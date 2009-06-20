« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 644633 times)

A man found a magic lamp with a genie that offered him three wishes. The man said, For my first wish, Id like to be rich. Okay, Rich, said the genie. What would you like for your second wish?
My uncle named his dogs Rolex and Timex. Theyre his watch dogs!
Quote from: Boston Bosox on January 10, 2024, 06:08:31 pm
My uncle named his dogs Rolex and Timex. Theyre his watch dogs!
Similar to my mate's dogs, Gumshield and Cricket Box. They're his guard dogs.
Quote from: Boston Bosox on January 10, 2024, 06:08:31 pm
My uncle named his dogs Rolex and Timex. They’re his watch dogs!

Mine are called Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. They're guard dogs.

One for the basketball fans there...

Edit: SoS beat me to it ;D
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

My wife said I spend far too much time on RAWK and if I don't get off the computer she would slam my head into the keyboard

I'm sure she doesn't meanmaoidhhbfgl;h;p[-[uupulkbhftgreerewdefghjjkkioedooroplo3od867 5.-00sd
What has a bottom at the top ?

Your legs

Ill get my coat 🤦🏻
Husband: My wife is missing. She went to rescue people from the flood yesterday and did not come home ...

Police Station Sergeant: what is her height

Husband: I'm not sure. More than five feet tall.

Sergeant: Weight?

Husband: Do not know. Not thin, not really that heavy.

Sergeant: Eye color?

Husband: Like brown, I don't remember exactly.

Sergeant: Hair color?

Husband: It changes twice a year. Maybe dark brown now. I do not remember.

Sergeant: What was she wearing?

Husband: Can be pants, or can be a skirt or shorts. I don't know exactly.

Sergeant: What kind of car did she get into?

Husband: She left in my jeep.

Sergeant: What kind of jeep is it?

Husband: 2010 Rubicon with Sprintex Supercharger with Intercooler, DiabloSport T-1000 Trinity Programmer, Teraflex Falcon 3.3 Shocks ,1350 RE Reel Drive Shafts, Method 105 Bead Locks, Toyo 37" X 13.5" Tires, Custom Olympic Off Road Front Bumper, Olympic Off Road Smuggler Rear Bumper with tire carrier, Seward Radius 4s LED Light, Seward 12" LED Light bar, 50" LED Light bar with, sPod LED switch pod with Boost gage,, Rigid LED Lights, 15# Power Tank, Rock Hard Cage, Rock Hard Under Armor, Posion Spyder Sliders, Posion Spyder Crusher Fenders, Posion Spyder Evap Armor, Posion Spyder Extreme Duty Trans-Mount Cross Member, Bushwacker rear armor, 5.13 Gears, Magnum 44 Front Axle, Off Road Evolution "C" Gussets, Cobra 75 CB Radio, Warn 10K on Front and 8K Winch on Rear, Bartact Seat Covers, Delta Quad Bar Xenon Headlamps, Tantrum LED Offroad Rock Lights, Teraflex HD Tie Rod, Teraflex Falcon Steering Stabilizer, Teraflex Alpine Long Control Arms Front & Rear, Teraflex 4" springs, Teraflex JK Performance Slotted Big Rotor Kit, TeraFlex Monster HD Forged Front Adjustable Trackbar, Teraflex Front & Rear Brake Line Kit, Teraflex Bump Stops Front & Rear, Surprise Straps, Hothead Headliner, Teraflex D-44 Diff Covers, Wild Boar Grille, Rigid Ridge Hood, Drake Hood Latch's & a Tuffy Security Drawer...

Sergeant: Don't worry my friend. Let us find your jeep...
Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7608 on: January 16, 2024, 11:40:32 am »
Did the Wasps rugby union side have a B team ?
The Alps aren't just funny, they're hill-areas.
The inventor of the Morse code has sadly passed away.
Dashes to dashes, dots to dots.  :P
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 16, 2024, 01:37:16 pm
The inventor of the Morse code has sadly passed away.
Dashes to dashes, dots to dots.  :P
*snigger*
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 16, 2024, 01:37:16 pm
The inventor of the Morse code has sadly passed away.
Dashes to dashes, dots to dots.  :P
;D ;D
Teenage smartarse:  "Dad, is it true that we come from dust and return to dust when we die?"

Dad, reflectively: "Yes, my son."

TS: "Well you better check under the couch because someone is either coming or going."
I told my wife I could make a car out of spaghetti.

You should have seen her face when I drove pasta.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,875
  • Kloppite
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7615 on: January 16, 2024, 09:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on January 16, 2024, 11:40:32 am
Did the Wasps rugby union side have a B team ?

They had plenty of sting in the tail. ;D
I laid the carpet. Hope the wife doesn't find out.
Quote from: Statto Red on January 16, 2024, 09:52:10 pm
They had plenty of sting in the tail. ;D
Yes they were buzzin
My wife has been putting glue all over my rifle collection..
She's denying it, but I'm sticking to my guns.
Our Wi-Fi stopped working last night so I sat and chatted to the missus for a change.

I'm surprised to hear that she no longer works at Woolworths. 
One from way back:

A lion is chasing a rabbit. The lion tries to follow the rabbit down a hole but gets stuck. Hes sitting with his ass up in the air and an elephant wanders by and thinks: Why not? Has his way with the lion. The lion finally pulls his head from the rabbit hole and chases after the elephant. The elephant runs into an expedition tent, sees a stool, a pith helmet and a newspaper. He puts on the pith helmet, sits on the stool and holds the paper in front of his face. The lion runs in and says: Hey, have you seen an elephant around here? The elephant says: You mean the one who fucked you in the ass? The lion says: What? Its in the papers already?!
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,333
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
I was waiting to get the last bus home from town and was busting for a shit , the 79 promptly turns up and as luck would have it there was no one upstairs .
I made my way to the back seat and found a newspaper on the floor, I had a shite in the newspaper and kicked it under the seat and moved to the front of the bus and eventually got off at my stop .

The following week I was waiting for the last bus again and when it turned up I went to get on and the driver said " no way are you getting on this bus " I asked why to which he replied " You had a shit on my bus last week .

I protested my innocence and asked him how he new it was me

He said " Because it was in the fucking Echo "
"So you're able to carry shopping to a customer's car free of charge..?" I asked the guy in Tesco this morning.
"Yes." he replied.
I said, "Can you carry mine for me..?"
He said, "Sure, of course."
As we walked across the entire distance of the car park, I stopped beside my motor and said, "I could've carried it myself but I'm a lazy bastard."
"I gathered that." he replied, "Here's your fucking KitKat."
Quote from: blert596 on January 18, 2024, 03:26:59 pm
"So you're able to carry shopping to a customer's car free of charge..?" I asked the guy in Tesco this morning.
"Yes." he replied.
I said, "Can you carry mine for me..?"
He said, "Sure, of course."
As we walked across the entire distance of the car park, I stopped beside my motor and said, "I could've carried it myself but I'm a lazy bastard."
"I gathered that." he replied, "Here's your fucking KitKat."
I thought the punch line was going to be he carried it to your car parked outside your house 3 miles away as you'd come on the bus
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:14:24 am
I thought the punch line was going to be he carried it to your car parked outside your house 3 miles away as you'd come on the bus
would have been an improvement.  :)
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:33:41 pm
would have been an improvement.  :)

Fuck off  ;D ;D
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:26:36 pm
Fuck off  ;D ;D
that's not funny either.


 ;D ;D ;D
I phoned up Drugs Awareness today.

"Can I speak to a cocaine councillor please?", I said.

"You'll have to wait!", the receptionist replied.

"He's on another line."
