A man and his family walk into a bar.



Inside of the bar, the mans youngest child sees a Native American sitting under a sign stating Worlds longest memory.

The child walks up to the sign and decides to test if this sign is true.



The child asks, What did you have for breakfast 30 years ago?

The Native American states, Eggs.



The child states that the native could have just made that up, and then later leaves the bar.

Years later, when the child returns back with his own family he sees the same Native American at the bar.



Walking up to the man, he states a stereotypical, How!

The Native American replies, Scrambled.



