Reminds me of this dinosaur:



Jesus hears there's to be a stoning in the village, so he gets to the pit just in time.



He confronts the angry mob with soothing tones and the famous "Let ye who is without sin cast the first stone."



A snowball sized rock is hurled from the crowd and strikes him square on the bonce.



As he picks it up, he scans the crowd to clock the miscreant.



Succeeding, he cracks "Y'know, Ma, sometimes you can be a real pain in the arse."