit walks into a pub and says to the barman,
  'Can I have a pint of beer, and a Ham and Cheese Toastie?'
The barman is amazed, but gives the rabbit a pint of beer and a ham and cheese toastie.
The rabbit drinks the beer and eats the toastie. He then leaves.
The following night the rabbit returns and again asks for a pint of beer, and a Ham and Cheese Toastie.
The barman, now intrigued by the rabbit and the extra drinkers in the  pub, (because word gets round), gives the rabbit the pint and the  Toastie. The rabbit consumes them and leaves.
The next night, the pub is packed.
In walks the rabbit and says, 'A pint of beer and a Ham and Cheese Toastie, please barman.'
The crowd is hushed as the barman gives the rabbit his pint and  toastie, and then burst into applause as the rabbit wolfs them down.
The next night there is standing room only in the pub.
Coaches have been laid on for the crowds of patrons attending.
The barman is making more money in one week than he did all last year
In walks the rabbit and says, 'A pint of beer and a Ham and Cheese Toastie, please barman.'
The barman says, 'I'm sorry rabbit, old mate, old mucker, but we are right out of them Ham and Cheese Toasties.'
The rabbit looks aghast.
The crowd has quietened to almost a whisper, when the barman clears his throat nervously and says,
  'We do have a very nice Cheese and Onion Toastie.
The rabbit looks him in the eye and says, 'Are you sure I will like it.'
The crowd's bated breath is ear shatteringly silent.
The barman, with a roguish smile says, 'Do you think that I would let down one of my best friends. I know you'll love it.'
'Ok,' says the rabbit, 'I'll have a pint of beer and a Cheese and Onion Toastie.'
The pub erupts with glee as the rabbit quaffs the beer and guzzles the toastie.
He then waves to the crowd and leaves....
NEVER TO RETURN!!!!!!
One year later, in the now impoverished public house, the barman, (who  has only served 4 drinks tonight, 3 of which were his), calls time.
When he is cleaning down the now empty bar, he sees a small white form, floating above the bar.
The barman says, 'Who are you?
To which he is answered,
  'I am the ghost of the rabbit that used to frequent your public house.'
The barman says, 'I remember you. You made me famous.
You would come in every night and have a pint of beer and a Ham and  Cheese Toastie. Masses came to see you and this place was famous.'
The rabbit says, 'Yes I know.'
The barman said, 'I remember, on your last night we didn't have any Ham  and Cheese Toasties. You had a Cheese and Onion one instead.'
The rabbit said, 'Yes, you promised me that I would love it.'
The barman said, 'You never came back, what happened?'
'I DIED', said the rabbit.
'NO!' said the barman. 'What from?'
After a short pause, the rabbit said ...
'Mixin-me-toasties
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 18, 2024, 01:33:06 pm
Groan ^^^   ;D
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 18, 2024, 04:16:55 pm
I had a turd the other day, Everton FC already put a bid in fot it for striker role, as it can't be worse than the turds they alreay have. ;D
Peabee

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 18, 2024, 04:20:29 pm
I miss Jim's "jokes" in here.  :D
afc tukrish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 18, 2024, 05:32:14 pm
Quote from: Peabee on August 18, 2024, 04:20:29 pm
I miss Jim's "jokes" in here.  :D

As do I...
ToneLa

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 18, 2024, 05:41:01 pm
The house from Poltergeist is for sale: https://www.redfin.com/CA/Simi-Valley/4267-Roxbury-St-93063/home/4607314

 I'll agree to buy it, then vanish totally.
Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 18, 2024, 10:12:28 pm
A tomcat hijacked a plane, stuck a pistol into the pilot's ribs and demanded: "Take me to the canaries."
Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 19, 2024, 11:19:19 am
From the Fringe:

I sailed through my driving test. Thats why I failed it
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 23, 2024, 08:38:56 pm
The Pope was having a shower. Although he's very strict about celibacy, he occasionally felt he needed to exercise the papal wrist, and this happened to be one of those occasions. Just as he reached the Papal climax, he saw a photographer taking a picture of the Holy semen flying through the air. "Hold on a minute!" said the Pope, You can't do that - you'll destroy the reputation of the Church!". "This is my lottery win", said the photographer, "I'll be financially secure for life with these photos!" So, the Pope offered to buy the camera from the photographer, and after much negotiation, they eventually settled on a figure of $2,000,000.

The Pope clothed himself and headed off to destroy the images on the camera. Along the vast Vatican hallways, he bumped into his personal housekeeper. Being a bit of a photography buff, she noticed the camera and said, "That looks like a really expensive digital SLR camera, how much did it cost you?" Not being one to lie, the Pope replied, "Two million Dollars.." "TWO MILLION Dollars!" replied the housekeeper, they must have seen you coming!
Son of Spion

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 23, 2024, 09:28:11 pm
 ;D
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 26, 2024, 08:06:30 pm
Doctor gave me an ointment that kept telling me the news.

It was a topical cream.
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 12:39:15 pm
What's a boxer's favourite football club?

Fist-al Palace.

Who was their favourite player?

Jason Puncheon.
Boston Bosox

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 06:43:43 pm
Oasis soup is much better than Blur soup, cause you get A Roll With It
