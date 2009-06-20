A man's walking down the street and passes a restaurant with a big sign in the window.

"ANYTHING YOU ORDER, WE'LL COOK IT. IF WE CAN'T, YOU WIN A MILLION POUNDS!"

He goes in, sits down, and the waiter comes over.



"We have every possible dish known to man. There's not a thing we cannot prepare for you. What can I get you?"

"I'll have a ham, astroturf and caviar sandwich please, served on a bed of nails with a pint of Castrol GTX" says the man.

Five minutes later, out comes the waiter with the mans exact order. The man is stunned.



The man can't believe it. He goes back the next day to try his luck again.

"Right, this time i'd like a Wooly Mammoth steak with chips and gravy. For the gravy, i'd like this to be made of liquid silver blended with water from the moon. And two rounds of bread to mop it up!"

15 minutes pass, and the waiter comes out empty handed.



"Aha! I knew it! There's no way you could have Wooly Mammoth steak!" says the man, delighted.

"No, we've got loads of them" said the waiter. "We've just ran out of fuckin' bread"