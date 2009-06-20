A man met a beautiful lady and decided he wanted to marry her right away...

She said, But we don't know anything about each other...

He said, That's all right, we'll learn about each other as we go along...

So she consented, they were married, and off they went on a honeymoon at a very nice resort...

One morning they were lying by the pool, when he got up off of his towel, climbed up to the 10 metre board and did a two and a half tuck, followed by three rotations in the pike position, at which point he straightened out and cut the water like a knife...

After a few more demonstrations, he came back and lay down on the towel...

She said, That was incredible!...

He said, I used to be an Olympic diving champion. You see, I told you we'd learn more about each other as we went along...

So she got up, jumped in the pool and started doing lengths...

After seventy-five lengths she climbed out of the pool, lay down on her towel and was hardly out of breath...

He said, That was incredible! Were you an Olympic endurance swimmer?...

No, she said, I was a prostitute in Liverpool but I worked both sides of the Mersey...