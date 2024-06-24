Was in a shop earlier and my Mum was talking to a Friend of the families aboot my sister in law who was having a baby next month. So theyre talking aboot my SIL



Mum 'Yeah she was in a bad way, shes better now'

FOF 'Just had a woman in here saying shes allergic to milk and is worried aboot being able to breastfeed'

Me 'Why? Is she gonna suck her own Tits?'

Both look at me

Mum 'What?'

FOF 'No, she wants to know if its safe for the baby'

Me 'I KNOW'

FOF 'Did you think she sucks her own tits'

Me 'NO. I . DID. NOT....IT. WAS.A.JOKE'