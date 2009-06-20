I was waiting to get the last bus home from town and was busting for a shit , the 79 promptly turns up and as luck would have it there was no one upstairs .

I made my way to the back seat and found a newspaper on the floor, I had a shite in the newspaper and kicked it under the seat and moved to the front of the bus and eventually got off at my stop .



The following week I was waiting for the last bus again and when it turned up I went to get on and the driver said " no way are you getting on this bus " I asked why to which he replied " You had a shit on my bus last week .



I protested my innocence and asked him how he new it was me



He said " Because it was in the fucking Echo "