Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on August 22, 2023, 10:51:20 pm
Sturgeon Klopp
Sturgeon Klopp



Who produced Bjorn Tore Caviarme.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Brad Fried Eel
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Ray Clamence.
Offline John C

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
 ;D ;D ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
John Scales.
Online jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Lad goes the Dr.

"Sorry Doctor" *trumps loudly*
"I've got this problem" *trumps again*
"I can't stop farting" *trumps again*
"But it's not too bad *again*
"Coz it doesn't smell" *again*

Doctor sez: "I think you'll need an operation"

Lad: "On my arse?"

Doctor: "No.  On your bloody nose!"
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Drunk walks in a bar and says, "I'll fart the Star Spangle Banner for two beers." Bartender says, "Go for it!" Drunk climbs on the bar, people gather round. The drunk then drops his pants, gets on all fours and proceeds to shit all over the bar. "Wait a minute," the bartender says, "What in the hell did you do that for?" Without missing a beat the drunk replies, "Hey, even Frank Sinatra has to clear his throat before performing!
Online Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Which Liverpool player likes frogs?

Toady Gakpo
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Amphibian Rush.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Pepe Reina
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Anura Sahin
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Javier Mascherana
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Watched Benjamin Button todaytell you what, hasnt aged well.
Offline liversaint

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Terry Mc Kermit
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Lord Djibril Cisse of Frogsham
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Salamander Westerveld
Online jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Termite walks into a pub and asks "Is the bartender here?"
Offline elbow

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Fella walks into the bar with a newt on his shoulder.

"Pint for me, whiskey and coke for Tiny"

Barman says, "Tiny? Why's he called Tiny?"

"He's my newt"
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Online jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Dyslexic fella walks into a bra
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Fuck the bar, let's change the temperature here...

Along the way of developing the thermometer concept, Fahrenheit comes up with the idea to fill a bulb with alcohol and isolate it from air in a sealed capillary tube. He found the results very reproducible, which was unusual at the time. He asked his friend what he should do with that invention.

Thereby the birth of the rectal thermometer concept.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
While two ladies are driving in a car, they pass a house with a sign saying "Fanny Licking Frogs $5 round back". Having nothing else to do, they decided to see what it was. As they entered the backyard they saw a small shed with a sign on it saying "fanny licking frog".

The first lady entered the room and saw a small frog sitting on a stool and a slot to pay $5. She was curious so she pulled down her panties and sat near the frog. Nothing happened.


Wanting to see something happen, she has her friend to go in and see if she can get it to work. Her friend pulled down her panties and sat near the frog. Again, nothing happened. Frustrated, she walked outside and asked a man who was gardening nearby, "Can we have our money back? The frog isn't working."


The man leads them back into the shed and says "This is the last time I show you how frog!"
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
A cowboy walked into a saloon for a drink.

Unfortunately, the locals always had a habit of picking on strangers and when he finished his drink, he found his horse had been stolen.

He walked back into the bar, flips his gun into the air, catches it and fires a shot into the ceiling.

"Which one of you sidewinders stole my horse?!" he yelled, but no one answered.

"Alright, I'm going to have another beer, and if my horse ain't back outside by the time I'm finished, I'm going to do what I dun in Texas!"

The man, true to his word had another beer, walked outside and his horse had been returned.

Before he left town, the bartender asked "Say partner, what happened in Texas?"

The cowboy replied, "I had to walk home."
Online Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
What do you call a centre back made out of mushrooms?

Fungal Van Dijk
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
I don't think there's mushroom for jokes like this in the thread. It's a bit shiitake if you ask me.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
I doff my cap to you
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
We're going to need him to get back into the champignons league.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
You sound like a real fungi.
Offline Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
A Dad cannibal and his son cannibal were walking through the jungle one day.

They hear the sound of a beautiful female singing voice, and mesmerised, they follow the source of the sound to the edge of a river.

There they see a beautiful, voluptuous, naked blonde woman, bathing in the crystal clear waters. She has the face of an angel, and the body of a goddess.

"Dad, I'm starving, can we eat her?" asks the boy.

"No son. I'm starving too, but I've got a much better idea".

"What's that then Dad?"

"We'll take her home, and eat your fucking mother".
Offline Elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Ah, that old chestnut.
Online Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Those two are going to get into truffle.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Thats a bit of a shiitake if you dont mind me saying.
Offline Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Heard about the new Islamic State shampoo?

Highly recommended - its called Shoulders.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Online Keith Lard

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
lmao that's a good one.

Heard about the new Newcastle United shampoo?

Highly recommended - its called Shoulders.
