Jokes so bad they're punny

Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 30, 2023, 08:37:22 pm
The Missus said to me, "Our neighbours are so in love.
He kisses her, strokes her hair, and hugs her.
Why don't you do that?"

I said, "Because I don't know her that well yet."
liversaint

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 30, 2023, 09:30:54 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 25, 2023, 08:54:58 pm
I went to Knowsley Safari Park today and saw a monkey holding a banana and a tin opener.
I shouted. You dont need a tin opener for that mate! And he shouted back.
I know, its for the custard, Dickhead!
😂😂
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
May 30, 2023, 10:02:35 pm
Saw a tribute act in Grimsby last night, Tuna Turner.

Simply John West.
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
June 2, 2023, 12:21:18 pm
apparently a lot of transvestites that live in the north west have a wigan address
jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
June 2, 2023, 12:43:19 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on June  2, 2023, 12:21:18 pm
apparently a lot of transvestites that live in the north west have a wigan address

Winner, winner, chikn dinner.
rob1966

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
June 2, 2023, 03:19:58 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 25, 2023, 08:54:58 pm
I went to Knowsley Safari Park today and saw a monkey holding a banana and a tin opener.
I shouted. You dont need a tin opener for that mate! And he shouted back.
I know, its for the custard, Dickhead!

:lmao
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
June 6, 2023, 01:39:17 pm
a penguin walks into a pub and says to the barman 'was my brother in earlier?'

the barman replies 'what does he look like?'
Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
June 6, 2023, 03:57:00 pm
The ITV show This Morning should be renamed This Mourning. ;D
Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 04:37:54 pm
Wife: Im leaving you! I cant stand your obsession with the Backstreet Boys

Me: Tell me why
Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 05:26:58 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 04:37:54 pm
Wife: Im leaving you! I cant stand your obsession with the Backstreet Boys

Me: Tell me why

:D
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:03:23 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 04:37:54 pm
Wife: Im leaving you! I cant stand your obsession with the Backstreet Boys

Me: Tell me why
Did she Get Another Boyfriend?
24/007

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:25:43 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:03:23 pm
Did she Get Another Boyfriend?
He told her he wanted it that way.
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:32:55 pm
Quote from: 24/007 on Yesterday at 08:25:43 pm
He told her he wanted it that way.
He also told her I Don't Want You Back
Crosby Nick

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm
Terry, are you googling Backstreet Boys songs or are you just a massive fan?
afc tukrish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:05:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm
Terry, are you googling Backstreet Boys songs or are you just a massive fan?

El Tel's pretty safe from harm...
Terry de Niro

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm
Terry, are you googling Backstreet Boys songs or are you just a massive fan?
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:05:04 pm
El Tel's pretty safe from harm...

More Than That
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 06:31:20 am
just heard that a blind girl that used to live in our street has turned to prostitution to fund her children's further education

you've got to hand it to her
