This for the arl arses:

Geography teacher from Fazak:

"Billy, where's Sarawak?"

Billy:

"I dunno, Chuck."
As an arlarse can I just say that I have never heard anyone being called 'wack'.
As an arlarse can I just say that I have never heard anyone being called 'wack'.
I think I heard it a couple of times when I was a kid (in the 50's) but it was never common by any stretch of the imagination.
I've never heard that one before.
I'll recycle this chestnut.

Gorge young sub teacher comes into a class of 8 year olds.

All the boys are hypnotised, the girls in awe.

She writes her last name on the blackboard.   P R U S S Y.

"My name is Miss Prussy", she says.  "It's just like pussy, but with an R."

Class goes well, back next day.

Teacher:  "Good morning boys and girls."  "Can anyone remember my name?"

Billy, hand waving wildly, pick me, pick me,

"Billy?"

Stands up quaking, is so in love he can barely blurt anything, but he gives it his best and stutters ".......It's Miss Crunt!"
