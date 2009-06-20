« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny

jambutty

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7240 on: July 4, 2023, 12:47:27 pm »
This for the arl arses:

Geography teacher from Fazak:

"Billy, where's Sarawak?"

Billy:

"I dunno, Chuck."
Dr. Beaker

  Legacy Fan
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7241 on: July 4, 2023, 01:19:31 pm »
As an arlarse can I just say that I have never heard anyone being called 'wack'.
SamLad

  Legacy Fan
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7242 on: July 4, 2023, 01:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  4, 2023, 01:19:31 pm
As an arlarse can I just say that I have never heard anyone being called 'wack'.
I think I heard it a couple of times when I was a kid (in the 50's) but it was never common by any stretch of the imagination.
jambutty

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7243 on: July 4, 2023, 03:13:06 pm »
Dr. Beaker

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7244 on: July 4, 2023, 03:20:06 pm »
I've never heard that one before.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7245 on: July 4, 2023, 04:09:32 pm »
I'll recycle this chestnut.

Gorge young sub teacher comes into a class of 8 year olds.

All the boys are hypnotised, the girls in awe.

She writes her last name on the blackboard.   P R U S S Y.

"My name is Miss Prussy", she says.  "It's just like pussy, but with an R."

Class goes well, back next day.

Teacher:  "Good morning boys and girls."  "Can anyone remember my name?"

Billy, hand waving wildly, pick me, pick me,

"Billy?"

Stands up quaking, is so in love he can barely blurt anything, but he gives it his best and stutters ".......It's Miss Crunt!"
liverbloke

  RAWK Supporter
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7246 on: July 5, 2023, 10:49:33 am »
i've just noticed a handbook on sale on ebay about dogging

it's already got 20 people watching
Capon Debaser

  Legacy Fan
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7247 on: July 5, 2023, 04:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  4, 2023, 03:20:06 pm
I've never heard that one before.
Ive heard people mention it years ago and asked my arl fella and he said hed never heard anyone say it in his life.worked on the buses and the docks so got aboot quite a bit.

 Heard of Mucker like but yup, nope
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7248 on: July 5, 2023, 05:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July  5, 2023, 04:52:40 pm
Ive heard people mention it years ago and asked my arl fella and he said hed never heard anyone say it in his life.worked on the buses and the docks so got aboot quite a bit.

 Heard of Mucker like but yup, nope
People on the Wirral seem to think that they were called wackers (a form of wreckers) because they were always putting up false lights so that they could run ships aground and plunder them - but sound bollocks to me.
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7249 on: July 5, 2023, 05:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  5, 2023, 05:18:32 pm
People on the Wirral seem to think that they were called wackers (a form of wreckers) because they were always putting up false lights so that they could run ships aground and plunder them - but sound bollocks to me.
Aye, that does sound bollocks that.

Another mad one is La

I swear Ive only ever heard a handful of people say it in my life. Worked on markets an all sorts and the only ones Ive heard say it were bellends
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7250 on: July 5, 2023, 05:42:14 pm »
Early 50s Liddy, few had a tv.  We were a radio society.

Radio Lux was the greatest.

Over the years, BBC's programming might have had an effect by having one of their Liverpool characters coining a phrase that becomes part of the local vern.

Just guessing.

Fugghedaboudit.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7251 on: July 5, 2023, 05:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July  5, 2023, 05:36:53 pm
Aye, that does sound bollocks that.

Another mad one is La

I swear Ive only ever heard a handful of people say it in my life. Worked on markets an all sorts and the only ones Ive heard say it were bellends
Definitely heard loads of people using 'La' but they usually were gobshites
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7252 on: July 6, 2023, 08:39:18 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  5, 2023, 05:50:53 pm
Definitely heard loads of people using 'La' but they usually were gobshites

they tend to say 'lad' now
Saltashscouse

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7253 on: July 6, 2023, 02:20:54 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on July  6, 2023, 08:39:18 am
they tend to say 'lad' now
LID has taken over from lad , WTF is that all about  :butt
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7254 on: July 6, 2023, 02:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on July  6, 2023, 02:20:54 pm
LID has taken over from lad , WTF is that all about  :butt

yeh i have heard that but thought that was just exaggeration of the scouse accent - y'know, the 'street' scouse accent

thing is - cockney rhyming has bin lid for kid so that's odd

still not as bad as kid=kidder=kiddeeeeeerrrrrrrr
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7255 on: July 6, 2023, 03:00:23 pm »
Lid just baffles me.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7256 on: July 6, 2023, 04:48:47 pm »
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7257 on: July 6, 2023, 04:53:23 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on July  6, 2023, 08:39:18 am
they tend to say 'lad' now
Go in the shop by mine and its like every second word is Lad

Feel like my heads gonna fucking pop.

See Paddy the Baddy and whoever hes talking to and its the same with all of em. NYARRRRRRR!!!
Redwhiteandnotblue

  Legacy Fan
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7258 on: July 6, 2023, 08:30:24 pm »
I don't get any of these jokes. 😥
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7259 on: July 6, 2023, 10:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on July  6, 2023, 08:30:24 pm
I don't get any of these jokes. 😥

It helps if you're Scouse.

But no guarantees.
Ghost Town

  Legacy Fan
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7260 on: Yesterday at 12:04:01 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  6, 2023, 03:00:23 pm
Lid just baffles me.
I only use it when I'm pastiching Ev fans (so quite a lot!).

Too much red in that, lid, etc
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7261 on: Yesterday at 12:48:13 pm »
Stop me if you've heard this one.

Before t'internet, a Jewish lad takes a very well paid job in Beijing.

Months go by, he never sees a Caucasian, never mind a Jew.

Starts getting attachment pangs and decides to hunt for a synagogue in China.

Inquiries yield nowt until he finally hears about an old Jewish community 4 hours  away.

Bright and shiny Satdy, he's on the train.  4 hours later at the bottom of a mountain, the top of which is only reachable by oxcart.  2 hours up the bloody hill, to a lovely little building with a huge wooden door with a bloody great knocker on the front.

Raps the knocker twice.  Hears some dragging shuffling sounds , then the door slowly opens and a wizened old Chinese with a skullcap and ringlets peers out, sees a Lo Fang (white devil) and says in English "What you want?"

Lad sez, "Is this a synagogue?"

Rabbi:  "Yes."

"I'd like to come in and pray."

Rabbi:  "You Jewish?"

"Yes."

Rabbi:  "Funny, you don't look Jewish!"
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7262 on: Yesterday at 01:48:07 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:48:13 pm
Stop me if you've heard this one.

wish I'd been able to .....
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7263 on: Yesterday at 02:17:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:48:07 pm
wish I'd been able to .....

It wasn't good, but it was long.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7264 on: Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm »
Same lad takes his shirts to the laundry.

A week later he goes to pick them up but he's lost his ticket.

Prop: "No tickee, no shirtee"

Yank:  "C'mon, you don't remember me?  I'm an American."

Prop:  "No.  All you Americans look the same to me."
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7265 on: Yesterday at 02:25:14 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm
Same lad takes his shirts to the laundry.

A week later he goes to pick them up but he's lost his ticket.

Prop: "No tickee, no shirtee"

Yank:  "C'mon, you don't remember me?  I'm an American."

Prop:  "No.  All you Americans look the same to me."
god almighty.

are you really bored today?  :)
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7266 on: Yesterday at 02:58:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:25:14 pm

Stream of consciousness.

And there's no footy fer chrissakes!

Gorra find a pub with Saturday's match.
John C

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7267 on: Yesterday at 07:32:19 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July  4, 2023, 03:13:06 pm
Awright Wacker.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  4, 2023, 03:20:06 pm
I've never heard that one before.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=195410.msg3428669#msg3428669
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July  5, 2023, 04:52:40 pm
Ive heard people mention it years ago and asked my arl fella and he said hed never heard anyone say it in his life.worked on the buses and the docks so got aboot quite a bit.
That surprises me, heard it loads donkeys years ago. I think it's very '70's. Mostly Whack but sometimes Whacker.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7268 on: Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm »
If you used it, you'd always drag and accentuate the fricative to make it sound even more dripping Scouse.

We'd use it to outScouse each other.
Statto Red

  Legacy Fan
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7269 on: Today at 03:47:19 am »
'Adele issues warning to fans who are thinking of throwing objects on stage'. However, she has said that throwing pizza and chocolate at her is fine.
