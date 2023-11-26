« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 626426 times)

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7520 on: November 26, 2023, 10:52:58 am »
Which Liverpool player only drives Japanese cars?

Alexus Mazdallister
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7521 on: November 26, 2023, 11:36:12 am »
Which Liverpool player only reads very old books?

Codex Gakpo.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7522 on: November 26, 2023, 08:11:26 pm »
Which Liverpool player hops around everywhere?

Joey Matip
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,048
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7523 on: November 26, 2023, 09:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on November 26, 2023, 10:52:58 am
Which Liverpool player only drives Japanese cars?

Alexus Mazdallister

Which Liverpool player only drives Swedish cars?

Saabio erm Volvo
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,784
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7524 on: November 26, 2023, 10:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on November 26, 2023, 08:11:26 pm
Which Liverpool player hops around everywhere?

Joey Matip
Damn, thought it was Joey Gomez...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7525 on: November 26, 2023, 10:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 26, 2023, 09:36:21 pm
Which Liverpool player only drives Swedish cars?

Saabio erm Volvo

This is I dont understand 🥹🫵
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7526 on: November 26, 2023, 10:56:32 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November 26, 2023, 10:36:09 pm
Damn, thought it was Joey Gomez...

Umm 🤔 you may have a point there
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7527 on: November 26, 2023, 10:59:10 pm »
Which Liverpool player had cheesey feet?

Jan Moldy
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,689
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7528 on: November 26, 2023, 11:30:20 pm »
Which liverpool player took a Scottish lake to court?

I'm sure you can work it out
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7529 on: November 26, 2023, 11:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 26, 2023, 11:30:20 pm
Which liverpool player took a Scottish lake to court?

I'm sure you can work it out

I don't get it, there aren't any Liverpool players called Menteith.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7530 on: November 27, 2023, 12:19:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 26, 2023, 11:30:20 pm
Which liverpool player took a Scottish lake to court?

I'm sure you can work it out

Graeme Sue Ness

first time I ever figured out a joke 😄
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,421
  • Big in Japan
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7531 on: November 27, 2023, 06:39:20 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 26, 2023, 11:30:20 pm
Which liverpool player took a Scottish lake to court?

I'm sure you can work it out

Alan A'Court
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,380
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7532 on: November 27, 2023, 10:12:46 am »
Why cant you hear a Pterodactyl when they go to the Toilet?

Spoiler
Theyre extinct   
[close]
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7533 on: November 28, 2023, 09:30:31 am »
Who wears the biggest hat in the Army ?

The bloke with the biggest head

I'll get my coat  :-\
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,689
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7534 on: November 28, 2023, 05:13:46 pm »
Which army officer scrutinises everything?

Spoiler
Major Look!  :-*
[close]
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,582
  • Indefatigability
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7535 on: November 28, 2023, 08:44:28 pm »
I used to bang twins before I was married and people used to ask me how I could tell them apart.

I said it was easy. Jenny painted her nails pink and Tom had a cock.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7536 on: November 29, 2023, 02:08:59 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 28, 2023, 08:44:28 pm
I used to bang twins before I was married and people used to ask me how I could tell them apart.

I said it was easy. Jenny painted her nails pink and Tom had a cock.

Lmao filthy 👯‍♀️
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7537 on: December 5, 2023, 08:56:50 pm »
The Egyptian car park attendant
Toot n come in
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,689
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7538 on: December 5, 2023, 09:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on December  5, 2023, 08:56:50 pm
The Egyptian car park attendant
Toot n come in
Man, that joke was old before Howard Carter was born
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,090
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7539 on: December 5, 2023, 09:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December  5, 2023, 09:24:25 pm
Man, that joke was old before Howard Carter was born
Or before Jesus played right back for Jerusalem.

Spoiler
Not the Arsenal one.
[close]
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7540 on: December 5, 2023, 09:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December  5, 2023, 09:27:15 pm
Or before Jesus played right back for Jerusalem.

Spoiler
Not the Arsenal one.
[close]

Heard that one a Lot...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,689
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7541 on: December 5, 2023, 09:39:44 pm »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,357
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7542 on: December 5, 2023, 10:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on December  5, 2023, 08:56:50 pm
The Egyptian car park attendant
Toot n come in

He's a dodgy giza
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7543 on: December 5, 2023, 10:36:15 pm »
wonderful thing, the English language.

you can use the same 2 words to make either a great thought or a lousy one.


Free alcohol.... or.... Alcohol free.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,689
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7544 on: December 5, 2023, 11:10:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  5, 2023, 10:36:15 pm
wonderful thing, the English language.

you can use the same 2 words to make either a great thought or a lousy one.


Free alcohol.... or.... Alcohol free.
Both those mean the same thing.

Feel this is a syphon or hyphen thing ;)

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7545 on: December 5, 2023, 11:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December  5, 2023, 11:10:52 pm
Both those mean the same thing.

Feel this is a syphon or hyphen thing ;)
no they don't   ::)

damn pedants.
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7546 on: December 6, 2023, 01:28:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December  5, 2023, 11:10:52 pm
Both those mean the same thing.

Feel this is a syphon or hyphen thing ;)



In casual convo, person to person linguistics, absolutely they do not...

As you are well aware, Ghost Wind Up...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7547 on: Today at 12:41:25 pm »
Wordle 909 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


Daily Quordle 690
4️⃣5️⃣
7️⃣6️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle/
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜ 🟩⬜🟨⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛


#Worldle #693 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr

Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7548 on: Today at 12:42:39 pm »
🌎 Dec 15, 2023 🌍
🔥 165 | Avg. Guesses: 3.78
🟧🟥🟥🟩 = 4

https://globle-game.com
#globle
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 