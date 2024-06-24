« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 686666 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7800 on: June 24, 2024, 09:24:41 pm »
A taxi was driving through a lower class town area, in the back of the taxi was a lady and her 12-year-old son, he asked "Mum, why are all these ladies standing in shop doorways?
She said," Oh, they're just waiting on their husband's coming home from work".
The taxi driver says "Why don't you tell him the truth, they're on the game, they sell sex for money"!
The boy asked "Is that true mum?, she said," I'm afraid so ".
The boy asks," If one of these ladies has a baby, what happens to it?
Mum says "It becomes a taxi driver"
Offline Brissyred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7801 on: June 24, 2024, 10:34:18 pm »
How much do pirates charge to do piercings?










A buccaneer.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7802 on: June 25, 2024, 06:39:25 pm »
Scotland will never become independent.

Can't see them getting out of a group of 4 countries.
Online Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7803 on: June 25, 2024, 07:11:54 pm »
Knock knock.

Whos there?

The Gestapo.

The Gestap.. VEEE VILL ASK THE QUVESTIONS!!,
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7804 on: June 25, 2024, 09:23:46 pm »
Knock knock.

Whos there?

Cargo.

Cargo who?

Cargo vroom vroom
Online Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7805 on: June 25, 2024, 10:43:30 pm »
Tragic news about the hippie drowning off Crosby beach last night.

Lifeguards did their best but he was just too far out man.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7806 on: June 25, 2024, 11:18:50 pm »
^
I was picturing my cousin in that joke because she actually is one of the lifeguards on Crosby beach. 😊
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7807 on: Yesterday at 04:20:38 am »
Quote from: Only Me on June 25, 2024, 10:43:30 pm
Tragic news about the hippie drowning off Crosby beach last night.

Lifeguards did their best but he was just too far out man.

:lmao
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7808 on: Yesterday at 03:45:31 pm »
Was in a shop earlier and my Mum was talking to a Friend of the families aboot my sister in law who was having a baby next month. So theyre talking aboot my SIL

Mum 'Yeah she was in a bad way, shes better now'
FOF 'Just had a woman in here saying shes allergic to milk and is worried aboot being able to breastfeed'
Me 'Why? Is she gonna suck her own Tits?'
Both look at me
Mum 'What?'
FOF 'No, she wants to know if its safe for the baby'
Me 'I KNOW'
FOF 'Did you think she sucks her own tits'
Me 'NO. I . DID. NOT....IT. WAS.A.JOKE'
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7809 on: Yesterday at 03:52:10 pm »
Thats the last time Capons mum takes him to the shops
Online Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7810 on: Today at 12:05:12 am »
Spent hours in the shop the other day looking for camouflage paint.

But could I find any.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7811 on: Today at 12:09:54 am »
I've got a problem with flies in my house so i've bought some of those flypapers


Now i have 15 of the little bastards sat around reading the sports section.
