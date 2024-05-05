So, young Andy goes to see a lawyer and tells him,
My neighbour borrowed £300 from me and he wont pay up. What should I do?
The Lawyer asks Andy, Do you have any proof he owes you the money?
Not really, replies Andy. "I thought we were good enough friends and trusted him."
"I see, says the Lawyer.
"Okay, then we will write him a letter, enclosing a stamped addressed return envelope, asking him for the £3,000 he owes you, said the lawyer.
But its only £300, replied the man.
Precisely, replies the Lawyer." "And thats what I expect he will reply and then well have our proof before taking him to Court!