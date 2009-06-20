I'll recycle this chestnut.



Gorge young sub teacher comes into a class of 8 year olds.



All the boys are hypnotised, the girls in awe.



She writes her last name on the blackboard. P R U S S Y.



"My name is Miss Prussy", she says. "It's just like pussy, but with an R."



Class goes well, back next day.



Teacher: "Good morning boys and girls." "Can anyone remember my name?"



Billy, hand waving wildly, pick me, pick me,



"Billy?"



Stands up quaking, is so in love he can barely blurt anything, but he gives it his best and stutters ".......It's Miss Crunt!"