Stop me if you've heard this one.



Before t'internet, a Jewish lad takes a very well paid job in Beijing.



Months go by, he never sees a Caucasian, never mind a Jew.



Starts getting attachment pangs and decides to hunt for a synagogue in China.



Inquiries yield nowt until he finally hears about an old Jewish community 4 hours away.



Bright and shiny Satdy, he's on the train. 4 hours later at the bottom of a mountain, the top of which is only reachable by oxcart. 2 hours up the bloody hill, to a lovely little building with a huge wooden door with a bloody great knocker on the front.



Raps the knocker twice. Hears some dragging shuffling sounds , then the door slowly opens and a wizened old Chinese with a skullcap and ringlets peers out, sees a Lo Fang (white devil) and says in English "What you want?"



Lad sez, "Is this a synagogue?"



Rabbi: "Yes."



"I'd like to come in and pray."



Rabbi: "You Jewish?"



"Yes."



Rabbi: "Funny, you don't look Jewish!"