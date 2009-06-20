« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
A Liverpool Fan walking along Southport beach one day found a bottle.He rubbed it and,sure enough,out popped a Genie.
'I will grant you three wishes,' said the Genie. 'But there is a catch,'
'What's the catch?' the Liverpool Fan asked.
The Genie replied; Every time you make a wish, every Man Utd Fan in the World will receive double the wish you were granted.'
'Well, I can live with that! No problem!' replied the Liverpool Fan.
'What is your first wish?' asked the Genie.
'Well, I've always wanted a Ferrari!'
whoosh! A Ferrari appeared in front of the Liverpool Fan.
'Now every Man Utd Fan in the World has two Ferrari's,' Said the Genie. 'What is your second wish,'
'I'd love a Million Pounds,' replied the Liverpool Fan.
WHOOSH!! One Million Pounds appeared at the Liverpool Fan's feet.
'Now Every Man Utd Fan in the World has Two Million Pounds,' said the Genie.
'Well,that's OK, as long as I've got my Million,' replied the Liverpool Fan.
'What is your third and final wish,?' asked the Genie.'
The Liverpool Fan thought long and hard,and finally he said.........
'Well,you know,I've always wanted to donate a Kidney........

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
The following Jokes are a bit dated  but I posted these on the official web site years ago

Gary Neville,Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney were set to face a firing squad in some small Central American Country.Gary Neville was the first one placed against the wall.Just before the order was given to shoot he yelled out,'EARTHQUAKE!' The firing squad fell into a panic and Gary jumped over the wall and escaped in the confusion.
Michael Owen was the next to be placed against the wall.The firing squad was reassembled and Michael pondered over what he had just witnessed.Again just before the order to shoot was given,Michael yelled out, 'TORNADO!!' Again the firing squad fell into a panic and in the confusion Michael slipped over the wall and escaped.
Wayne Rooney was the last to be placed against the wall.Already he was thinking,I see the pattern here,just scream out something about a disaster and skip over the wall and escape.Wayne confidently refused the blindfold as the firing squad assembled for the third time. As the rifles were raised in his direction he grinned from ear to ear and yelled 'FIRE!!!'
;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Bob was in trouble. He forgot his wedding anniversary. His wife was
really angry.

She told him "Tomorrow morning, I expect to find a gift in the
driveway that goes from 0 to 200 in 6 seconds AND IT BETTER BE THERE !!"

The next morning he got up early and left for work. When his wife woke
up, she looked out the window and sure enough there was a box
gift-wrapped in the middle of the driveway.

Confused, the wife put on her robe and ran out to the driveway, brought
the box back in the house.

She opened it and found a brand new bathroom scale.

Bob has been missing since Friday.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Dear Child,

I am writing this slow because I know that you cant read fast.

We dont live where we did when you left home.

Your dad read in the paper that most accidents happen within 20 miles from your home so we moved.

I wont be able to send you the address, as the last family that lived here took the house numbers when they left so that they wouldnt have to change their address.

This place is real nice. It even has a washing machine. Im not sure if it works too well though.

Last week I put a load in, pulled the chain, and havent seen them since.

The weather isnt too bad here. It only rained twice last week, the first time it rained for three days and the second time for four days.

The coat you wanted me to send you, your Uncle Steve said it would be a little too heavy to send in the mail with the buttons on, so we cut them off and put them in the pockets.

We got another bill from the funeral home. They said if we dont make the last payment on Grandmas grave, up she comes.

John locked his keys in the car yesterday. We were worried because it took him two hours to get me and Shelby out.

Your sister had a baby this morning but I havent found out what it is yet, so I dont know if youre an aunt or an uncle. If the baby is a girl, your sister is going to name it after me, shes going to call it Mom.

Uncle Pete fell in a whiskey vat last week. Some man tried to pull him out but he fought them off and drowned. We had him cremated and he burned for three days.

Three of your friends went off a bridge in a pick-up truck. Ralph was driving. He rolled down the window and swam to safety. Your two friends were in the back. They drowned because they couldnt get the tailgate down.

There isnt much more news at this time. Nothing much has happened.

PS, I was going to send you some money but the envelope was already sealed.

With Love

Mom

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
What does Santa have for his dinner?

Half hour same as everyone else.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
A group of Catholic Priests were due to play a group of Rabbis in a big inter-faith game.A couple of days before the match,disaster struck the Catolic team when their star player broke his ankle.
"What are we going to do?" moaned Father Bradley.
"Well," said Father Turner. "I just happen to be a good friend of Erling Haaland,we could ask him to play for us."
"But that wouldn't be ethical,now would it?" said Father Bradley.
"No,but if we called him Father  Haaland,no one need know," replied the other priest.
Having agreed to this devious plan,Father Bradley was then called away and was unable to watch the match.However,as soon as he could he phoned Father Turner for the result.
"I'm afraid they beat us," said Father Turner, "Six-Nil,"
"But how come?" we had Father  Haaland on our side."
"Yes," said Father Turner,"But they had Rabbi Becker  and Rabbi Salah  playing for them.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Everybody I know who has a dog usually calls him "Rover" or "Spot". I call mine Sex. Now, Sex has been very embarrassing to me. When I went to the City Hall to renew the dog's license, I told the clerk that I would like a license for Sex. He said, "I would like to have one too!" Then I said, "But she is a dog!" He said he didn't care what she looked like. I said, "You don't understand. ... I have had Sex since I was nine years old." He replied, "You must have been quite a strong boy." When I decided to get married, I told the minister that I would like to have Sex at the wedding. He told me to wait until after the wedding was over. I said, "But Sex has played a big part in my life and my whole world revolves around Sex." He said he didn't want to hear about my personal life and would not marry us in his church. I told him everyone would enjoy having Sex at the wedding. The next day we were married at the Justice of the Peace. My family is barred from the church from then on.

When my wife and I went on our honeymoon, I took the dog with me. When we checked into the motel, I told the clerk that I wanted a room for me and my wife and a special room for Sex. He said that every room in the motel is a place for sex. I said, "You don't understand. ... Sex keeps me awake at night." The clerk said, "Me too!"

One day I entered Sex in a contest. But before the competition began, the dog ran away. Another contestant asked me why I was just looking around. I told him that I was going to have Sex in the contest. He said that I should have sold my own tickets. "You don't understand," I said, "I hoped to have Sex on TV." He called me a show off.

When my wife and I separated, we went to court to fight for custody of the dog. I said, "Your Honor, I had Sex before I was married but Sex left me after I was married." The Judge said, "Me too!"

Last night Sex ran off again. I spent hours looking all over for her. A cop came over and asked me what I was doing in the alley at 4 o'clock in the morning. I said, "I'm looking for Sex." -- My case comes up next Thursday.

Well now I've been thrown in jail, been divorced and had more damn troubles with that dog than I ever foresaw. Why just the other day when I went for my first session with the psychiatrist, she asked me, "What seems to be the trouble?" I replied, "Sex has been my best friend all my life but now it has left me for ever. I couldn't live any longer so lonely." and the doctor said, "Look mister, you should understand that sex isn't a man's best friend so get yourself a dog."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
What does a Spanish fella get when he falls over in a field?

Grassy ass.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
I've decided to take up yoga in the new year, so I called a local instructor about starting some classes. She asked me how flexible I was.

I told her I can't do Wednesdays.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
A FROG, A BANK AND A LOAN

A frog goes into a bank and approaches the teller. He can see from her nameplate that the teller's name is Patricia Whack. So he says, "Ms. Whack, I'd like to get a loan to buy a boat and go on a long vacation."
Patti looks at the frog in disbelief and asks how much he wants to borrow.

The frog says $30,000.

The teller asks his name and the frog says that his name is Kermit Jagger, his dad is Mick Jagger, and that it's OK, he knows the bank manager.

Patti explains that $30,000 is a substantial amount of money and that he will need to secure some collateral against the loan. She asks if he has anything he can use as collateral.

The frog says, "Sure. I have this," and produces a tiny pink porcelain elephant, about half an inch tall, bright pink and perfectly formed.

Very confused, Patti explains that she'll have to consult with the manager and disappears into a back office.

She finds the manager and says "There's a frog called Kermit Jagger out there who claims to know you and wants to borrow $30,000. He wants to use this as collateral." She holds up the tiny pink elephant. "I mean, what the heck is this?"

The bank manager looks back at her and says: "It's a knick knack, Patti Whack. Give the frog a loan. His old man's a Rolling Stone"

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
A FROG, A BANK AND A LOAN

A frog goes into a bank and approaches the teller. He can see from her nameplate that the teller's name is Patricia Whack. So he says, "Ms. Whack, I'd like to get a loan to buy a boat and go on a long vacation."
Patti looks at the frog in disbelief and asks how much he wants to borrow.

The frog says $30,000.

The teller asks his name and the frog says that his name is Kermit Jagger, his dad is Mick Jagger, and that it's OK, he knows the bank manager.

Patti explains that $30,000 is a substantial amount of money and that he will need to secure some collateral against the loan. She asks if he has anything he can use as collateral.

The frog says, "Sure. I have this," and produces a tiny pink porcelain elephant, about half an inch tall, bright pink and perfectly formed.

Very confused, Patti explains that she'll have to consult with the manager and disappears into a back office.

She finds the manager and says "There's a frog called Kermit Jagger out there who claims to know you and wants to borrow $30,000. He wants to use this as collateral." She holds up the tiny pink elephant. "I mean, what the heck is this?"

The bank manager looks back at her and says: "It's a knick knack, Patti Whack. Give the frog a loan. His old man's a Rolling Stone"
to my eternal shame, I smiled at that.  :)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
If youre American when you go in the bathroom
 and American when you come out, what are you in the bathroom?

European.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
If youre American when you go in the bathroom
 and American when you come out, what are you in the bathroom?

European.
Depends on whether you're taking a shit or having a shit?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Two blokes in a pub.

One says to the other, "I shagged your mom last night".

The other replied, "You're drunk, fuck off home dad".
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
A FROG, A BANK AND A LOAN

A frog goes into a bank and approaches the teller. He can see from her nameplate that the teller's name is Patricia Whack. So he says, "Ms. Whack, I'd like to get a loan to buy a boat and go on a long vacation."
Patti looks at the frog in disbelief and asks how much he wants to borrow.

The frog says $30,000.

The teller asks his name and the frog says that his name is Kermit Jagger, his dad is Mick Jagger, and that it's OK, he knows the bank manager.

Patti explains that $30,000 is a substantial amount of money and that he will need to secure some collateral against the loan. She asks if he has anything he can use as collateral.

The frog says, "Sure. I have this," and produces a tiny pink porcelain elephant, about half an inch tall, bright pink and perfectly formed.

Very confused, Patti explains that she'll have to consult with the manager and disappears into a back office.

She finds the manager and says "There's a frog called Kermit Jagger out there who claims to know you and wants to borrow $30,000. He wants to use this as collateral." She holds up the tiny pink elephant. "I mean, what the heck is this?"

The bank manager looks back at her and says: "It's a knick knack, Patti Whack. Give the frog a loan. His old man's a Rolling Stone"


This is the kind of content I come here for ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
I saw  a robbery at an Apple Store does that make me  an iWitness?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
My wife found out I was cheating on her after she found all the letters I was hiding...she got mad and said she's never playing Scrabble with me again.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
LLLDLWLDLWLDLDL

Welsh railway station?

Nah, Wayne Rooney Birmingham City record.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
LLLDLWLDLWLDLDL

Welsh railway station?

Nah, Wayne Rooney Birmingham City record.
Or Saudicastle's recent results.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
I saw  a robbery at an Apple Store does that make me  an iWitness?
Not a joke from me, but related thing. I sign my emails sent from my iPhone with "Written with my iThumbs". Coz it's true.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
A female CNN journalist heard about a very old Jewish man who had been going to the Western Wall to pray, twice a day, every day, for a long, long time. 

So she went to check it out. She went to the Western Wall and there he was, walking slowly up to the holy site.

She watched him pray and after about 45 minutes, when he turned to leave, using a cane and moving very slowly, she approached him for an interview.

"Pardon me, sir, I'm Rebecca Smith from CNN. What's your name?

"Morris Feinberg," he replied.

"Sir, how long have you been coming to the Western Wall to pray?"

"For about 60 years."

"60 years! That's amazing! What do you pray for?"

"I pray for peace between the Christians, the Jews, and the Muslims. I pray for all the wars and all the hatred to stop."

"I pray for all our children to grow up safely as responsible adults and to love their fellow man.

"I pray that politicians tell us the truth and put the interests of the people ahead of their own interests."

"How do you feel after doing this for 60 years?"

"Like I'm talking to a fucking wall."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
I've decided to take up yoga in the new year, so I called a local instructor about starting some classes. She asked me how flexible I was.

I told her I can't do Wednesdays.
This bloke said to me, he said can you tell me your availability to run a football team in Sheffield? I said I can't manage Wednesday.

- Tim Vine
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Is Roy Hodgson destined to manage Sheffield Wednesday?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
How easy is it to impersonate Victor Meldrew?

a) don't

b) leave it


😂😂😂
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Do you have any books on turtles?

Hard back?

Yeahwith little heads
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
PLEASE! Call me an ambulance!!

Youre an ambulance.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Do you have any books on turtles?

Hard back?

Yeahwith little heads

That was far too good, Fitzy... ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Does anyone need an ark?I Noah guy!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
A little-known fact is that Richard Gere's Dad, Gottler, was a famous Swedish ventriloquist.   
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Little old Jewish man has a fall outside and is on the sidewalk awaiting the ambu.

A woman kneels beside him, tells him she's a nurse and will stay with him.

She rolls her jacket, puts it under his head and asks "Are you comfortable?"

He nods, pauses, then responds, "I make a living."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
BREAKING NEWS:

Engineers have just made a car that can run on parsley

Now they're hoping to make buses & trains that run on thyme.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
I stepped out in front of a Mr Kipling delivery lorry, luckily he didnt hit mehe had exceedingly good brakes.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
I stepped out in front of a Mr Kipling delivery lorry, luckily he didnt hit mehe had exceedingly good brakes.
;D That's fucking awful, I don't why I'm, laughing
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
William Durant co founded General Motors and Chevrolet.

Most importantly, he founded Frigidaire, making him the first refrigerator magnate.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Drink fault-finding guide


A solution to all of your drinking troubles


Symptom: Drinking fails to give satisfaction and taste; shirt front is wet.
Fault: Mouth not open or glass being applied to wrong part of face.
Solution: Buy another pint and practice in front of a mirror. Continue with as many pints as necessary until drinking technique is perfect.

Symptom: Drinking fails to give satisfaction and taste; beer unusually pale and clear.
Fault: Glass is empty.
Solution: Find someone who will buy you another pint.

Symptom: Feet cold and wet.
Fault: Glass being held at incorrect angle.
Solution: Turn glass so that open end is pointing at ceiling.

Symptom: Feet warm and wet.
Fault: Loss of self-control.
Solution: Go and stand beside nearest dog - After a while complain to its owner about its lack of house training.

Symptom: Bar blurred.
Fault: You are looking through the bottom of your empty glass.
Solution: Find someone who will buy you another pint.

Symptom: Bar swaying.
Fault: Air turbulence unusually high - maybe due to darts match in progress.
Solution: Insert broom handle down back of jacket.

Symptom: Bar moving.
Fault: You are being carried out.
Solution: Find out if you are being taken to another bar - if not complain loudly that you are being hi-jacked.

Symptom: The opposite wall is covered in ceiling tiles and has a fluorescent strip across it.
Fault: You have fallen over backwards.
Solution: If glass is still full, and no one is standing on your drinking arm, stay put. If not, get someone to lift you up and lash you to the bar.

Symptom: Everything has gone dim and you have a mouth full of teeth and dog-ends.
Fault: You have fallen over forwards.
Solution: Same as for falling over backwards.

Symptom: You have woken up to find your bed cold, hard and wet. You cannot see your bedroom walls or ceiling.
Fault: You have spent the night in the gutter.
Solution: Check your watch to see if its opening time - if not treat yourself to a lie in.

Symptom: Everything has gone dim.
Fault: The pub is closing.
Solution: Panic.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
This has probably been posted before but here goes

A man went into a bar in a high rise. He saw another man take a pill, take a drink, walk to the window and jump out. He flew around for a minute and zipped back into the bar.

As the amazed newcomer watched, the man repeated this twice more. Finally the man asked if he could have a pill. The flier said it was his last one. The man offered five hundred dollars to no avail, so he made a final offer of a thousand dollars. The man said that it was all he had on him.

The flier reluctantly gave in, took the cash, surrendered the pill, and turned back to the bar. The man took the pill, took a drink, went to the window, and jumped out only to fall to his death. The bartender walked over to the flier at the bar and, wiping a glass, said, "You sure are mean when you're drunk, Superman."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Your preface should've been: "Stop me if you've heard this one."   ;)
