Ours are mo' better.



Which Liverpool player likes seafood the most?



Cody Gakprawn



To be fair, most of them are crap; (The apology, Nationwide and surrender ones are okay but not amazing) so I see what you mean.But then you get a joke like...and you're not so sure.We need to feed all of this thread into a LLAMA instance and get AI to generate the ultimate RAWK joke.I'm guessing it probably starts "I'm sorry John..."