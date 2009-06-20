« previous next »
Fella's been arrested for selling illegal homemade Strongbow.

Been done for in-cider trading.
"Open Mike Night" sounded like a lot of fun until I realised I'd been invited to an autopsy.
There was this prostitute who had a vagina surgically implanted in her hip...so she could make some money on the side.
It is illegal to laugh loudly in Hawaii. All guests must keep it to a low ha.
Yeah last three were pretty good, not least that I hadn't heard them before ;D
The next big Netflix band documentary is on the Beastie Boys - it's a five-parter.

Parts A to D are free, but you've got to fight for your right to Part E.
World's shortest jokes:


Stationery store moves.



Military intelligence.



Dwarf Shortage.
I accidentally drank a bottle of invisible ink.

Now I'm in ER, waiting to be seen.
I accidentally swallowed some Tippex last night.
Woke up with a massive correction.
Yes, we all have our vices.

Mines bolted to my workbench.
A man met a beautiful lady and decided he wanted to marry her right away...
She said, But we don't know anything about each other...
He said, That's all right, we'll learn about each other as we go along...
So she consented, they were married, and off they went on a honeymoon at a very nice resort...
One morning they were lying by the pool, when he got up off of his towel, climbed up to the 10 metre board and did a two and a half tuck, followed by three rotations in the pike position, at which point he straightened out and cut the water like a knife...
After a few more demonstrations, he came back and lay down on the towel...
She said, That was incredible!...
He said, I used to be an Olympic diving champion. You see, I told you we'd learn more about each other as we went along...
So she got up, jumped in the pool and started doing lengths...
After seventy-five lengths she climbed out of the pool, lay down on her towel and was hardly out of breath...
He said, That was incredible! Were you an Olympic endurance swimmer?...
No, she said, I was a prostitute in Liverpool but I worked both sides of the Mersey...
Two little boys stole a load of apples from a neighbours apple tree.
They decided to go to a quiet place to share the lot equally.
One of them suggested the nearby cemetery.
As they were jumping over the gate to enter the cemetery, they dropped two apples, but they didn't bother to pick them since they had enough.

A few minutes later, a drunk, on his way from a bar, passed near the cemetery gate & heard a voice saying: "One for me, one for you. One for me, one for you. One for me, one for you."
He immediately sobered up & ran as fast as he could to a church nearby, for the priest.
"Father, please come with me. Come & witness God & Satan sharing corpses at the cemetery.
They both ran back to the cemetery gate & the voice continued: "One for me, one for you. One for me, one for you. One for me, one for you."
Suddenly, the voice stopped counting & said: "What about the two at the gate?"
You've never seen 2 people running so fast!
Katagelasticism. Look it up, dickheads.
I got a bottle of brown sauce yesterday, i asked if i could purchase it on the HP.
It's nice to ketchup on this thread once in a while.
source?
It's nice to ketchup on this thread once in a while.

I look forward to it every day with relish.
I like to shake people's bottles of pop when they're not looking.

I do it out of sprite.
That sounds like a Fanta-sy
Just been stung by a bee, fuckin 80 quid for a jar of honey.
Dead lively.

A Scousymoron?
(Greensleeves.  Jewish version)

In Sherwood Forest
There dwelt a knight
Who was known
As the righteous Sir Greenbaum

And many dragons
Had felt the might
Of the smite
Of the righteous Sir Greenbaum

I chanced upon him one morn
When he'd recently rescued a maiden fair
Why, why art thou so forlorn
Sir Greenbaum, is thy heart heavy laden?

Said he, "Forsooth
'Tis a sorry plight
That engendered my attitude bluish"
Said he, "I don't wanna be a knight
That's no job for a boy who is Jewish"

All day with the mighty sword
And the mighty steed and the mighty lance
All day with that heavy shield
And a pair of aluminum pants
All day with the slaying and slewing
And smiting and smoting like Robin Hood
Oh, wouldst I could kick the habit
And give up smoting for good

And so he said to the other knights
"You may have my possessions and my goods
For I am moving to Shaker Heights
Where I've got some connections in dry goods

Farewell to the dragon's paw
And the other swashbuckling games and sports
I'll work for my father in law
When I marry Miss Guinevere Schwartz"

©Alan Sherman

Fella says to his mate

"I never had sex with my wife before we got married, did you?"

Mate responds

"I didnt know your wife back then, what was her maiden name?"
What was Lee Harvey Oswald's Greggs order?

Just a pasty.
