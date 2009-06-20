« previous next »
Offline jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7400 on: September 12, 2023, 04:40:28 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September 12, 2023, 04:34:00 pm
I got a dog that belonged to our local blacksmith, but kept on running away.

When we got him home, he made a bolt for the door.

Tsk tsk, completely against his own interests.

Soft git.

Talented though.
Online Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7401 on: September 12, 2023, 05:29:45 pm »
Heard about the new Man Utd anti-dandruff shampoo?

Its called "get over here girl, or I'll slap you round the head and shoulders"
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7402 on: September 12, 2023, 05:44:01 pm »
I couldn't remember what shampoo they use in Saudi so I asked my mate.

He said, "that'll behead and shoulders."
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7403 on: September 12, 2023, 06:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 12, 2023, 05:44:01 pm
I couldn't remember what shampoo they use in Saudi so I asked my mate.

He said, "that'll behead and shoulders."

My best mate is a decorator and swears by Paintene
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7404 on: September 12, 2023, 07:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 12, 2023, 06:42:22 pm
My best mate is a decorator and swears by Paintene

Isnt that how much a cockney pays for his shampoo?
Offline Chakan

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7405 on: September 12, 2023, 10:46:51 pm »
Why was the dog a good swimmer?

Cause he's such a good bouy!
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7406 on: September 16, 2023, 01:29:01 pm »
Why do Middlesbrough sell the Torah in their club store?

Rabbi Mustoe insists on it
Online bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7407 on: September 17, 2023, 11:31:49 pm »
If you wanted to borrow his DVD of Up, he'd never give it to you. In not doing so, he'd let you down.

The Rick Astley Paradox.
Offline Peabee

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7408 on: September 17, 2023, 11:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 12, 2023, 10:46:51 pm
Why was the dog a good swimmer?

Cause he's such a good bouy!

That joke wont work for our American rawkites.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7409 on: September 18, 2023, 01:46:44 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September 17, 2023, 11:51:01 pm
That joke wont work for our American rawkites.
Don't they have bouys in US waters?

On that subject, I was out sailing the other week and there was one of those bouys on the water and a big seagull came and landed on it.

It was the old story, bouy meets gull...
Offline Peabee

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7410 on: September 18, 2023, 02:01:12 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 01:46:44 am
Don't they have bouys in US waters?

On that subject, I was out sailing the other week and there was one of those bouys on the water and a big seagull came and landed on it.

It was the old story, bouy meets gull...

Yes, but they pronounce bouy as boo-ee.
Online Brissyred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7411 on: September 18, 2023, 07:20:18 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September 18, 2023, 02:01:12 am
Yes, but they pronounce bouy as boo-ee.

Sounds like they went to school with a bunch of evertonians.
Offline jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7412 on: September 18, 2023, 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2023, 01:46:44 am
bouy meets gull...
In New England bars and restaurants, it's common to see the loos marked as such.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7413 on: September 18, 2023, 04:45:49 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 18, 2023, 10:32:13 am
In New England bars and restaurants, it's common to see the loos marked as such.
Heh heh, I can see it's a chance too good to be missed. We get the inevitable Ducks and Drakes over here in the UK. And I once went to a pub called The George and Dragon where the loos were marked Georges and Dragons, which raised a laugh

Any other variations anyone has seen?
Online Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7414 on: September 18, 2023, 10:53:57 pm »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7415 on: September 18, 2023, 10:55:25 pm »
 ;D

Excellent
Offline SamLad

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7416 on: September 18, 2023, 10:58:01 pm »
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7417 on: Yesterday at 02:48:28 pm »
What does Joel Matip use to erase his mistakes?

Matippex
Online Jwils21

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7418 on: Yesterday at 03:35:52 pm »
A man's walking down the street and passes a restaurant with a big sign in the window.
"ANYTHING YOU ORDER, WE'LL COOK IT. IF WE CAN'T, YOU WIN A MILLION POUNDS!"
He goes in, sits down, and the waiter comes over.

"We have every possible dish known to man. There's not a thing we cannot prepare for you. What can I get you?"
"I'll have a ham, astroturf and caviar sandwich please, served on a bed of nails with a pint of Castrol GTX" says the man.
Five minutes later, out comes the waiter with the mans exact order. The man is stunned.

The man can't believe it. He goes back the next day to try his luck again.
"Right, this time i'd like a Wooly Mammoth steak with chips and gravy. For the gravy, i'd like this to be made of liquid silver blended with water from the moon. And two rounds of bread to mop it up!"
15 minutes pass, and the waiter comes out empty handed.

"Aha! I knew it! There's no way you could have Wooly Mammoth steak!" says the man, delighted.
"No, we've got loads of them" said the waiter. "We've just ran out of fuckin' bread"
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7419 on: Yesterday at 06:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 03:35:52 pm
A man's walking down the street and passes a restaurant with a big sign in the window.
"ANYTHING YOU ORDER, WE'LL COOK IT. IF WE CAN'T, YOU WIN A MILLION POUNDS!"
He goes in, sits down, and the waiter comes over.

"We have every possible dish known to man. There's not a thing we cannot prepare for you. What can I get you?"
"I'll have a ham, astroturf and caviar sandwich please, served on a bed of nails with a pint of Castrol GTX" says the man.
Five minutes later, out comes the waiter with the mans exact order. The man is stunned.

The man can't believe it. He goes back the next day to try his luck again.
"Right, this time i'd like a Wooly Mammoth steak with chips and gravy. For the gravy, i'd like this to be made of liquid silver blended with water from the moon. And two rounds of bread to mop it up!"
15 minutes pass, and the waiter comes out empty handed.

"Aha! I knew it! There's no way you could have Wooly Mammoth steak!" says the man, delighted.
"No, we've got loads of them" said the waiter. "We've just ran out of fuckin' bread"

Long shite jokes should be a prisonable offence 😄
Online Jwils21

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7420 on: Today at 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 06:53:39 pm
Long shite jokes should be a prisonable offence 😄

I'm sorry, Wayne. Please finish your cider  ;)
